Apple October iPad Pro event live blog
Apple is expected to unveil new iPad Pros and new Macs at its Oct. 30 event in Brooklyn, starting at 10 a.m. ET/7 a.m. PT.
3rd & 7 37yd
3rd & 7 37yd
B
S
O
close
close
-
-
Sarah Tew 10/30/2018 2:58:20 PM
-
Sarah Tew 10/30/2018 2:58:26 PM
-
Shara Tibken 10/30/2018 2:58:33 PMNow talking about apps specifically for iPad
-
Shara Tibken 10/30/2018 2:58:47 PMProCreate for sketching, Notability for notes, etc
-
Shara Tibken 10/30/2018 2:59:04 PM"For the first time AutoDesk" will bring AutoCad to the iPad
-
Sarah Tew 10/30/2018 2:59:05 PM
-
Sarah Tew 10/30/2018 2:59:10 PM
-
Sarah Tew 10/30/2018 2:59:14 PM
-
Shara Tibken 10/30/2018 2:59:14 PM"With performance as fast as the fastest PC"
-
Shara Tibken 10/30/2018 2:59:27 PMAssassin's Creed Brotherhood coming to the iPad for the first time
-
Sarah Tew 10/30/2018 2:59:34 PM
-
Sarah Tew 10/30/2018 2:59:40 PM
-
Scott Stein 10/30/2018 2:59:45 PMAssassin's Creed iPad game looks like a fancy Fallout Shelter
-
Shara Tibken 10/30/2018 2:59:50 PM"Running at 120fps, something no console can deliver."
-
Sarah Tew 10/30/2018 2:59:56 PM
-
Scott Stein 10/30/2018 3:00:14 PMiPad Pro looks like a doubling down on its previous strengths.
-
Sarah Tew 10/30/2018 3:00:14 PM
-
Sarah Tew 10/30/2018 3:00:20 PM
-
Sarah Tew 10/30/2018 3:00:25 PM
-
Scott Stein 10/30/2018 3:00:54 PM2K gaming demo: NBA 2K on iPad Pro
-
Shara Tibken 10/30/2018 3:01:10 PMGreg Thomas, EVP of 2K Games, is here to talk about an app. NBA 2K. "This incredible new iPad ... brought same console realism to iOS."
-
Sarah Tew 10/30/2018 3:01:31 PM
-
Sarah Tew 10/30/2018 3:01:35 PM
-
Scott Stein 10/30/2018 3:02:09 PMNBA game claims "console level" realism. Looks sharp, but not as good as most recent console versions. Still, nice
-
Sarah Tew 10/30/2018 3:02:42 PM
-
Sarah Tew 10/30/2018 3:03:11 PM
-
Scott Stein 10/30/2018 3:04:01 PMThat was a long, slow closeup of sweat
-
Shara Tibken 10/30/2018 3:04:24 PMNow Jamie Myrold, VP of design at Adobe, is up
-
Shara Tibken 10/30/2018 3:04:36 PM"At Adobe, the future of creativity extends beyond the desktop."
-
Shara Tibken 10/30/2018 3:04:50 PM"A few weeks ago, at Adobe Max, we revealed Adobe on the iPad."
-
Shara Tibken 10/30/2018 3:05:17 PMNow we're seeing Photoshop on the iPad
-
dan.ackerman 10/30/2018 3:05:17 PMDare I say -- "real" Photoshop on the iPad (or iPhone) is an actually important step in software.
-
Sarah Tew 10/30/2018 3:05:51 PM
-
Sarah Tew 10/30/2018 3:06:00 PM
-
Sarah Tew 10/30/2018 3:06:09 PM
-
dan.ackerman 10/30/2018 3:07:03 PMNew touch controls will take some getting used to.
-
Sarah Tew 10/30/2018 3:07:05 PM
-
Scott Stein 10/30/2018 3:07:14 PMAdobe demo showing layer stacks for photo editing, real desktop level 3GB PSD, 157 layers
-
dan.ackerman 10/30/2018 3:07:24 PM157 layers -- that's a serious PSD file...
-
Scott Stein 10/30/2018 3:07:58 PMShowing pixel zoom-in, Apple Pencil has a double tap shortcut to dive into zoom
-
Sarah Tew 10/30/2018 3:08:07 PM
-
Sarah Tew 10/30/2018 3:08:14 PM
-
Scott Stein 10/30/2018 3:08:19 PMThat tap-to-zoom seems pretty nice
-
Sarah Tew 10/30/2018 3:08:22 PM
-
Shara Tibken 10/30/2018 3:09:09 PMAdobe is now showing us how to create AR on iPads