Apple October iPad Pro event live blog | CNET

Apple October iPad Pro event live blog

Apple is expected to unveil new iPad Pros and new Macs at its Oct. 30 event in Brooklyn, starting at 10 a.m. ET/7 a.m. PT.

  • Shara Tibken 10/30/2018 2:52:17 PM
    XBox-class performance in product thats 94% smaller
  • Scott Stein 10/30/2018 2:52:41 PM
    35% faster CPU, 90% for multi-core (more of a gain than XS claims over X) (8-core CPU), and 2x faster graphics (iPhones this year had 50% graphics gain). But also, X has A11, which iPad Pro skipped
  • Shara Tibken 10/30/2018 2:52:53 PM
    Neural engine. 5 trillion operations per second. "These new iPad Pros aren't just faster, they're also smarter and more capable."
  • Sarah Tew 10/30/2018 2:52:59 PM
  • Sarah Tew 10/30/2018 2:53:02 PM
  • Sarah Tew 10/30/2018 2:53:06 PM
  • Sarah Tew 10/30/2018 2:53:10 PM
  • Sarah Tew 10/30/2018 2:53:14 PM
  • Shara Tibken 10/30/2018 2:53:38 PM
    Enables up to 1TB in storage capacity
  • Sarah Tew 10/30/2018 2:53:45 PM
  • Scott Stein 10/30/2018 2:53:46 PM
    iPad Pro now has 1TB option. Yikes
  • Sarah Tew 10/30/2018 2:53:50 PM
  • Shara Tibken 10/30/2018 2:53:55 PM
    New iPad Pros are moving to USB-C
  • Sarah Tew 10/30/2018 2:53:56 PM
  • Sarah Tew 10/30/2018 2:54:00 PM
  • Scott Stein 10/30/2018 2:54:09 PM
    USB-C is real, on iPad Pro.
  • Sarah Tew 10/30/2018 2:54:17 PM
  • Shara Tibken 10/30/2018 2:54:18 PM
    "Whole new set of capabilities to iPad Pro, like connecting accesories, high-res display up to 5K"
  • Shara Tibken 10/30/2018 2:54:36 PM
    "For the first time on iPad Pros, support charging out over USB." So you can charge your iPhone from your iPad
  • Scott Stein 10/30/2018 2:54:42 PM
    5k external displays, USB accessory and USB-C charge-out to charge an iPhone or something else. (!)
  • Shara Tibken 10/30/2018 2:54:44 PM
    Apple Pencil now
  • Sarah Tew 10/30/2018 2:54:45 PM
  • Sarah Tew 10/30/2018 2:54:48 PM
  • Sarah Tew 10/30/2018 2:54:52 PM
  • Shara Tibken 10/30/2018 2:55:11 PM
    Second-gen Pencil completely designed. Attaches magnetically to iPad Pro. Automatically pairs and starts charging wirelessly
  • Scott Stein 10/30/2018 2:55:14 PM
    Apple Pencil revamp: now has flat part so it won't roll! (and charges wirelessly to top of iPad, magnetically)
  • Shara Tibken 10/30/2018 2:55:41 PM
    "Tapping the screen with the Apple Pencil will wake the iPad Pro and launch Notes app. Tap twice to switch modes. Can switch between current mode and eraser, for instance."
  • Shara Tibken 10/30/2018 2:55:47 PM
    New Smart Keyboard Folio case
  • Sarah Tew 10/30/2018 2:55:48 PM
  • Sarah Tew 10/30/2018 2:55:54 PM
  • Scott Stein 10/30/2018 2:55:55 PM
    There's a new mode-switch that works via tapping. Kinda like AirPod Pencil.
  • Sarah Tew 10/30/2018 2:55:57 PM
  • Shara Tibken 10/30/2018 2:56:00 PM
    "It magnetically attaches to the iPad Pro and protects both the front and the back."
  • Sarah Tew 10/30/2018 2:56:03 PM
  • Shara Tibken 10/30/2018 2:56:10 PM
    "No other device can so easily adapt to your needs like iPad can."
  • Shara Tibken 10/30/2018 2:56:35 PM
    "By adding just the right accesory, it totally transforms the experience. Add the Pencil and it becomes your sketchbook, " etc
  • Scott Stein 10/30/2018 2:56:35 PM
    The smart folio keyboard case looks like Logitech solutions. It doesn't have a trackpad...
  • Sarah Tew 10/30/2018 2:56:51 PM
  • Shara Tibken 10/30/2018 2:56:51 PM
    Augmented Reality. "iPad is the best device ever created for AR"
  • Sarah Tew 10/30/2018 2:56:55 PM
  • Sarah Tew 10/30/2018 2:56:58 PM
  • Sarah Tew 10/30/2018 2:57:03 PM
  • Shara Tibken 10/30/2018 2:57:05 PM
    Cameras calibrated for AR, so are the sensors like the accelerometer.
  • Shara Tibken 10/30/2018 2:57:27 PM
    "AR Kit 2 ... to completely transform how you interact with the world around you."
  • Scott Stein 10/30/2018 2:57:34 PM
    Apple is again making big AR claims with the new iPad Pro. ARKit 2 is pretty smooth on the recent iPhones.
Powered by ScribbleLive Content Marketing Software Platform

This week on CNET News

See all

Apple pumps up its Amazon listings with iPhones, iPads and more

 Mobile

Killer apps for Samsung's foldable phone

 Phones

Black Friday deals at Walmart: PS4 and Xbox One for $200, Google Home Hub for $99

 TVs

Samsung is building software to control your TV with your brain

 TVs

T-Mobile says it's blocked 1 billion scam calls

 Mobile