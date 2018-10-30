Apple October iPad Pro event live blog
Apple is expected to unveil new iPad Pros and new Macs at its Oct. 30 event in Brooklyn, starting at 10 a.m. ET/7 a.m. PT.
3rd & 7 37yd
3rd & 7 37yd
B
S
O
close
close
-
-
Sarah Tew 10/30/2018 1:46:14 PM
-
Sarah Tew 10/30/2018 1:46:25 PM
-
Shara Tibken 10/30/2018 1:46:32 PMThe 13-inch computer, which starts at $999, hasn't had any major updates in years. It finally got new chips during last year’s WWDC. But Apple has resisted including a high-resolution Retina Display in the device despite pleas by customers and reviewers.
-
Sarah Tew 10/30/2018 1:46:36 PM
-
Shara Tibken 10/30/2018 1:46:43 PM(that includes me)
-
Sarah Tew 10/30/2018 1:46:45 PM
-
Sarah Tew 10/30/2018 1:46:49 PM
-
Sarah Tew 10/30/2018 1:46:52 PM
-
dan.ackerman 10/30/2018 1:46:55 PMSo, is this the last gasp for the MacBook Air? If so, it's been an extraordinary 10-year run.
-
Sarah Tew 10/30/2018 1:46:59 PM
-
Sarah Tew 10/30/2018 1:47:03 PM
-
Sarah Tew 10/30/2018 1:47:07 PM
-
Sarah Tew 10/30/2018 1:48:26 PM
-
Sarah Tew 10/30/2018 1:48:30 PM
-
Sarah Tew 10/30/2018 1:48:33 PM
-
Sarah Tew 10/30/2018 1:48:37 PM
-
Sarah Tew 10/30/2018 1:48:40 PM
-
dan.ackerman 10/30/2018 1:48:59 PMIt's remarkable that a laptop design that's been largely unchanged for so long is still so popular. And aside from a few quirks, mostly screen-related, it still feels like like a reasonably modern laptop, and one that I still see so many people happily using.
-
dan.ackerman 10/30/2018 1:49:36 PMEven here at the Apple event. There's a MacBook Air to my left, and another to my right.
-
Sarah Tew 10/30/2018 1:49:42 PM
-
dan.ackerman 10/30/2018 1:50:57 PMHere's a little flashback for ya -- I may report this later during the event, too. Here's the original first-gen MacBook Air review from way back in 2008:
Read our 10-year-old review of the first-ever Apple MacBook AirCNETWhen the Apple MacBook Air was introduced ten years ago, it was different than anything we'd seen before.
-
Sarah Tew 10/30/2018 1:51:32 PM
-
dan.ackerman 10/30/2018 1:52:29 PMAs seems to happen more and more often over the years, I go back and look for an old product review, asking myself, "I wonder who reviewed Product X way back 10-plus years ago?" And it's kinda freaky when it turns out it was me.
-
Sarah Tew 10/30/2018 1:53:13 PM
-
Sarah Tew 10/30/2018 1:54:54 PM
-
Shara Tibken 10/30/2018 1:55:58 PMWe're going to be starting in about 5 mins.
-
Shara Tibken 10/30/2018 1:56:18 PMApple’s iPad initially became a big seller when it hit the market in 2010 and was considered the third leg of the company’s “three-legged stool” of strong businesses. But the tablets have struggled over the past few years as Apple’s iPhones get bigger and its Mac computers get smaller. People who’ve bought iPads have held onto them longer, while others find they don’t need a tablet once they have an iPhone Plus and a Mac.
-
Shara Tibken 10/30/2018 1:56:31 PMApple in 2015 tried to give new life to the iPad by introducing the 12.9-inch Pro model with an optional keyboard case and Apple Pencil stylus. It followed up with a 9.7-inch version -- which no longer exists -- and now offers a smaller, 10.5-inch model. The Pros, along with a lower-priced iPad model that Apple launched in March, have helped the company’s iPad sales rebound, but they’re nowhere as big as the peak of the iPad market in 2012.
-
Shara Tibken 10/30/2018 1:56:40 PMThere currently are four iPad models to choose from: the old iPad Mini 4, the 10.5-inch and 12.9-inch 2017 iPad Pros, and Apple's new, more affordable 2018 iPad that the company introduced in March. But much of Apple's iPad lineup is feeling its age. The iPad Mini 4 was released in September 2015 and last refreshed in March 2017, and it costs more than Apple's latest full-size, "sixth-generation" iPad.
-
Shara Tibken 10/30/2018 1:56:58 PMWe should get new iPad Pros today. Maybe a Mini?
-
Shara Tibken 10/30/2018 1:58:56 PMHere we go!
-
Scott Stein 10/30/2018 1:59:01 PMhere we go...
-
dan.ackerman 10/30/2018 1:59:16 PMCan I say "here we go," too?
-
Shara Tibken 10/30/2018 1:59:25 PMWe're starting with a brief video where the Apple logo is transforming into different designs. Maybe all 300+ that were on the invites?
-
dan.ackerman 10/30/2018 1:59:35 PMI've already forgotten which invite design was mine.
-
Shara Tibken 10/30/2018 2:00:21 PMAnother video, this one of New York.
-
Shara Tibken 10/30/2018 2:01:02 PMBasically a love song/video to NYC. To the song "I Happen to Like New York." (SAME!)
-
Scott Stein 10/30/2018 2:01:13 PMNY video tribute to start. No NJ Transit.
-
Shara Tibken 10/30/2018 2:01:17 PMAnd here's Apple CEO Tim Cook onstage.
-
Shara Tibken 10/30/2018 2:01:47 PMThere's sooooo much cheering, he can't even start talking
-
Shara Tibken 10/30/2018 2:02:01 PM"We love New York."
-
Scott Stein 10/30/2018 2:02:09 PMThat was a loud greeting
-
Shara Tibken 10/30/2018 2:02:26 PM"New York is home to one of the most vibrant creative communities on the planet. It's only natural it will have a special place" in the heart of Apple
-
Shara Tibken 10/30/2018 2:02:43 PMHe's now talking about the venue and how important it has been for the creative community
-
Shara Tibken 10/30/2018 2:03:05 PM"Apple's focus has always been on providing people the tools to unleash their creativity. That's why we're here to talk about our most creative products. And of course, that starts with the Mac."