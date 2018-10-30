Apple October iPad Pro event live blog
Apple is expected to unveil new iPad Pros and new Macs at its Oct. 30 event in Brooklyn, starting at 10 a.m. ET/7 a.m. PT.
-
John Falcone 10/30/2018 1:36:34 PM
3rd & 7 37yd
3rd & 7 37yd
B
S
O
close
close
-
-
John Falcone 10/30/2018 1:34:17 PMGood morning, everyone.
-
John Falcone 10/30/2018 1:34:52 PMOur live preshow has started (from San Francisco), and we'll be starting the live blog from Brooklyn soon.
-
Scott Stein 10/30/2018 1:35:43 PMHey, we're here, sitting down at BAM. Scott Stein here. I came via NJT and MTA to bring you this message.
-
Scott Stein 10/30/2018 1:36:24 PMSeats are considerably more cramped than the Steve Jobs theater, but also BAM is a fantastic cultural institution with lots of NY history. And I need to lose weight.
-
Scott Stein 10/30/2018 1:37:03 PMAlso tweeting at @jetscott later on. Here with Dan Ackerman, Shara Tibken.
-
Scott Stein 10/30/2018 1:37:26 PMTemperature out: football game kickoff tailgate weather.
-
Scott Stein 10/30/2018 1:38:04 PMWe expect Macs. We expect iPad Pros. My question is: can the iPad Pro evolve to be more of a laptop replacement? Or is it what it is?
-
Shara Tibken 10/30/2018 1:40:21 PMHey everyone! We're getting set up here at BAM, the Brooklyn Academy of Music. The venue hosts theater, dance, music and other programs throughout the year. I saw "A Streetcar Named Desire" with Cate Blachett here when I lived in NYC.
-
Shara Tibken 10/30/2018 1:40:36 PMApple’s event on Tuesday is the fourth of the year -- and the second to take place outside California, a rare departure from the usual Bay Area venues. It’s also only the second time Apple has ever hosted an event in New York. The first, in 2012 at the Guggenheim Museum, was to launch its iPad digital textbook software.
-
Shara Tibken 10/30/2018 1:40:49 PM(Technically, Apple did show up to a New York event when it unveiled the iPhone for Verizon, but that wasn’t a new product launch.)
-
Scott Stein 10/30/2018 1:40:53 PMiPad Pro's last refresh was last June. Been a while. The entry-level iPad (iPad) got refreshed in March, with Pencil support.
-
Sarah Tew 10/30/2018 1:41:04 PM
undefined
-
Shara Tibken 10/30/2018 1:41:07 PMDuring Apple’s first field trip outside the Bay Area in March, the company introduced a new, cheap iPad and tools for educators and students at the Lane Tech College Prep High School in Chicago.
-
dan.ackerman 10/30/2018 1:41:23 PMHi Scott, hi Shara. Yep, I'm just over here down the aisle at BAM. @danackerman on Twitter if you want to see some of my pics from the event.
-
Sarah Tew 10/30/2018 1:41:24 PM
-
Sarah Tew 10/30/2018 1:41:37 PM
-
Scott Stein 10/30/2018 1:41:42 PMWill FaceID be on Macs or just the iPad Pro? (Seems like even better fit on a stationary Mac that's already facing your face.)
-
dan.ackerman 10/30/2018 1:41:51 PMIs this the first time Apple has had an event like this in Brooklyn? AFAIK, yes.
-
Sarah Tew 10/30/2018 1:41:52 PM
-
Sarah Tew 10/30/2018 1:42:08 PM
-
Sarah Tew 10/30/2018 1:42:22 PM
-
Sarah Tew 10/30/2018 1:42:37 PM
-
Sarah Tew 10/30/2018 1:42:53 PM
-
Sarah Tew 10/30/2018 1:43:13 PM
-
Sarah Tew 10/30/2018 1:43:32 PM
-
Sarah Tew 10/30/2018 1:43:41 PM
-
Sarah Tew 10/30/2018 1:43:54 PM
-
Sarah Tew 10/30/2018 1:44:00 PM
-
Sarah Tew 10/30/2018 1:44:12 PM
-
Sarah Tew 10/30/2018 1:44:22 PM
-
Sarah Tew 10/30/2018 1:44:31 PM
-
Sarah Tew 10/30/2018 1:44:40 PM
-
Sarah Tew 10/30/2018 1:44:50 PM
-
Sarah Tew 10/30/2018 1:44:58 PM
-
Sarah Tew 10/30/2018 1:45:07 PM
-
Shara Tibken 10/30/2018 1:45:12 PMApple, which started out in 1976 as Apple Computer, hasn’t done much lately when it comes to its laptops and tablets. In 2016, it redesigned its MacBooks for the first time in four years, adding a new Touch Bar and a butterfly keyboard -- features that have caused a lot of complaints and even lawsuits. Apple’s laptops haven’t seen many changes since then, and the company has delayed major updates to products like its Mac Pro.
-
Shara Tibken 10/30/2018 1:45:21 PM
Then there are Apple’s iPad Pro tablets. Apple has added new screen sizes, but it hasn’t really added major new capabilities or tweaked the design since the first iPad Pro hit the market in late 2015. Compared to the iPhone, Apple’s Macs and iPads have looked like they’re stuck in the past.
-
Sarah Tew 10/30/2018 1:45:21 PM
-
Sarah Tew 10/30/2018 1:45:36 PM
-
Sarah Tew 10/30/2018 1:45:44 PM
-
Sarah Tew 10/30/2018 1:45:53 PM
-
Shara Tibken 10/30/2018 1:45:57 PMWe're expecting some big changes to the iPad design this year -- helping them look a lot more like the iPhone X and XS. Think: Face ID, edge-to-edge display, etc
-
Sarah Tew 10/30/2018 1:46:04 PM
-
Shara Tibken 10/30/2018 1:46:04 PMAnd the MacBook Air may FINALLY get an update