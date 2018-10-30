Apple October iPad Pro event live blog
Apple is expected to unveil new iPad Pros and new Macs at its Oct. 30 event in Brooklyn, starting at 10 a.m. ET/7 a.m. PT.
Shara Tibken 10/30/2018 2:52:17 PMXBox-class performance in product thats 94% smaller
Scott Stein 10/30/2018 2:52:41 PM35% faster CPU, 90% for multi-core (more of a gain than XS claims over X) (8-core CPU), and 2x faster graphics (iPhones this year had 50% graphics gain). But also, X has A11, which iPad Pro skipped
Shara Tibken 10/30/2018 2:52:53 PMNeural engine. 5 trillion operations per second. "These new iPad Pros aren't just faster, they're also smarter and more capable."
Shara Tibken 10/30/2018 2:53:38 PMEnables up to 1TB in storage capacity
Scott Stein 10/30/2018 2:53:46 PMiPad Pro now has 1TB option. Yikes
Shara Tibken 10/30/2018 2:53:55 PMNew iPad Pros are moving to USB-C
Scott Stein 10/30/2018 2:54:09 PMUSB-C is real, on iPad Pro.
Shara Tibken 10/30/2018 2:54:18 PM"Whole new set of capabilities to iPad Pro, like connecting accesories, high-res display up to 5K"
Shara Tibken 10/30/2018 2:54:36 PM"For the first time on iPad Pros, support charging out over USB." So you can charge your iPhone from your iPad
Scott Stein 10/30/2018 2:54:42 PM5k external displays, USB accessory and USB-C charge-out to charge an iPhone or something else. (!)
Shara Tibken 10/30/2018 2:54:44 PMApple Pencil now
Shara Tibken 10/30/2018 2:55:11 PMSecond-gen Pencil completely designed. Attaches magnetically to iPad Pro. Automatically pairs and starts charging wirelessly
Scott Stein 10/30/2018 2:55:14 PMApple Pencil revamp: now has flat part so it won't roll! (and charges wirelessly to top of iPad, magnetically)
Shara Tibken 10/30/2018 2:55:41 PM"Tapping the screen with the Apple Pencil will wake the iPad Pro and launch Notes app. Tap twice to switch modes. Can switch between current mode and eraser, for instance."
Shara Tibken 10/30/2018 2:55:47 PMNew Smart Keyboard Folio case
Scott Stein 10/30/2018 2:55:55 PMThere's a new mode-switch that works via tapping. Kinda like AirPod Pencil.
Shara Tibken 10/30/2018 2:56:00 PM"It magnetically attaches to the iPad Pro and protects both the front and the back."
Shara Tibken 10/30/2018 2:56:10 PM"No other device can so easily adapt to your needs like iPad can."
Shara Tibken 10/30/2018 2:56:35 PM"By adding just the right accesory, it totally transforms the experience. Add the Pencil and it becomes your sketchbook, " etc
Scott Stein 10/30/2018 2:56:35 PMThe smart folio keyboard case looks like Logitech solutions. It doesn't have a trackpad...
Shara Tibken 10/30/2018 2:56:51 PMAugmented Reality. "iPad is the best device ever created for AR"
Shara Tibken 10/30/2018 2:57:05 PMCameras calibrated for AR, so are the sensors like the accelerometer.
Shara Tibken 10/30/2018 2:57:27 PM"AR Kit 2 ... to completely transform how you interact with the world around you."
Scott Stein 10/30/2018 2:57:34 PMApple is again making big AR claims with the new iPad Pro. ARKit 2 is pretty smooth on the recent iPhones.