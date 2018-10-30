Apple October iPad Pro event live blog
Apple is expected to unveil new iPad Pros and new Macs at its Oct. 30 event in Brooklyn, starting at 10 a.m. ET/7 a.m. PT.
dan.ackerman 10/30/2018 2:09:31 PMThere it is, "Retina" display in MacBook Air.
dan.ackerman 10/30/2018 2:09:42 PMIf it's $999 or less, it's a killer.
Sarah Tew 10/30/2018 2:09:45 PM
Shara Tibken 10/30/2018 2:09:50 PM"I'm incredibly excited today to introduce an all-new MacBook Air with a Retina Display and a whole lot more."
Sarah Tew 10/30/2018 2:09:52 PM
Shara Tibken 10/30/2018 2:09:55 PMVideo time
Sarah Tew 10/30/2018 2:10:00 PM
Sarah Tew 10/30/2018 2:10:06 PM
Lynn La 10/30/2018 2:10:10 PM
Sarah Tew 10/30/2018 2:10:14 PM
dan.ackerman 10/30/2018 2:10:20 PMWill Apple actually break down and give us exactly what everyone has been asking for? I'd be shocked but delighted.
Sarah Tew 10/30/2018 2:10:21 PM
dan.ackerman 10/30/2018 2:10:26 PMOh, colors...cool.
Shara Tibken 10/30/2018 2:10:30 PMOk. So judging from the side, very few ports. Looks like two USB-C on one side
dan.ackerman 10/30/2018 2:10:48 PMI'm typing on a 12-inch MacBook right now, which I love, btw.
Shara Tibken 10/30/2018 2:10:53 PM"This is the new MacBook Air. And I'd like to bring up Laura LaRoe, VP of hardware engineering to tell you all about it."
Shara Tibken 10/30/2018 2:10:58 PM(Not sure if I got her name right)
dan.ackerman 10/30/2018 2:11:10 PMI see USB-C ports, at least 2
Shara Tibken 10/30/2018 2:11:11 PM"Every part of the product has been redesigned and re-engineered," she says. (shows an image of a gold model)
Shara Tibken 10/30/2018 2:11:17 PM"It's absolutely beautiful."
Lynn La 10/30/2018 2:11:24 PM
Shara Tibken 10/30/2018 2:11:24 PMThis is a very enthusiastic crowd today
Sarah Tew 10/30/2018 2:11:29 PM
Sarah Tew 10/30/2018 2:11:36 PM
Shara Tibken 10/30/2018 2:11:42 PM"The No. 1 feature customers have wanted in a MacBook Air is a Retina Display but we've made the display better in every possible way."
Sarah Tew 10/30/2018 2:11:44 PM
dan.ackerman 10/30/2018 2:11:52 PMVery MacBook Pro like bezel
Scott Stein 10/30/2018 2:11:54 PMHOW DID IT TAKE THIS LONG to make a Retina display MacBook Air?
Sarah Tew 10/30/2018 2:11:56 PM
Shara Tibken 10/30/2018 2:11:57 PMThe aluminum bezel is gone, the display glass goes all the way to the border. 13.3-inch display
Shara Tibken 10/30/2018 2:12:14 PM"When it comes to resolution, we've taken the pixels and quadrupled them. Over 4 million pixels"
Lynn La 10/30/2018 2:12:20 PM
Lynn La 10/30/2018 2:12:24 PM
dan.ackerman 10/30/2018 2:12:27 PMSame 13.3-inch screen size, and the resolution is...wait I gotta do some math
Shara Tibken 10/30/2018 2:12:30 PM"So the text and images are sharper and more detailed. And with 48% more color, those images are more lifelike than ever."
dan.ackerman 10/30/2018 2:12:42 PMuh, 1,440x800 times 4, I guess.
Shara Tibken 10/30/2018 2:12:49 PM"Even with this narrower border design, we were able to keep the FaceTime camera at the top of the display."
Shara Tibken 10/30/2018 2:13:09 PM"The MacBook Air has another new feature customers have been asking for. And that's TouchID"
dan.ackerman 10/30/2018 2:13:12 PM2,880x1,600? Might be wrong, they didn't say the exact resolution
Shara Tibken 10/30/2018 2:13:17 PMInteresting this is coming back in Macs when it's going way in mobile devices
dan.ackerman 10/30/2018 2:13:25 PMAh! Touch ID but no touch bar.
Shara Tibken 10/30/2018 2:13:40 PM"We've put the TouchID sensor right into the keyboard. MacBook Air has the T2 security chip"
dan.ackerman 10/30/2018 2:13:50 PMGreat idea, frankly. And includes T2 security chip, as per MacBook Pro, etc. Hmmm...this is starting to sound expensive.
Shara Tibken 10/30/2018 2:14:04 PM"Offering the Air the most secure boot process of any notebook. T2 also features an SSD controller that has automatic, on-the-fly data encryption."
Sarah Tew 10/30/2018 2:14:12 PM