Apple October iPad Pro event live blog

Apple is expected to unveil new iPad Pros and new Macs at its Oct. 30 event in Brooklyn, starting at 10 a.m. ET/7 a.m. PT.

  • dan.ackerman 10/30/2018 2:14:17 PM
    Can't imagine this will be $999 -- but I'm ready to be pleasantly surprised.
  • Sarah Tew 10/30/2018 2:14:24 PM
  • Shara Tibken 10/30/2018 2:14:25 PM
    "In addition to security, T2 has a whole host of other features." Always on processor that enables "Hey Siri."
  • Lynn La 10/30/2018 2:14:29 PM
  • Sarah Tew 10/30/2018 2:14:37 PM
  • Sarah Tew 10/30/2018 2:14:44 PM
  • Sarah Tew 10/30/2018 2:14:49 PM
  • Shara Tibken 10/30/2018 2:14:54 PM
    Next is the keyboard. Latest gen keyboard with keys that offer 4X the stability over the previous generation. Still butterfly. Backlit with individual LEDs behind every key.
  • Sarah Tew 10/30/2018 2:14:56 PM
  • Sarah Tew 10/30/2018 2:15:02 PM
  • Sarah Tew 10/30/2018 2:15:07 PM
  • Shara Tibken 10/30/2018 2:15:16 PM
    New Force Touch Trackpad with 20% more surface area. Pressure sensing capabilities and haptic feedback. "It's quieter and more capable."
  • dan.ackerman 10/30/2018 2:15:16 PM
    Individual backlights behind keys -- cool. But butterfly style that everyone hates. Well, maybe not hates, but really no one loves.
  • dan.ackerman 10/30/2018 2:15:34 PM
    Big trackpad, too -- again, same as other MacBooks.
  • Sarah Tew 10/30/2018 2:15:34 PM
  • Shara Tibken 10/30/2018 2:15:37 PM
    "Now whether in dorm rooms or lounging on the sofa at home, we know customers spend a lot of time watching videos."
  • Sarah Tew 10/30/2018 2:15:40 PM
  • Sarah Tew 10/30/2018 2:15:46 PM
  • Shara Tibken 10/30/2018 2:15:58 PM
    Audio stereo speakers are 25% louder, 3-mic array "which will make those Group FaceTime calls crystal clear."
  • Sarah Tew 10/30/2018 2:15:59 PM
  • dan.ackerman 10/30/2018 2:15:59 PM
    New speakers -- 25% louder. The old Air was notorious for not being loud enough.
  • Shara Tibken 10/30/2018 2:16:17 PM
    "The New MacBook Air has 2 Thunderbolt 3 ports"
  • dan.ackerman 10/30/2018 2:16:23 PM
    Ah, both
    USB-C ports are Thunderbolt 3 -- that's cool.
  • Sarah Tew 10/30/2018 2:16:48 PM
  • dan.ackerman 10/30/2018 2:16:54 PM
    Works with Apple's eGPUs (from partners, but to Apple's specs, and AMD-only)
  • Shara Tibken 10/30/2018 2:16:55 PM
    8th gen-Intel CPU with integrated graphics. Up to 16GB memory
  • Sarah Tew 10/30/2018 2:16:57 PM
  • Sarah Tew 10/30/2018 2:17:02 PM
  • Shara Tibken 10/30/2018 2:17:05 PM
    SSDs up to 1.5TB in capacity and 60% faster
  • Sarah Tew 10/30/2018 2:17:10 PM
  • Sarah Tew 10/30/2018 2:17:16 PM
  • Sarah Tew 10/30/2018 2:17:20 PM
  • Shara Tibken 10/30/2018 2:17:20 PM
    "Now the MacBook Air set the bar for great battery life in a thin and light computer."
  • Shara Tibken 10/30/2018 2:17:33 PM
    Same 12 hours of web browsing. But up to 13 hour iTunes movie playback
  • Shara Tibken 10/30/2018 2:17:47 PM
    "We thought, what if we could all of these amazing new features while making the MacBook Air even more portable."
  • Shara Tibken 10/30/2018 2:17:53 PM
    17% less volume than its predecessor
  • dan.ackerman 10/30/2018 2:17:54 PM
    Did they say dual-core 8th-gen CPU? That's kind of a bummer -- latest Surface laptop goes from old dual-core to current quad-core.
  • Shara Tibken 10/30/2018 2:18:13 PM
    Just 15.6 mm, 10% thinner than the previous MacBook Air
  • Shara Tibken 10/30/2018 2:18:21 PM
    Weighs 2.75 pounds
  • Shara Tibken 10/30/2018 2:18:36 PM
    "That's a quarter pound lighter than the previous Air. Perfect for the laptop you want to take with you everywhere."
  • Sarah Tew 10/30/2018 2:18:40 PM
  • dan.ackerman 10/30/2018 2:18:42 PM
    It's smaller -- that's to be expected. The Air was looking bulky compared to newer laptops. Also 15.6 mm and 2.7 pounds ain't especially thin and light.
  • Sarah Tew 10/30/2018 2:18:44 PM
  • Sarah Tew 10/30/2018 2:18:50 PM
  • Sarah Tew 10/30/2018 2:18:55 PM
