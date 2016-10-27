Apple Mac event on October 27 (live blog)
Apple will introduce its newest laptops during an event in Cupertino, California.
Shara Tibken 10/27/2016 5:33:00 PM"It is simply the thinnest and lightest MacBook Pro we have ever made."
dan.ackerman 10/27/2016 5:33:02 PMThese images make the space grey look very dark and bold -- reminds of the classic black MacBook.
James Martin 10/27/2016 5:33:04 PM
Shara Tibken 10/27/2016 5:33:05 PM13-inch MacBook Pro.
James Martin 10/27/2016 5:33:18 PM
Shara Tibken 10/27/2016 5:33:22 PM14.9mm thin versus 18 in the old, 17% thinner
Shara Tibken 10/27/2016 5:33:31 PMAnd it's smaller too. 23% smaller in volume. Almost a quarter less.
James Martin 10/27/2016 5:33:40 PM
Shara Tibken 10/27/2016 5:33:42 PMIt weighs less too, 3 pounds, almost half a pound less than the previous version
James Martin 10/27/2016 5:33:45 PM
Shara Tibken 10/27/2016 5:33:52 PM"It is an absolutely stunningly beautiful notebook."
dan.ackerman 10/27/2016 5:33:56 PMEveryone is slimming down. 18mm to 14.9mm -- But that's still a far shot from the slimmest high-end Windows laptops, which are diving just under 10mm now.
Shara Tibken 10/27/2016 5:34:09 PM15 inch. New is 15.5mm versus 18 mm before. 14% thinner.
Shara Tibken 10/27/2016 5:34:17 PMIt is smaller as well. 20% smaller in volume than the pervious one.
-
James Martin 10/27/2016 5:34:18 PM
Shara Tibken 10/27/2016 5:34:23 PM"It weights just 4 pounds, half a pound less."
James Martin 10/27/2016 5:34:27 PM
James Martin 10/27/2016 5:34:34 PM
Shara Tibken 10/27/2016 5:34:36 PM"Four pounds for a high performance professional notebook. That's almost unheard of."
Shara Tibken 10/27/2016 5:34:40 PMInside "everything is all new"
dan.ackerman 10/27/2016 5:34:41 PMStill even shaving three mm off a laptop is a pretty big deal. More important, dropping half a pound.
James Martin 10/27/2016 5:34:44 PM
Shara Tibken 10/27/2016 5:34:51 PM"There's a new trackpad. Force Touch trackpad. Twice as big as previous generation."
James Martin 10/27/2016 5:35:01 PM
Shara Tibken 10/27/2016 5:35:04 PM"This is really state of the art and the best trackpad we've ever made."
Shara Tibken 10/27/2016 5:35:11 PM"The keyboard is all new too."
James Martin 10/27/2016 5:35:18 PM
dan.ackerman 10/27/2016 5:35:19 PMNow, that's a big trackpad. Force Touch is great -- if you didn't know it was there, you would have no idea it wasn't a hinged pad.
Shara Tibken 10/27/2016 5:35:27 PMUses butterfly mechanism keyboard from 12-inch MacBook. This is a second gen of that keyboard.
James Martin 10/27/2016 5:35:31 PM
Shara Tibken 10/27/2016 5:35:42 PM"What our team has done in this area where function keys used to exist is remarkable."
James Martin 10/27/2016 5:35:43 PM
Shara Tibken 10/27/2016 5:35:50 PM"Requiem for the function key."
dan.ackerman 10/27/2016 5:35:55 PMThe keyboard, they're kind of jumping past this, looks like the flatter 12-inch MacBook style. Some people are not going to like that.
Shara Tibken 10/27/2016 5:35:58 PM"This is an IBM 3270 mainframe terminal from 1971."
James Martin 10/27/2016 5:35:59 PM
James Martin 10/27/2016 5:36:15 PM
Shara Tibken 10/27/2016 5:36:22 PM"It allowed us to do operations on a mainframe terminal. Function keys migrated to desktops and notebooks. Over 45 years been using funciton keys. .. but really not using them anymore."
Shara Tibken 10/27/2016 5:36:34 PM"We've mapped other functions onto these keys. Volume and brightness."
Shara Tibken 10/27/2016 5:36:46 PM"Our design team has taken on the challenge to move forward. What if we get rid of them?"
dan.ackerman 10/27/2016 5:36:55 PMPhil Schiller is correct -- calling these "function" keys, with the old F designation, is really pretty pointless.
Shara Tibken 10/27/2016 5:37:01 PM"What they've done is truly remarkable. This is what it looks like. It's a Retina Display that is multitouch."
Shara Tibken 10/27/2016 5:37:10 PM"It responds to your gestures and taps and makes things incredibly easy to use."
Shara Tibken 10/27/2016 5:37:13 PM"We call it Touch Bar."
James Martin 10/27/2016 5:37:14 PM