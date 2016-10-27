Apple Mac event on October 27 (live blog) | CNET
Apple Mac event on October 27 (live blog)

Apple will introduce its newest laptops during an event in Cupertino, California.

  • Shara Tibken 10/27/2016 5:33:00 PM
    "It is simply the thinnest and lightest MacBook Pro we have ever made."
  • dan.ackerman 10/27/2016 5:33:02 PM
    These images make the space grey look very dark and bold -- reminds of the classic black MacBook.
  • James Martin 10/27/2016 5:33:04 PM
  • Shara Tibken 10/27/2016 5:33:05 PM
    13-inch MacBook Pro.
  • James Martin 10/27/2016 5:33:18 PM
  • Shara Tibken 10/27/2016 5:33:22 PM
    14.9mm thin versus 18 in the old, 17% thinner
  • Shara Tibken 10/27/2016 5:33:31 PM
    And it's smaller too. 23% smaller in volume. Almost a quarter less.
  • James Martin 10/27/2016 5:33:40 PM
  • Shara Tibken 10/27/2016 5:33:42 PM
    It weighs less too, 3 pounds, almost half a pound less than the previous version
  • James Martin 10/27/2016 5:33:45 PM
  • Shara Tibken 10/27/2016 5:33:52 PM
    "It is an absolutely stunningly beautiful notebook."
  • dan.ackerman 10/27/2016 5:33:56 PM
    Everyone is slimming down. 18mm to 14.9mm -- But that's still a far shot from the slimmest high-end Windows laptops, which are diving just under 10mm now.
  • Shara Tibken 10/27/2016 5:34:09 PM
    15 inch. New is 15.5mm versus 18 mm before. 14% thinner.
  • Shara Tibken 10/27/2016 5:34:17 PM
    It is smaller as well. 20% smaller in volume than the pervious one.
  • James Martin 10/27/2016 5:34:18 PM
  • Shara Tibken 10/27/2016 5:34:23 PM
    "It weights just 4 pounds, half a pound less."
  • James Martin 10/27/2016 5:34:27 PM
  • James Martin 10/27/2016 5:34:34 PM
  • Shara Tibken 10/27/2016 5:34:36 PM
    "Four pounds for a high performance professional notebook. That's almost unheard of."
  • Shara Tibken 10/27/2016 5:34:40 PM
    Inside "everything is all new"
  • dan.ackerman 10/27/2016 5:34:41 PM
    Still even shaving three mm off a laptop is a pretty big deal. More important, dropping half a pound.
  • James Martin 10/27/2016 5:34:44 PM
  • Shara Tibken 10/27/2016 5:34:51 PM
    "There's a new trackpad. Force Touch trackpad. Twice as big as previous generation."
  • James Martin 10/27/2016 5:35:01 PM
  • Shara Tibken 10/27/2016 5:35:04 PM
    "This is really state of the art and the best trackpad we've ever made."
  • Shara Tibken 10/27/2016 5:35:11 PM
    "The keyboard is all new too."
  • James Martin 10/27/2016 5:35:18 PM
  • dan.ackerman 10/27/2016 5:35:19 PM
    Now, that's a big trackpad. Force Touch is great -- if you didn't know it was there, you would have no idea it wasn't a hinged pad.
  • Shara Tibken 10/27/2016 5:35:27 PM
    Uses butterfly mechanism keyboard from 12-inch MacBook. This is a second gen of that keyboard.
  • James Martin 10/27/2016 5:35:31 PM
  • Shara Tibken 10/27/2016 5:35:42 PM
    "What our team has done in this area where function keys used to exist is remarkable."
  • James Martin 10/27/2016 5:35:43 PM
  • Shara Tibken 10/27/2016 5:35:50 PM
    "Requiem for the function key."
  • dan.ackerman 10/27/2016 5:35:55 PM
    The keyboard, they're kind of jumping past this, looks like the flatter 12-inch MacBook style. Some people are not going to like that.
  • Shara Tibken 10/27/2016 5:35:58 PM
    "This is an IBM 3270 mainframe terminal from 1971."
  • James Martin 10/27/2016 5:35:59 PM
  • James Martin 10/27/2016 5:36:15 PM
  • Shara Tibken 10/27/2016 5:36:22 PM
    "It allowed us to do operations on a mainframe terminal. Function keys migrated to desktops and notebooks. Over 45 years been using funciton keys. .. but really not using them anymore."
  • Shara Tibken 10/27/2016 5:36:34 PM
    "We've mapped other functions onto these keys. Volume and brightness."
  • Shara Tibken 10/27/2016 5:36:46 PM
    "Our design team has taken on the challenge to move forward. What if we get rid of them?"
  • dan.ackerman 10/27/2016 5:36:55 PM
    Phil Schiller is correct -- calling these "function" keys, with the old F designation, is really pretty pointless.
  • Shara Tibken 10/27/2016 5:37:01 PM
    "What they've done is truly remarkable. This is what it looks like. It's a Retina Display that is multitouch."
  • Shara Tibken 10/27/2016 5:37:10 PM
    "It responds to your gestures and taps and makes things incredibly easy to use."
  • Shara Tibken 10/27/2016 5:37:13 PM
    "We call it Touch Bar."
  • James Martin 10/27/2016 5:37:14 PM
