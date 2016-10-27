Apple Mac event on October 27 (live blog) | CNET
Apple Mac event on October 27 (live blog)

Apple will introduce its newest laptops during an event in Cupertino, California.

  • Shara Tibken 10/27/2016 5:27:21 PM
    "This year we launched the best version yet, MacOS Sierra."
  • Shara Tibken 10/27/2016 5:27:36 PM
    iCloud Drive on the Mac makes all the files available to any other Mac, says Cook.
  • James Martin 10/27/2016 5:27:44 PM
  • dan.ackerman 10/27/2016 5:27:51 PM
    There's a reason most depictions of computers and laptops in TV and movies are of either a MacBook or a silver lookalike generic laptop.
  • Shara Tibken 10/27/2016 5:28:00 PM
    "Hundreds of thousands of websites now are offering their customers Apple Pay. You can shop with your Mac and then with a click and tap complete your purchase."
  • James Martin 10/27/2016 5:28:06 PM
  • Shara Tibken 10/27/2016 5:28:19 PM
    "Siri is available on all platforms, including the Mac."
  • James Martin 10/27/2016 5:28:24 PM
  • Shara Tibken 10/27/2016 5:28:34 PM
    "We're really excited about all the things you can do with Mac OS Sierra. The Mac experience just keeps getting better and better.
  • James Martin 10/27/2016 5:28:40 PM
  • dan.ackerman 10/27/2016 5:28:42 PM
    MacOS, the renamed OS X, really does bridge the gap between computers and phones. Siri, universal clipboard, etc.
  • Shara Tibken 10/27/2016 5:28:53 PM
    "This week happens to be a huge week in the history of the Mac and in the history of Apple. This week marks the 25th anniversary of our first notebook."
  • James Martin 10/27/2016 5:29:05 PM
  • Shara Tibken 10/27/2016 5:29:06 PM
    "It was on October 25 of 1991 that Apple unveiled the first PowerBook."
  • dan.ackerman 10/27/2016 5:29:15 PM
    It's the 25th anniversary of the first Apple laptop, the PowerBook. I believe Connie still has hers somewhere.
  • James Martin 10/27/2016 5:29:16 PM
  • Shara Tibken 10/27/2016 5:29:18 PM
    "The PowerBook actually defined the modern notebook."
  • Shara Tibken 10/27/2016 5:29:29 PM
    "This was the first portable that featured the keyboard forward design."
  • James Martin 10/27/2016 5:29:46 PM
  • Shara Tibken 10/27/2016 5:29:47 PM
    "All of us take this for granted today but this is where it all started. It's also the first laptop with an active matrix display."
  • dan.ackerman 10/27/2016 5:30:03 PM
    Shocking that this was the first laptop with a wrist rest. And the first with a pointing device right in the middle, not on the side. In this case, it was a trackball, not yet a touch pad.
  • James Martin 10/27/2016 5:30:15 PM
  • Shara Tibken 10/27/2016 5:30:18 PM
    "The first trackpad, the first notebook with built in Wi-Fi, the first aluminum unibody design, the first with all flash storage and the first with all-day battery life. And the first Retina Display in a notebook."
  • James Martin 10/27/2016 5:30:33 PM
  • Shara Tibken 10/27/2016 5:30:34 PM
    "For 25 years we've been defining and redefining what a notebook is and what it can do. Today we're going to do it again."
  • Shara Tibken 10/27/2016 5:30:37 PM
    "Let me show it to you."
  • Shara Tibken 10/27/2016 5:30:39 PM
    Movie time
  • Shara Tibken 10/27/2016 5:30:54 PM
    "We're seeing images of old Mac laptops
  • dan.ackerman 10/27/2016 5:31:21 PM
    I went back in the CNET archives and found the review of the very first MacBook Pro from 10 years ago. I wondered who had written it -- turns out it was me! (No memory of this whatsoever...) 
     

    Apple MacBook Pro Core 2 Duo review

    CNETIf you've been holding off on making the leap to a MacBook because of the lack of Core 2 Duo processors, this new update adds the latest Intel CPUs and provides a great overall computing experience, albeit at a premium price.
  • Shara Tibken 10/27/2016 5:31:34 PM
    MacBook Pro. with a small touchscreen. Could see emojis on it etc
  • Shara Tibken 10/27/2016 5:31:42 PM
    Cook is back up
  • Shara Tibken 10/27/2016 5:31:47 PM
    "This is the new Macbook Pro"
  • dan.ackerman 10/27/2016 5:31:50 PM
    And there it is, the widely discussed touch strip above the keyboard.
  • Shara Tibken 10/27/2016 5:31:54 PM
    "And it is absolutely incredible."
  • James Martin 10/27/2016 5:31:57 PM
  • Shara Tibken 10/27/2016 5:32:01 PM
    Phil Schiller, Apple's head of marketing, is up to talk about it.
  • James Martin 10/27/2016 5:32:02 PM
  • Shara Tibken 10/27/2016 5:32:10 PM
    "This is so exciting. A new generation MacBook Pro, and it is seriously cool."
  • James Martin 10/27/2016 5:32:16 PM
  • James Martin 10/27/2016 5:32:29 PM
  • Shara Tibken 10/27/2016 5:32:35 PM
    "It has a whole new design made of aluminum. It its metal on all sides. ... This kind of design is only possible with unique collaboration between" different groups in Apple.
  • Shara Tibken 10/27/2016 5:32:42 PM
    "It is the new gold standard in notebook computers."
  • Shara Tibken 10/27/2016 5:32:45 PM
    13 inch and 15 inch
  • James Martin 10/27/2016 5:32:47 PM
  • Shara Tibken 10/27/2016 5:32:48 PM
    silver and space gray
