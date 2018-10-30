Apple October iPad Pro event live blog | CNET

Apple October iPad Pro event live blog

Apple is expected to unveil new iPad Pros and new Macs at its Oct. 30 event in Brooklyn, starting at 10 a.m. ET/7 a.m. PT.

  • Sarah Tew 10/30/2018 2:58:20 PM
  • Sarah Tew 10/30/2018 2:58:26 PM
  • Shara Tibken 10/30/2018 2:58:33 PM
    Now talking about apps specifically for iPad
  • Shara Tibken 10/30/2018 2:58:47 PM
    ProCreate for sketching, Notability for notes, etc
  • Shara Tibken 10/30/2018 2:59:04 PM
    "For the first time AutoDesk" will bring AutoCad to the iPad
  • Sarah Tew 10/30/2018 2:59:05 PM
  • Sarah Tew 10/30/2018 2:59:10 PM
  • Sarah Tew 10/30/2018 2:59:14 PM
  • Shara Tibken 10/30/2018 2:59:14 PM
    "With performance as fast as the fastest PC"
  • Shara Tibken 10/30/2018 2:59:27 PM
    Assassin's Creed Brotherhood coming to the iPad for the first time
  • Sarah Tew 10/30/2018 2:59:34 PM
  • Sarah Tew 10/30/2018 2:59:40 PM
  • Scott Stein 10/30/2018 2:59:45 PM
    Assassin's Creed iPad game looks like a fancy Fallout Shelter
  • Shara Tibken 10/30/2018 2:59:50 PM
    "Running at 120fps, something no console can deliver."
  • Sarah Tew 10/30/2018 2:59:56 PM
  • Scott Stein 10/30/2018 3:00:14 PM
    iPad Pro looks like a doubling down on its previous strengths.
  • Sarah Tew 10/30/2018 3:00:14 PM
  • Sarah Tew 10/30/2018 3:00:20 PM
  • Sarah Tew 10/30/2018 3:00:25 PM
  • Scott Stein 10/30/2018 3:00:54 PM
    2K gaming demo: NBA 2K on iPad Pro
  • Shara Tibken 10/30/2018 3:01:10 PM
    Greg Thomas, EVP of 2K Games, is here to talk about an app. NBA 2K. "This incredible new iPad ... brought same console realism to iOS."
  • Sarah Tew 10/30/2018 3:01:31 PM
  • Sarah Tew 10/30/2018 3:01:35 PM
  • Scott Stein 10/30/2018 3:02:09 PM
    NBA game claims "console level" realism. Looks sharp, but not as good as most recent console versions. Still, nice
  • Sarah Tew 10/30/2018 3:02:42 PM
  • Sarah Tew 10/30/2018 3:03:11 PM
  • Scott Stein 10/30/2018 3:04:01 PM
    That was a long, slow closeup of sweat
  • Shara Tibken 10/30/2018 3:04:24 PM
    Now Jamie Myrold, VP of design at Adobe, is up
  • Shara Tibken 10/30/2018 3:04:36 PM
    "At Adobe, the future of creativity extends beyond the desktop."
  • Shara Tibken 10/30/2018 3:04:50 PM
    "A few weeks ago, at Adobe Max, we revealed Adobe on the iPad."
  • Shara Tibken 10/30/2018 3:05:17 PM
    Now we're seeing Photoshop on the iPad
  • dan.ackerman 10/30/2018 3:05:17 PM
    Dare I say -- "real" Photoshop on the iPad (or iPhone) is an actually important step in software.
  • Sarah Tew 10/30/2018 3:05:51 PM
  • Sarah Tew 10/30/2018 3:06:00 PM
  • Sarah Tew 10/30/2018 3:06:09 PM
  • dan.ackerman 10/30/2018 3:07:03 PM
    New touch controls will take some getting used to.
  • Sarah Tew 10/30/2018 3:07:05 PM
  • Scott Stein 10/30/2018 3:07:14 PM
    Adobe demo showing layer stacks for photo editing, real desktop level 3GB PSD, 157 layers
  • dan.ackerman 10/30/2018 3:07:24 PM
    157 layers -- that's a serious PSD file...
  • Scott Stein 10/30/2018 3:07:58 PM
    Showing pixel zoom-in, Apple Pencil has a double tap shortcut to dive into zoom
  • Sarah Tew 10/30/2018 3:08:07 PM
  • Sarah Tew 10/30/2018 3:08:14 PM
  • Scott Stein 10/30/2018 3:08:19 PM
    That tap-to-zoom seems pretty nice
  • Sarah Tew 10/30/2018 3:08:22 PM
  • Shara Tibken 10/30/2018 3:09:09 PM
    Adobe is now showing us how to create AR on iPads
Powered by ScribbleLive Content Marketing Software Platform

This week on CNET News

See all

Apple pumps up its Amazon listings with iPhones, iPads and more

 Mobile

Killer apps for Samsung's foldable phone

 Phones

Black Friday deals at Walmart: PS4 and Xbox One for $200, Google Home Hub for $99

 TVs

Samsung is building software to control your TV with your brain

 TVs

T-Mobile says it's blocked 1 billion scam calls

 Mobile