Apple October iPad Pro event live blog | CNET

Apple October iPad Pro event live blog

Apple is expected to unveil new iPad Pros and new Macs at its Oct. 30 event in Brooklyn, starting at 10 a.m. ET/7 a.m. PT.

  • Shara Tibken 10/30/2018 2:25:22 PM
    HA!. Funny. Not round.
  • Shara Tibken 10/30/2018 2:25:30 PM
    New Mac Mini. Looks space gray
  • dan.ackerman 10/30/2018 2:25:49 PM
    Looks the same, which is a good thing. I'm guessing 8th-gen quad-core CPUs, USB-C/Thunderbolt, etc.
  • Shara Tibken 10/30/2018 2:25:51 PM
    Tom Boger, head of Mac product marketing up.
  • Sarah Tew 10/30/2018 2:26:03 PM
  • Shara Tibken 10/30/2018 2:26:08 PM
    "I'm sure you've noticed we've given it an awesome Space Gray finish."
  • Sarah Tew 10/30/2018 2:26:09 PM
  • Sarah Tew 10/30/2018 2:26:14 PM
  • dan.ackerman 10/30/2018 2:26:19 PM
    I see a T2 security chip in the x-ray view they just showed.
  • Shara Tibken 10/30/2018 2:26:23 PM
    "The No. 1 thing our customers wanted us to do was give it more powerful processors." All start with 4 cores
  • dan.ackerman 10/30/2018 2:26:27 PM
    Yep, quad-core, like I predicted.
  • Shara Tibken 10/30/2018 2:26:36 PM
    "We're also giving Mac Mini 6 core processors, as well."
  • dan.ackerman 10/30/2018 2:26:40 PM
    And 6-core options, all 8th-gen Intel
  • Shara Tibken 10/30/2018 2:26:57 PM
    8th gen CPUs, 60% faster graphics. 5X faster performance for the Mac Mini than before
  • dan.ackerman 10/30/2018 2:27:04 PM
    Up to 5X faster, but keep in mind the current Mini is several gens behind on CPU.
  • Sarah Tew 10/30/2018 2:27:10 PM
  • Shara Tibken 10/30/2018 2:27:10 PM
    3.2X faster on Photoshop etc
  • Sarah Tew 10/30/2018 2:27:14 PM
  • Sarah Tew 10/30/2018 2:27:18 PM
  • Sarah Tew 10/30/2018 2:27:22 PM
  • Shara Tibken 10/30/2018 2:27:24 PM
    "Next up is memory. Previous went up to 16GB of memory. Naturally new Mac Mini goes to 32GB of memory."
  • Shara Tibken 10/30/2018 2:27:32 PM
    But also can get 64GB of memory
  • dan.ackerman 10/30/2018 2:27:52 PM
    32/63GB RAM configs -- good for audio/video production, which is what a lot of Minis end up doing.
  • Shara Tibken 10/30/2018 2:28:04 PM
    "Next up is storage." Every Mac Mini has SSDs up to 4X faster and capacities up to 2TB. Double capacity of the previous Mac Mini
  • Shara Tibken 10/30/2018 2:28:09 PM
    All have Apple T2 security chip
  • Shara Tibken 10/30/2018 2:28:17 PM
    30X faster HEVC video encode
  • dan.ackerman 10/30/2018 2:28:29 PM
    up to 2TB of SSD storage, which is useful. A lot of people have been hooking external drives up to their Minis.
  • Shara Tibken 10/30/2018 2:28:34 PM
    "Entirely new thermal system with double the airflow while still being super quiet"
  • Sarah Tew 10/30/2018 2:28:44 PM
  • Sarah Tew 10/30/2018 2:28:48 PM
  • Shara Tibken 10/30/2018 2:28:50 PM
    Mac Mini has Gigabit Ethernet, 4 Thunderbolt 4, 2 USB-A ports
  • Sarah Tew 10/30/2018 2:28:52 PM
  • Sarah Tew 10/30/2018 2:28:55 PM
  • Shara Tibken 10/30/2018 2:28:58 PM
    Can configure with 10GB ethernet
  • dan.ackerman 10/30/2018 2:29:04 PM
    Oh, HDMI and USB-A survives! Plus 4 USB-C/Thunderbolt.
  • Shara Tibken 10/30/2018 2:30:12 PM
    You can string a bunch together. Or rack thousands of them. A company has nearly 8,000 Mac Minis to make apps like Candy Crush
  • dan.ackerman 10/30/2018 2:30:18 PM
    Mac Mini has always been the least-expensive way to get OS X/MacOS, starting at $499. What will this new one start at? $699 or so if it follows the new Air model -- still pretty good deal.
  • Sarah Tew 10/30/2018 2:30:23 PM
  • Sarah Tew 10/30/2018 2:30:29 PM
  • Sarah Tew 10/30/2018 2:30:33 PM
  • Shara Tibken 10/30/2018 2:30:37 PM
    Entry level has 8GB memory, 128GB SSD. Starts at $799
  • Sarah Tew 10/30/2018 2:30:42 PM
  • Sarah Tew 10/30/2018 2:30:47 PM
  • Sarah Tew 10/30/2018 2:30:51 PM
  • Sarah Tew 10/30/2018 2:30:54 PM
Powered by ScribbleLive Content Marketing Software Platform

This week on CNET News

See all

Apple pumps up its Amazon listings with iPhones, iPads and more

 Mobile

Killer apps for Samsung's foldable phone

 Phones

Black Friday deals at Walmart: PS4 and Xbox One for $200, Google Home Hub for $99

 TVs

Samsung is building software to control your TV with your brain

 TVs

T-Mobile says it's blocked 1 billion scam calls

 Mobile