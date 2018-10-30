Apple October iPad Pro event live blog | CNET

Apple October iPad Pro event live blog

Apple is expected to unveil new iPad Pros and new Macs at its Oct. 30 event in Brooklyn, starting at 10 a.m. ET/7 a.m. PT.

  • Sarah Tew 10/30/2018 2:19:03 PM
  • Sarah Tew 10/30/2018 2:19:07 PM
  • Sarah Tew 10/30/2018 2:19:11 PM
  • Sarah Tew 10/30/2018 2:19:17 PM
  • dan.ackerman 10/30/2018 2:19:20 PM
    But it's still within normal limits, and I bet it's feels much, much smaller/lighter than the previous Air.
  • Lynn La 10/30/2018 2:19:41 PM
  • dan.ackerman 10/30/2018 2:19:49 PM
    I've been spoiled by the 12-inch MacBook and Windows laptops like the Acer Swift 7, which gets down under 9mm.
  • Shara Tibken 10/30/2018 2:20:12 PM
    Apple's metalalurgy team has found a new way to make high-quality aluminum without having to mine it. "Every new MacBook Air is made from 100% recycled aluminum" Long, long cheers for that one
  • Sarah Tew 10/30/2018 2:20:13 PM
  • dan.ackerman 10/30/2018 2:20:17 PM
    100 percent recycled aluminum, so your old Air may eventually become your new Air.
  • Sarah Tew 10/30/2018 2:20:20 PM
  • Sarah Tew 10/30/2018 2:20:25 PM
  • Sarah Tew 10/30/2018 2:20:31 PM
  • Sarah Tew 10/30/2018 2:20:38 PM
  • Sarah Tew 10/30/2018 2:20:43 PM
  • Shara Tibken 10/30/2018 2:20:54 PM
    Now we've got a video about the new aluminum process and MacBook Air. Laura Metz, senior product manager, is speaking on the video.
  • Shara Tibken 10/30/2018 2:21:33 PM
    (It's just going back over what we learned)
  • Shara Tibken 10/30/2018 2:21:38 PM
    Apple Pay on the Mac, etc
  • dan.ackerman 10/30/2018 2:21:39 PM
    Was this the last MagSafe Apple product? RIP MagSafe, you've saved many, many laptops from a grim death.
  • dan.ackerman 10/30/2018 2:22:37 PM
    Nothing really "new" in here versus other current MacBooks, but it's basically a stripped down MacBook Pro -- very little "Air" (ugh...I know) between them. Really, I'm mostly surprised they kept the Air name.
  • Shara Tibken 10/30/2018 2:23:07 PM
    "What a huge leap forward for MacBook Air."
  • dan.ackerman 10/30/2018 2:23:18 PM
    If it's $999 -- brilliant! If it's $1,299, hmmm.... I'm betting $1,099, which ain't bad, but not exciting.
  • Shara Tibken 10/30/2018 2:23:23 PM
    8GB memory, 1.6GHz processor. Starts at $1,199
  • dan.ackerman 10/30/2018 2:23:27 PM
    Ah, $1,199 -- crowd goes silent.
  • Shara Tibken 10/30/2018 2:23:29 PM
    The old MacBook Air was $999
  • dan.ackerman 10/30/2018 2:23:35 PM
    That's the end of $999 MacBooks.
  • Shara Tibken 10/30/2018 2:23:42 PM
    "You can order it starting today, and it will be available Nov. 7
  • Sarah Tew 10/30/2018 2:23:58 PM
  • Lynn La 10/30/2018 2:24:00 PM
  • Sarah Tew 10/30/2018 2:24:04 PM
  • Shara Tibken 10/30/2018 2:24:04 PM
    "Whether you're a student, a writer, an entrepreneur or simply new to Mac, we think you're going to love it."
  • Shara Tibken 10/30/2018 2:24:08 PM
    Tim Cook is now back up
  • Sarah Tew 10/30/2018 2:24:08 PM
  • dan.ackerman 10/30/2018 2:24:16 PM
    The iPhone XR mixed high and low-end parts for a less-expensive product. The MacBook Air does similar, but at a 20% higher price.
  • Shara Tibken 10/30/2018 2:24:18 PM
    "I can't wait for you to get your hands on this. I really think you're going to love it."
  • Shara Tibken 10/30/2018 2:24:36 PM
    "There's another small but mighty Mac our users have been waiting for. And here it comes."
  • Shara Tibken 10/30/2018 2:24:43 PM
    Another video. Mac Mini probably?
  • dan.ackerman 10/30/2018 2:24:44 PM
    Does the 12-inch MacBook survive? Especially at $1,299?
  • Sarah Tew 10/30/2018 2:24:52 PM
  • dan.ackerman 10/30/2018 2:24:52 PM
    Hey, Mac Mini -- cool.
  • Sarah Tew 10/30/2018 2:24:56 PM
  • dan.ackerman 10/30/2018 2:24:59 PM
    People love this little thing.
  • Sarah Tew 10/30/2018 2:25:01 PM
  • Shara Tibken 10/30/2018 2:25:11 PM
    This looks like a spaceship. ha
  • dan.ackerman 10/30/2018 2:25:12 PM
    But really, really needs an update.
Powered by ScribbleLive Content Marketing Software Platform

This week on CNET News

See all

Apple pumps up its Amazon listings with iPhones, iPads and more

 Mobile

Killer apps for Samsung's foldable phone

 Phones

Black Friday deals at Walmart: PS4 and Xbox One for $200, Google Home Hub for $99

 TVs

Samsung is building software to control your TV with your brain

 TVs

T-Mobile says it's blocked 1 billion scam calls

 Mobile