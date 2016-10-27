Apple Mac event on October 27 (live blog) | CNET
Apple Mac event on October 27 (live blog)

Apple will introduce its newest laptops during an event in Cupertino, California.

  • James Martin 10/27/2016 5:37:26 PM
  • dan.ackerman 10/27/2016 5:37:30 PM
    So, goodbye, Function row, hello Touch Bar.
  • Shara Tibken 10/27/2016 5:37:34 PM
    "Touch Bar can do so many things to help as we use our MacBook Pro. First it replaces the standard functions. Brightness"
  • James Martin 10/27/2016 5:37:37 PM
  • James Martin 10/27/2016 5:37:52 PM
  • Shara Tibken 10/27/2016 5:37:53 PM
    "The Touch Bar adapts to whatever software you're using. In this case, we're in Safari. Now the Touch Bar is showing us our favorite websites."
  • James Martin 10/27/2016 5:38:02 PM
  • Shara Tibken 10/27/2016 5:38:03 PM
    "Once you're there, it changes again and shows you a search field, a back button."
  • James Martin 10/27/2016 5:38:16 PM
  • Shara Tibken 10/27/2016 5:38:24 PM
    "Goes beyond being application specific. Can provide surfaces for tools we use all the time. In Photos, new interface right there in Touch Bar for straightening a photo."
  • James Martin 10/27/2016 5:38:28 PM
  • dan.ackerman 10/27/2016 5:38:30 PM
    The Touch Bar changes on the fly. Bookmark icons in Safari, photo tools in Photos, etc.
  • Shara Tibken 10/27/2016 5:38:35 PM
    "Since it's near the keyboard , it's also really helpful as you're typing. Quick Type suggestions."
  • James Martin 10/27/2016 5:38:38 PM
  • Shara Tibken 10/27/2016 5:38:51 PM
    "Next to Touch Bar is another technology, Touch ID. We're bringing Touch ID to the Mac for the very first time."
  • James Martin 10/27/2016 5:38:57 PM
  • Shara Tibken 10/27/2016 5:39:04 PM
    "Now you can log into your Mac with your fingerprint. It's integrated right where it belongs, in with the power button."
  • James Martin 10/27/2016 5:39:22 PM
  • James Martin 10/27/2016 5:39:28 PM
  • Shara Tibken 10/27/2016 5:39:34 PM
    "Supported by a brand new chip, the Apple T1 chip. This chip includes secure enclave so now you can do secure purchases with your finger right on the MacBook Pro."
  • James Martin 10/27/2016 5:39:39 PM
  • Shara Tibken 10/27/2016 5:39:49 PM
    Craig Federighi, Apple's head of software, is now demoing the Touch Bar/MacBook Pro
  • James Martin 10/27/2016 5:39:51 PM
  • dan.ackerman 10/27/2016 5:39:52 PM
    Touch ID is so far ahead of old-style fingerprint sensors built into a lot of business laptops -- the kind with the thin strip sensor you have to roll your finger over.
  • James Martin 10/27/2016 5:40:09 PM
  • Shara Tibken 10/27/2016 5:40:17 PM
    "Getting started on your Mac has never been easier. Rest finger on Touch ID sensor and instantly I'm in my Mac."
  • James Martin 10/27/2016 5:40:27 PM
  • Shara Tibken 10/27/2016 5:40:39 PM
    "System controls, you'll be relieved to see they're all still here. Access brightness, playback controls. For the first time ever, Siri has a dedicated key."
  • James Martin 10/27/2016 5:40:40 PM
  • James Martin 10/27/2016 5:40:52 PM
  • Shara Tibken 10/27/2016 5:40:59 PM
    "If you hold down the function key, you notice they come right back and are avilable to you." (old function keys come back)
  • dan.ackerman 10/27/2016 5:41:04 PM
    Keeping those system controls -- screen brightness, volume, etc. front and center is a good idea. I'm always riding the brightness, for example.
  • James Martin 10/27/2016 5:41:09 PM
  • Shara Tibken 10/27/2016 5:41:17 PM
    "You can tap and slide right here to do things like adjust your volume and brightness."
  • Shara Tibken 10/27/2016 5:41:27 PM
    "Here we are in the Mail. You notice the bar has been transformed."
  • James Martin 10/27/2016 5:41:31 PM
  • Shara Tibken 10/27/2016 5:41:36 PM
    "Flagging, replying, etc, all in the Touch Bar
  • James Martin 10/27/2016 5:41:45 PM
  • dan.ackerman 10/27/2016 5:41:54 PM
    And those controls just slide over to the right side when you're in a different app. So they don't vanish.
  • Shara Tibken 10/27/2016 5:41:55 PM
    "Predictions for where I might want to file based on my previous message habits."
  • James Martin 10/27/2016 5:41:58 PM
  • Shara Tibken 10/27/2016 5:42:04 PM
    "Quick Type has learned how I like to communicate."
  • James Martin 10/27/2016 5:42:10 PM
  • Shara Tibken 10/27/2016 5:42:19 PM
    "When it comes to formatting my text, Touch Bar has me covered as well. Can make the text bold, change its color. It's all that easy."
  • James Martin 10/27/2016 5:42:20 PM
