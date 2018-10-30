Apple October iPad Pro event live blog
Apple is expected to unveil new iPad Pros and new Macs at its Oct. 30 event in Brooklyn, starting at 10 a.m. ET/7 a.m. PT.
dan.ackerman 10/30/2018 2:19:20 PMBut it's still within normal limits, and I bet it's feels much, much smaller/lighter than the previous Air.
dan.ackerman 10/30/2018 2:19:49 PMI've been spoiled by the 12-inch MacBook and Windows laptops like the Acer Swift 7, which gets down under 9mm.
Shara Tibken 10/30/2018 2:20:12 PMApple's metalalurgy team has found a new way to make high-quality aluminum without having to mine it. "Every new MacBook Air is made from 100% recycled aluminum" Long, long cheers for that one
dan.ackerman 10/30/2018 2:20:17 PM100 percent recycled aluminum, so your old Air may eventually become your new Air.
Shara Tibken 10/30/2018 2:20:54 PMNow we've got a video about the new aluminum process and MacBook Air. Laura Metz, senior product manager, is speaking on the video.
Shara Tibken 10/30/2018 2:21:33 PM(It's just going back over what we learned)
Shara Tibken 10/30/2018 2:21:38 PMApple Pay on the Mac, etc
dan.ackerman 10/30/2018 2:21:39 PMWas this the last MagSafe Apple product? RIP MagSafe, you've saved many, many laptops from a grim death.
dan.ackerman 10/30/2018 2:22:37 PMNothing really "new" in here versus other current MacBooks, but it's basically a stripped down MacBook Pro -- very little "Air" (ugh...I know) between them. Really, I'm mostly surprised they kept the Air name.
Shara Tibken 10/30/2018 2:23:07 PM"What a huge leap forward for MacBook Air."
dan.ackerman 10/30/2018 2:23:18 PMIf it's $999 -- brilliant! If it's $1,299, hmmm.... I'm betting $1,099, which ain't bad, but not exciting.
Shara Tibken 10/30/2018 2:23:23 PM8GB memory, 1.6GHz processor. Starts at $1,199
dan.ackerman 10/30/2018 2:23:27 PMAh, $1,199 -- crowd goes silent.
Shara Tibken 10/30/2018 2:23:29 PMThe old MacBook Air was $999
dan.ackerman 10/30/2018 2:23:35 PMThat's the end of $999 MacBooks.
Shara Tibken 10/30/2018 2:23:42 PM"You can order it starting today, and it will be available Nov. 7
Shara Tibken 10/30/2018 2:24:04 PM"Whether you're a student, a writer, an entrepreneur or simply new to Mac, we think you're going to love it."
Shara Tibken 10/30/2018 2:24:08 PMTim Cook is now back up
dan.ackerman 10/30/2018 2:24:16 PMThe iPhone XR mixed high and low-end parts for a less-expensive product. The MacBook Air does similar, but at a 20% higher price.
Shara Tibken 10/30/2018 2:24:18 PM"I can't wait for you to get your hands on this. I really think you're going to love it."
Shara Tibken 10/30/2018 2:24:36 PM"There's another small but mighty Mac our users have been waiting for. And here it comes."
Shara Tibken 10/30/2018 2:24:43 PMAnother video. Mac Mini probably?
dan.ackerman 10/30/2018 2:24:44 PMDoes the 12-inch MacBook survive? Especially at $1,299?
dan.ackerman 10/30/2018 2:24:52 PMHey, Mac Mini -- cool.
Sarah Tew 10/30/2018 2:24:56 PM
dan.ackerman 10/30/2018 2:24:59 PMPeople love this little thing.
Sarah Tew 10/30/2018 2:25:01 PM
Shara Tibken 10/30/2018 2:25:11 PMThis looks like a spaceship. ha
dan.ackerman 10/30/2018 2:25:12 PMBut really, really needs an update.