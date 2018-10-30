Apple October iPad Pro event live blog
Apple is expected to unveil new iPad Pros and new Macs at its Oct. 30 event in Brooklyn, starting at 10 a.m. ET/7 a.m. PT.
Sarah Tew 10/30/2018 3:18:42 PM
Sarah Tew 10/30/2018 3:18:47 PM
Shara Tibken 10/30/2018 3:18:48 PM"We've always believed deeply in the power of creativity to change things, to push the human race forward. It's such a great honor for us to be a part of what people create every day all around the world. What better way to celebrate that creativity than with an amazing musical performance."
Sarah Tew 10/30/2018 3:18:53 PM
dan.ackerman 10/30/2018 3:18:59 PMMacBook Air will be a strong contender. My only issues are dual-core CPU and $1,199 starting price. Really feels like it should be
a $1,099 laptop.
Shara Tibken 10/30/2018 3:19:19 PM"The Apple Music team is proud to have worked with her from the earliest day of her career. Gone on to sell over 50M albums around the world."
Shara Tibken 10/30/2018 3:19:36 PMLana Del Rey is now here for a performance
dan.ackerman 10/30/2018 3:19:46 PMUh oh - music act coming up! I bet it's not Steely Dan, which I saw last night at the Beacon.
dan.ackerman 10/30/2018 3:20:22 PM(Bonus -- Michael McDonald showed up as a special guest at the Steely Dan show. My mind was blown.)
dan.ackerman 10/30/2018 3:21:04 PMI'll be honest, I've heard of Lana Del Rey, but I couldn't like, name a song or anything. Because I'm old.
Sarah Tew 10/30/2018 3:21:26 PM
Shara Tibken 10/30/2018 3:21:32 PMYes, Dan, we know you went to Steely Dan last night after all. hahaha
Sarah Tew 10/30/2018 3:21:33 PM
Sarah Tew 10/30/2018 3:21:39 PM
dan.ackerman 10/30/2018 3:21:49 PMWow, this is a mellow tune for such an amped-up audience. Does it pick up the pace? Good performance, though -- I'm impressed.
Scott Stein 10/30/2018 3:21:58 PMWhile Lana Del Rey sings, some thoughts
Shara Tibken 10/30/2018 3:22:17 PMLana Del Ray jokes that "they told us not to swear so for that reason I can't tell you the name of the upcoming album." But the song she's singing from it is "How to Disappear"
-
Sarah Tew 10/30/2018 3:22:34 PM
Scott Stein 10/30/2018 3:22:49 PMSo: Apple hasn't resolved the iPad/Mac divide. Not at all.
Scott Stein 10/30/2018 3:23:37 PMMacBook Air Retina is nice BUT feels years overdue. And really, Retina Air was already kinda here in several other MacBooks. This is an iteration on 13-inch Pro and 12-inch MacBook.
Scott Stein 10/30/2018 3:23:53 PMMac Mini: cult favorite. But also more expensive now. Semi pro?
Scott Stein 10/30/2018 3:24:16 PMiPad Pro: even more refined. No more a laptop than it was before.
Scott Stein 10/30/2018 3:24:26 PMNo AirPods, of course
Scott Stein 10/30/2018 3:24:52 PMHard not to call these iterative upgrades to the lineup
Shara Tibken 10/30/2018 3:24:57 PMLana Del Rey jokes that she can't say the name of the second track because she can't swear. She's calling it "Venice." It came out a couple of weeks ago
Scott Stein 10/30/2018 3:26:14 PMAlso: no new Apple apps. No new Final Cut Pro, or Logic X. WHY...
Sarah Tew 10/30/2018 3:26:15 PM
Sarah Tew 10/30/2018 3:26:22 PM
Sarah Tew 10/30/2018 3:26:28 PM
dan.ackerman 10/30/2018 3:26:30 PMI'd probably trade in my 12-inch MacBook for the new 13-inch Air -- really has everything people have been asking for. But, we'll miss the HDMI and SD Card ports. And MagSafe.
Sarah Tew 10/30/2018 3:26:33 PM
Sarah Tew 10/30/2018 3:26:39 PM
dan.ackerman 10/30/2018 3:27:01 PMMac Mini might as well have been rebranded Mac Mini Pro -- it'll be the machine powering thousands of podcast studios around the world.
Scott Stein 10/30/2018 3:27:06 PMAlso, iPad and iOS really need a step-up browser. One that feels more Chromebook-like. Not happening today.
dan.ackerman 10/30/2018 3:27:44 PMNo hint of the long-awaited Mac Pro desktop redesign. Not expected until next year, but a teaser would be nice.
Sarah Tew 10/30/2018 3:28:02 PM
Scott Stein 10/30/2018 3:28:04 PMThese upgrades all feel practical to particular people. But also, these are all on the getting-kinda-expensive side of things.
Sarah Tew 10/30/2018 3:28:07 PM
dan.ackerman 10/30/2018 3:28:10 PMThis seems like about the end of it. Follow me on Twitter @danackerman for notes from the demo room!
Shara Tibken 10/30/2018 3:28:46 PMTim Cook is back. But Lana Del Rey is getting a standing ovation first.
Scott Stein 10/30/2018 3:28:58 PMok, we're done. stay tuned for hands-on and more thoughts at CNET. Thanks for following along.
Shara Tibken 10/30/2018 3:29:00 PMTim Cook now thanking everyone
Shara Tibken 10/30/2018 3:29:19 PMwe're heading to a demo area that's located "down the road"
Shara Tibken 10/30/2018 3:29:26 PMThanks for tuning in!
Sarah Tew 10/30/2018 3:29:27 PM