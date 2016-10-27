Apple Mac event on October 27 (live blog)
Apple will introduce its newest laptops during an event in Cupertino, California.
dan.ackerman 10/27/2016 5:42:21 PMPredictive text in emails.... is this the end of typing?
James Martin 10/27/2016 5:42:34 PM
Shara Tibken 10/27/2016 5:42:36 PM"When I want to address a message, click in the CC field and it predicts who I may wnat to send the message to."
Shara Tibken 10/27/2016 5:42:41 PM"It's all about emoji now."
Shara Tibken 10/27/2016 5:42:53 PM"As I type pumpkins on the bar, QuickType suggests an emoji."
dan.ackerman 10/27/2016 5:42:55 PMMy problem is that I don't use the Mail app -- just my web-based mail portal.
James Martin 10/27/2016 5:43:02 PM
James Martin 10/27/2016 5:43:05 PM
Shara Tibken 10/27/2016 5:43:06 PM"Can browse all emoji, slide through them or even browse category."
James Martin 10/27/2016 5:43:15 PM
James Martin 10/27/2016 5:43:31 PM
Shara Tibken 10/27/2016 5:43:33 PM"Sometimes you get a message from a friend and realize you want to give them that necessary emotional blast. Can do that all through the Touch Bar."
James Martin 10/27/2016 5:43:43 PM
dan.ackerman 10/27/2016 5:43:50 PMCan't be a 2016 app without emojis. There's already a lot fo cool new messages stuff in iOS 10 and MacOS. I can see people going nuts with the on-screen emoji selector.
Shara Tibken 10/27/2016 5:43:51 PM"Safari Window with multiple tabs. I get previous here, can tap and just move through my tabs or even slide and get a preview."
James Martin 10/27/2016 5:43:59 PM
Shara Tibken 10/27/2016 5:44:00 PM"Can tap on the plus button and you can see right here, all of my favorites."
James Martin 10/27/2016 5:44:11 PM
dan.ackerman 10/27/2016 5:44:25 PMTab control in browsers always feels out-of-date. I love the idea of jumping between tabs easily.
Shara Tibken 10/27/2016 5:44:32 PM"Let's move on the Photos because the Touch Bar is really great in Photos."
James Martin 10/27/2016 5:44:37 PM
Shara Tibken 10/27/2016 5:44:44 PM"TouchBar takes over all of the navigation. Can easily swipe between them."
dan.ackerman 10/27/2016 5:44:56 PMWho is in charge of Apple stock photos? Seems like a high-pressure job.
James Martin 10/27/2016 5:44:58 PM
Shara Tibken 10/27/2016 5:45:04 PM"It's super easy to identify a photo. This is a video, and I have playback controls right on my Touch Bar. Scrubbing control."
James Martin 10/27/2016 5:45:13 PM
Shara Tibken 10/27/2016 5:45:24 PM"Touch Bar's also great for making quick edits. If I go to a photo like this I want to rotate, there's a control for that on Touch Bar."
James Martin 10/27/2016 5:45:30 PM
Shara Tibken 10/27/2016 5:45:45 PM"Can use my leveling control. I can perform adjustments to lighting, for instance. Tap into light slider. Go lighter or darker. Can also apply effects and filters."
James Martin 10/27/2016 5:45:49 PM
Shara Tibken 10/27/2016 5:45:54 PM"Tap through, look at different effects, tap one I like."
Shara Tibken 10/27/2016 5:46:02 PM"Those are a great set of edits right there."
Shara Tibken 10/27/2016 5:46:10 PM"Touch Bar obviously has some amazing out of the box controls"
dan.ackerman 10/27/2016 5:46:14 PMNow this idea of using the Touch Bar as a scrub bar or jog wheel for photo and video -- that's an interesting counterpoint to yesterday's Microsoft Surface announcements, including the Surface Dial.
Shara Tibken 10/27/2016 5:46:33 PM"But Pros like to customize their Mac. In finder, .. but maybe I want to do something, now I can customize my Touch Bar."
James Martin 10/27/2016 5:46:49 PM
Shara Tibken 10/27/2016 5:46:59 PM"Palette of all of my capabilities. As I drag" [a new function] to the bottom of the display, it just pops up in the Touch Bar
James Martin 10/27/2016 5:47:04 PM
Shara Tibken 10/27/2016 5:47:13 PM"Cool new screenshot control. Drag it down, place it where I want it, and just like that, I've customized my Touch Bar."
James Martin 10/27/2016 5:47:18 PM
Shara Tibken 10/27/2016 5:47:29 PM"Back to TouchID." Phil Schiller back on stage to help with demo.
dan.ackerman 10/27/2016 5:47:32 PMCustomization, of course. Drag and drop buttons right down into the Bar. Very cool. Screenshot button sounds useful. I'm always taking screenshots, which requires three fingers...
James Martin 10/27/2016 5:47:37 PM
Shara Tibken 10/27/2016 5:47:48 PM"Phil has enrolled his finger in Touch ID. When he places his finger on the Touch ID it recognizes him and switches."
James Martin 10/27/2016 5:47:58 PM