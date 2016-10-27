Apple Mac event on October 27 (live blog)
Apple will introduce its newest laptops during an event in Cupertino, California.
Shara Tibken 10/27/2016 5:27:21 PM"This year we launched the best version yet, MacOS Sierra."
-
Shara Tibken 10/27/2016 5:27:36 PMiCloud Drive on the Mac makes all the files available to any other Mac, says Cook.
-
-
dan.ackerman 10/27/2016 5:27:51 PMThere's a reason most depictions of computers and laptops in TV and movies are of either a MacBook or a silver lookalike generic laptop.
-
Shara Tibken 10/27/2016 5:28:00 PM"Hundreds of thousands of websites now are offering their customers Apple Pay. You can shop with your Mac and then with a click and tap complete your purchase."
-
-
Shara Tibken 10/27/2016 5:28:19 PM"Siri is available on all platforms, including the Mac."
-
-
Shara Tibken 10/27/2016 5:28:34 PM"We're really excited about all the things you can do with Mac OS Sierra. The Mac experience just keeps getting better and better.
-
-
dan.ackerman 10/27/2016 5:28:42 PMMacOS, the renamed OS X, really does bridge the gap between computers and phones. Siri, universal clipboard, etc.
-
Shara Tibken 10/27/2016 5:28:53 PM"This week happens to be a huge week in the history of the Mac and in the history of Apple. This week marks the 25th anniversary of our first notebook."
-
-
Shara Tibken 10/27/2016 5:29:06 PM"It was on October 25 of 1991 that Apple unveiled the first PowerBook."
-
dan.ackerman 10/27/2016 5:29:15 PMIt's the 25th anniversary of the first Apple laptop, the PowerBook. I believe Connie still has hers somewhere.
-
-
Shara Tibken 10/27/2016 5:29:18 PM"The PowerBook actually defined the modern notebook."
-
Shara Tibken 10/27/2016 5:29:29 PM"This was the first portable that featured the keyboard forward design."
-
-
Shara Tibken 10/27/2016 5:29:47 PM"All of us take this for granted today but this is where it all started. It's also the first laptop with an active matrix display."
-
dan.ackerman 10/27/2016 5:30:03 PMShocking that this was the first laptop with a wrist rest. And the first with a pointing device right in the middle, not on the side. In this case, it was a trackball, not yet a touch pad.
-
-
Shara Tibken 10/27/2016 5:30:18 PM"The first trackpad, the first notebook with built in Wi-Fi, the first aluminum unibody design, the first with all flash storage and the first with all-day battery life. And the first Retina Display in a notebook."
-
-
Shara Tibken 10/27/2016 5:30:34 PM"For 25 years we've been defining and redefining what a notebook is and what it can do. Today we're going to do it again."
-
Shara Tibken 10/27/2016 5:30:37 PM"Let me show it to you."
-
Shara Tibken 10/27/2016 5:30:39 PMMovie time
-
Shara Tibken 10/27/2016 5:30:54 PM"We're seeing images of old Mac laptops
-
dan.ackerman 10/27/2016 5:31:21 PMI went back in the CNET archives and found the review of the very first MacBook Pro from 10 years ago. I wondered who had written it -- turns out it was me! (No memory of this whatsoever...)
Apple MacBook Pro Core 2 Duo reviewCNETIf you've been holding off on making the leap to a MacBook because of the lack of Core 2 Duo processors, this new update adds the latest Intel CPUs and provides a great overall computing experience, albeit at a premium price.
-
Shara Tibken 10/27/2016 5:31:34 PMMacBook Pro. with a small touchscreen. Could see emojis on it etc
-
Shara Tibken 10/27/2016 5:31:42 PMCook is back up
-
Shara Tibken 10/27/2016 5:31:47 PM"This is the new Macbook Pro"
-
dan.ackerman 10/27/2016 5:31:50 PMAnd there it is, the widely discussed touch strip above the keyboard.
-
Shara Tibken 10/27/2016 5:31:54 PM"And it is absolutely incredible."
-
-
Shara Tibken 10/27/2016 5:32:01 PMPhil Schiller, Apple's head of marketing, is up to talk about it.
-
-
Shara Tibken 10/27/2016 5:32:10 PM"This is so exciting. A new generation MacBook Pro, and it is seriously cool."
-
-
-
Shara Tibken 10/27/2016 5:32:35 PM"It has a whole new design made of aluminum. It its metal on all sides. ... This kind of design is only possible with unique collaboration between" different groups in Apple.
-
Shara Tibken 10/27/2016 5:32:42 PM"It is the new gold standard in notebook computers."
-
Shara Tibken 10/27/2016 5:32:45 PM13 inch and 15 inch
-
-
Shara Tibken 10/27/2016 5:32:48 PMsilver and space gray