Apple October iPad Pro event live blog | CNET

Apple October iPad Pro event live blog

Apple is expected to unveil new iPad Pros and new Macs at its Oct. 30 event in Brooklyn, starting at 10 a.m. ET/7 a.m. PT.

  • dan.ackerman 10/30/2018 2:09:31 PM
    There it is, "Retina" display in MacBook Air.
  • dan.ackerman 10/30/2018 2:09:42 PM
    If it's $999 or less, it's a killer.
  • Sarah Tew 10/30/2018 2:09:45 PM
  • Shara Tibken 10/30/2018 2:09:50 PM
    "I'm incredibly excited today to introduce an all-new MacBook Air with a Retina Display and a whole lot more."
  • Sarah Tew 10/30/2018 2:09:52 PM
  • Shara Tibken 10/30/2018 2:09:55 PM
    Video time
  • Sarah Tew 10/30/2018 2:10:00 PM
  • Sarah Tew 10/30/2018 2:10:06 PM
  • Lynn La 10/30/2018 2:10:10 PM
  • Sarah Tew 10/30/2018 2:10:14 PM
  • dan.ackerman 10/30/2018 2:10:20 PM
    Will Apple actually break down and give us exactly what everyone has been asking for? I'd be shocked but delighted.
  • Sarah Tew 10/30/2018 2:10:21 PM
  • dan.ackerman 10/30/2018 2:10:26 PM
    Oh, colors...cool.
  • Shara Tibken 10/30/2018 2:10:30 PM
    Ok. So judging from the side, very few ports. Looks like two USB-C on one side
  • dan.ackerman 10/30/2018 2:10:48 PM
    I'm typing on a 12-inch MacBook right now, which I love, btw.
  • Shara Tibken 10/30/2018 2:10:53 PM
    "This is the new MacBook Air. And I'd like to bring up Laura LaRoe, VP of hardware engineering to tell you all about it."
  • Shara Tibken 10/30/2018 2:10:58 PM
    (Not sure if I got her name right)
  • dan.ackerman 10/30/2018 2:11:10 PM
    I see USB-C ports, at least 2
  • Shara Tibken 10/30/2018 2:11:11 PM
    "Every part of the product has been redesigned and re-engineered," she says. (shows an image of a gold model)
  • Shara Tibken 10/30/2018 2:11:17 PM
    "It's absolutely beautiful."
  • Lynn La 10/30/2018 2:11:24 PM
  • Shara Tibken 10/30/2018 2:11:24 PM
    This is a very enthusiastic crowd today
  • Sarah Tew 10/30/2018 2:11:29 PM
  • Sarah Tew 10/30/2018 2:11:36 PM
  • Shara Tibken 10/30/2018 2:11:42 PM
    "The No. 1 feature customers have wanted in a MacBook Air is a Retina Display but we've made the display better in every possible way."
  • Sarah Tew 10/30/2018 2:11:44 PM
  • dan.ackerman 10/30/2018 2:11:52 PM
    Very MacBook Pro like bezel
  • Scott Stein 10/30/2018 2:11:54 PM
    HOW DID IT TAKE THIS LONG to make a Retina display MacBook Air?
  • Sarah Tew 10/30/2018 2:11:56 PM
  • Shara Tibken 10/30/2018 2:11:57 PM
    The aluminum bezel is gone, the display glass goes all the way to the border. 13.3-inch display
  • Shara Tibken 10/30/2018 2:12:14 PM
    "When it comes to resolution, we've taken the pixels and quadrupled them. Over 4 million pixels"
  • Lynn La 10/30/2018 2:12:20 PM
  • Lynn La 10/30/2018 2:12:24 PM
  • dan.ackerman 10/30/2018 2:12:27 PM
    Same 13.3-inch screen size, and the resolution is...wait I gotta do some math
  • Shara Tibken 10/30/2018 2:12:30 PM
    "So the text and images are sharper and more detailed. And with 48% more color, those images are more lifelike than ever."
  • dan.ackerman 10/30/2018 2:12:42 PM
    uh, 1,440x800 times 4, I guess.
  • Shara Tibken 10/30/2018 2:12:49 PM
    "Even with this narrower border design, we were able to keep the FaceTime camera at the top of the display."
  • Shara Tibken 10/30/2018 2:13:09 PM
    "The MacBook Air has another new feature customers have been asking for. And that's TouchID"
  • dan.ackerman 10/30/2018 2:13:12 PM
    2,880x1,600? Might be wrong, they didn't say the exact resolution
  • Shara Tibken 10/30/2018 2:13:17 PM
    Interesting this is coming back in Macs when it's going way in mobile devices
  • dan.ackerman 10/30/2018 2:13:25 PM
    Ah! Touch ID but no touch bar.
  • Shara Tibken 10/30/2018 2:13:40 PM
    "We've put the TouchID sensor right into the keyboard. MacBook Air has the T2 security chip"
  • dan.ackerman 10/30/2018 2:13:50 PM
    Great idea, frankly. And includes T2 security chip, as per MacBook Pro, etc. Hmmm...this is starting to sound expensive.
  • Shara Tibken 10/30/2018 2:14:04 PM
    "Offering the Air the most secure boot process of any notebook. T2 also features an SSD controller that has automatic, on-the-fly data encryption."
  • Sarah Tew 10/30/2018 2:14:12 PM
