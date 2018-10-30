Apple October iPad Pro event live blog
Apple is expected to unveil new iPad Pros and new Macs at its Oct. 30 event in Brooklyn, starting at 10 a.m. ET/7 a.m. PT.
Scott Stein 10/30/2018 3:09:39 PMNow doing AR demo. Curious how many people are doing AR design in that way?
Shara Tibken 10/30/2018 3:09:42 PM"Creatives can express themselves in a whole new medium with the tools they already know and love," the Adobe woman giving a demo says
Sarah Tew 10/30/2018 3:09:51 PM
Sarah Tew 10/30/2018 3:09:56 PM
Sarah Tew 10/30/2018 3:10:02 PM
dan.ackerman 10/30/2018 3:10:39 PMNot coming until 2019! Bummer!
Sarah Tew 10/30/2018 3:11:12 PM
Sarah Tew 10/30/2018 3:11:18 PM
Shara Tibken 10/30/2018 3:11:21 PMNow it's iPad Pro video time
Scott Stein 10/30/2018 3:11:28 PMThat AR tool was pretty impressive. Curious how many new killer apps will be here THIS year.
dan.ackerman 10/30/2018 3:11:29 PMSo, price guesses? Vs. current Pros?
Shara Tibken 10/30/2018 3:12:05 PMI think the voice in this ad is Phil Schiller, senior vice president of worldwide marketing. I kind of miss Jony Ive's dulcet British tone
dan.ackerman 10/30/2018 3:12:09 PMReally more of an overall design overhaul in the iPad Pro. New MacBook Air is basically MacBook/MacBook Pro design, tweaked.
Lynn La 10/30/2018 3:12:32 PM
Scott Stein 10/30/2018 3:12:57 PMSo: wrapping up iPad Pro. Seems like a "let's make it even nicer" type of upgrade. Not a fundamental shift in what the Pro does. But definitely refined and more powerful (and smaller)
Scott Stein 10/30/2018 3:13:11 PMWhat will this thing cost?
dan.ackerman 10/30/2018 3:13:15 PMNo Face ID on MacBook Air -- it's on iPad Pro. But, I totally love TouchID on MacBook Pro. It's fantastic, works great every time.
Lynn La 10/30/2018 3:13:18 PM
dan.ackerman 10/30/2018 3:14:02 PM$1,199 MacBook Air vs $?? iPad Pro + Keyboard
Shara Tibken 10/30/2018 3:14:35 PMThe Apple hardware guy whose name I didn't catch (John something) is now back up
dan.ackerman 10/30/2018 3:14:51 PM$799 starting price -- not bad! Same as Mac Mini.
Shara Tibken 10/30/2018 3:15:14 PM4GB, 256GB, 512GB and 1TB Starts at $799 for 11 inch. 12.9-inch starts at $999
dan.ackerman 10/30/2018 3:15:42 PMiPad Mini lives! Unchanged, but alive...
Shara Tibken 10/30/2018 3:15:49 PM10.5-inch Pro will now cost $649. Only old Pro still offered
Shara Tibken 10/30/2018 3:15:55 PMTim Cook is back up
dan.ackerman 10/30/2018 3:16:20 PMAdd a touchpad-like surface on the iPad Pro folio keyboard, and I'd be tempted to replace my laptop.
Sarah Tew 10/30/2018 3:16:37 PM
Shara Tibken 10/30/2018 3:16:42 PM"Before we close out, I have one quick update." iOS 12 is off to a "fast start." Installed on more machines in the first month than any in history. 60% of all Apple devices now running iOS 12. 12.1 comes out today.I wrote about this update yesterday
Sarah Tew 10/30/2018 3:16:42 PM
Sarah Tew 10/30/2018 3:16:47 PM
Sarah Tew 10/30/2018 3:16:52 PM
Shara Tibken 10/30/2018 3:16:55 PM
Shara Tibken 10/30/2018 3:17:04 PM"This is the best iOS version ever."
Sarah Tew 10/30/2018 3:17:24 PM
Sarah Tew 10/30/2018 3:17:28 PM
Scott Stein 10/30/2018 3:17:29 PMiPad Pro still gets to slide into the "more affordable than MacBook Air" slot, but Air more versatile for work.
Sarah Tew 10/30/2018 3:17:33 PM
Shara Tibken 10/30/2018 3:17:38 PM"The all new MacBook Air, thinner and lighter. Now with TouchID and this beautiful new Retina Display. And our most loved Mac is now our greenest Mac. The new Mac Mini is the ... most versatile Mac Mini ever."
Sarah Tew 10/30/2018 3:17:40 PM
Sarah Tew 10/30/2018 3:17:45 PM
dan.ackerman 10/30/2018 3:18:06 PMGood lineup of stuff today -- everything feels very new/updated.
Shara Tibken 10/30/2018 3:18:06 PM"The incredible new iPad Pro with its beautiful all-screen design, chock full of advanced features and the A12X Bionic, the most powerful chip we've ever created. You'll be amazed at what you can do with this product."
Scott Stein 10/30/2018 3:18:12 PMApple hasn't made it any easier to decide whether to use Mac or iPad. I guess the proposition is use both.
Sarah Tew 10/30/2018 3:18:28 PM
Sarah Tew 10/30/2018 3:18:32 PM