Apple October iPad Pro event live blog
Apple is expected to unveil new iPad Pros and new Macs at its Oct. 30 event in Brooklyn, starting at 10 a.m. ET/7 a.m. PT.
Shara Tibken 10/30/2018 2:03:10 PMWe're really jumping right in
dan.ackerman 10/30/2018 2:03:10 PMGood non-cheesy song choice for the NYC intro.
dan.ackerman 10/30/2018 2:03:16 PMHey, Macs!
Shara Tibken 10/30/2018 2:03:28 PM"The Mac was the first computer designed for creativity and it's become one of the world's most essential tools."
dan.ackerman 10/30/2018 2:03:33 PMBye bye, MacBook Air. It was nice knowing you.
Scott Stein 10/30/2018 2:03:35 PMMac leading off...(I'll join back in for iPad)
Shara Tibken 10/30/2018 2:03:38 PMNow we're seeing a video about creative people using the Mac
Shara Tibken 10/30/2018 2:04:11 PMIt's photos of people like Paul McCartney, Kermit the Frog, Anna Wintour, etc
dan.ackerman 10/30/2018 2:04:15 PMThe room goes silent for a moment, and all you can hear is the sound of thousands of fingers on keyboards clacking away...
Scott Stein 10/30/2018 2:04:32 PMMacBook montage certainly suggests a new Macbook...
Sarah Tew 10/30/2018 2:04:37 PM
Sarah Tew 10/30/2018 2:04:50 PM
Shara Tibken 10/30/2018 2:04:58 PM"People love the Mac and they use it to create all kinds of amazing things every day."
Sarah Tew 10/30/2018 2:05:01 PM
Shara Tibken 10/30/2018 2:05:15 PM"Over half of Mac buyers worldwide are new to Mac." (51% globally, 76% in China)
Shara Tibken 10/30/2018 2:05:27 PM"Total active install base to a new milestone of 100 million."
Shara Tibken 10/30/2018 2:05:32 PMThat's a lot of people currently using Macs
Shara Tibken 10/30/2018 2:05:51 PM"What's most important to us is in survey after survey, the Mac continues to be rated No. 1 in customer satisfaction by far."
Sarah Tew 10/30/2018 2:06:04 PM
Shara Tibken 10/30/2018 2:06:06 PM"MacOS is the soul of the Mac with its beautiful and easy to use interface."
Shara Tibken 10/30/2018 2:06:14 PMMojave is the best version so far, Cook says
Shara Tibken 10/30/2018 2:06:48 PM"MacOS Mojave brings new features that have been inspired by our pro users but designed for all of us." New Gallery view to scroll through files, dark mode, etc.
Sarah Tew 10/30/2018 2:06:50 PM
Shara Tibken 10/30/2018 2:07:02 PMNote: these are all features announced at WWDC in June.
Sarah Tew 10/30/2018 2:07:07 PM
Sarah Tew 10/30/2018 2:07:19 PM
dan.ackerman 10/30/2018 2:07:26 PM100 million active users is a pretty big number -- but it's really one of the only "call brands" in PCs. People know they want a MacBook and say so. People rarely insist on an HP vs. a Dell -- less brand loyalty to PC brands, more about price/features/value.
Sarah Tew 10/30/2018 2:07:33 PM
Shara Tibken 10/30/2018 2:07:38 PM"Our customers love their Macs and they love one in particular. They take with them everywhere they go."
Shara Tibken 10/30/2018 2:07:48 PM"And that is the MacBook Air." (YAY!)
dan.ackerman 10/30/2018 2:07:50 PMMacBook Air on the big screen -- man that bezel is massive.
Lynn La 10/30/2018 2:07:56 PM
Shara Tibken 10/30/2018 2:08:01 PM"When Steve pulled that MacBook Air out of that envelope, it was clear things would never be the same."
dan.ackerman 10/30/2018 2:08:06 PMEasily the most-copied laptop design ever.
Shara Tibken 10/30/2018 2:08:16 PMThe design "not only influenced the rest of the Mac product line for years to come, it changed the industry."
Sarah Tew 10/30/2018 2:08:26 PM
dan.ackerman 10/30/2018 2:08:29 PMHere's the original 10-year-old review of the 2008 MacBook Air:
Read our 10-year-old review of the first-ever Apple MacBook AirCNETWhen the Apple MacBook Air was introduced ten years ago, it was different than anything we'd seen before.
Sarah Tew 10/30/2018 2:08:34 PM
Sarah Tew 10/30/2018 2:08:42 PM
Shara Tibken 10/30/2018 2:08:42 PM"It was the very first thin and light notebook with all-day battery life. MacBook Air truly embraced the notion that less, indeed, could be more. And it redefined the modern notebook in the process."
Shara Tibken 10/30/2018 2:08:51 PM"MacBook Air has become the most beloved notebook ever."
dan.ackerman 10/30/2018 2:08:56 PMThe current version is different, but not *that* different -- basic concept remains the same.
dan.ackerman 10/30/2018 2:09:04 PMOh, sounds like the Air name might stay?
Shara Tibken 10/30/2018 2:09:05 PM"It's time for a new MacBook Air." Huge cheers from the crowd for that
Shara Tibken 10/30/2018 2:09:31 PM"One that takes the MacBook Air experience even further in areas that are important to our customers. And of course, what we all want in a MacBook Air is a Retina Display."