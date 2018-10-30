Apple October iPad Pro event live blog
Apple is expected to unveil new iPad Pros and new Macs at its Oct. 30 event in Brooklyn, starting at 10 a.m. ET/7 a.m. PT.
dan.ackerman 10/30/2018 2:14:17 PMCan't imagine this will be $999 -- but I'm ready to be pleasantly surprised.
Sarah Tew 10/30/2018 2:14:24 PM
Shara Tibken 10/30/2018 2:14:25 PM"In addition to security, T2 has a whole host of other features." Always on processor that enables "Hey Siri."
Lynn La 10/30/2018 2:14:29 PM
Sarah Tew 10/30/2018 2:14:37 PM
Sarah Tew 10/30/2018 2:14:44 PM
Sarah Tew 10/30/2018 2:14:49 PM
Shara Tibken 10/30/2018 2:14:54 PMNext is the keyboard. Latest gen keyboard with keys that offer 4X the stability over the previous generation. Still butterfly. Backlit with individual LEDs behind every key.
Sarah Tew 10/30/2018 2:14:56 PM
Sarah Tew 10/30/2018 2:15:02 PM
Sarah Tew 10/30/2018 2:15:07 PM
Shara Tibken 10/30/2018 2:15:16 PMNew Force Touch Trackpad with 20% more surface area. Pressure sensing capabilities and haptic feedback. "It's quieter and more capable."
dan.ackerman 10/30/2018 2:15:16 PMIndividual backlights behind keys -- cool. But butterfly style that everyone hates. Well, maybe not hates, but really no one loves.
dan.ackerman 10/30/2018 2:15:34 PMBig trackpad, too -- again, same as other MacBooks.
Sarah Tew 10/30/2018 2:15:34 PM
Shara Tibken 10/30/2018 2:15:37 PM"Now whether in dorm rooms or lounging on the sofa at home, we know customers spend a lot of time watching videos."
Sarah Tew 10/30/2018 2:15:40 PM
Sarah Tew 10/30/2018 2:15:46 PM
Shara Tibken 10/30/2018 2:15:58 PMAudio stereo speakers are 25% louder, 3-mic array "which will make those Group FaceTime calls crystal clear."
Sarah Tew 10/30/2018 2:15:59 PM
dan.ackerman 10/30/2018 2:15:59 PMNew speakers -- 25% louder. The old Air was notorious for not being loud enough.
Shara Tibken 10/30/2018 2:16:17 PM"The New MacBook Air has 2 Thunderbolt 3 ports"
USB-C ports are Thunderbolt 3 -- that's cool.
USB-C ports are Thunderbolt 3 -- that's cool.
Sarah Tew 10/30/2018 2:16:48 PM
dan.ackerman 10/30/2018 2:16:54 PMWorks with Apple's eGPUs (from partners, but to Apple's specs, and AMD-only)
Shara Tibken 10/30/2018 2:16:55 PM8th gen-Intel CPU with integrated graphics. Up to 16GB memory
Sarah Tew 10/30/2018 2:16:57 PM
Sarah Tew 10/30/2018 2:17:02 PM
Shara Tibken 10/30/2018 2:17:05 PMSSDs up to 1.5TB in capacity and 60% faster
Sarah Tew 10/30/2018 2:17:10 PM
Sarah Tew 10/30/2018 2:17:16 PM
Sarah Tew 10/30/2018 2:17:20 PM
Shara Tibken 10/30/2018 2:17:20 PM"Now the MacBook Air set the bar for great battery life in a thin and light computer."
Shara Tibken 10/30/2018 2:17:33 PMSame 12 hours of web browsing. But up to 13 hour iTunes movie playback
Shara Tibken 10/30/2018 2:17:47 PM"We thought, what if we could all of these amazing new features while making the MacBook Air even more portable."
Shara Tibken 10/30/2018 2:17:53 PM17% less volume than its predecessor
dan.ackerman 10/30/2018 2:17:54 PMDid they say dual-core 8th-gen CPU? That's kind of a bummer -- latest Surface laptop goes from old dual-core to current quad-core.
Shara Tibken 10/30/2018 2:18:13 PMJust 15.6 mm, 10% thinner than the previous MacBook Air
Shara Tibken 10/30/2018 2:18:21 PMWeighs 2.75 pounds
Shara Tibken 10/30/2018 2:18:36 PM"That's a quarter pound lighter than the previous Air. Perfect for the laptop you want to take with you everywhere."
Sarah Tew 10/30/2018 2:18:40 PM
dan.ackerman 10/30/2018 2:18:42 PMIt's smaller -- that's to be expected. The Air was looking bulky compared to newer laptops. Also 15.6 mm and 2.7 pounds ain't especially thin and light.
Sarah Tew 10/30/2018 2:18:44 PM
Sarah Tew 10/30/2018 2:18:50 PM
Sarah Tew 10/30/2018 2:18:55 PM