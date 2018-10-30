Apple October iPad Pro event live blog
Apple is expected to unveil new iPad Pros and new Macs at its Oct. 30 event in Brooklyn, starting at 10 a.m. ET/7 a.m. PT.
Shara Tibken 10/30/2018 2:25:22 PMHA!. Funny. Not round.
Shara Tibken 10/30/2018 2:25:30 PMNew Mac Mini. Looks space gray
dan.ackerman 10/30/2018 2:25:49 PMLooks the same, which is a good thing. I'm guessing 8th-gen quad-core CPUs, USB-C/Thunderbolt, etc.
Shara Tibken 10/30/2018 2:25:51 PMTom Boger, head of Mac product marketing up.
Sarah Tew 10/30/2018 2:26:03 PM
Shara Tibken 10/30/2018 2:26:08 PM"I'm sure you've noticed we've given it an awesome Space Gray finish."
Sarah Tew 10/30/2018 2:26:09 PM
Sarah Tew 10/30/2018 2:26:14 PM
dan.ackerman 10/30/2018 2:26:19 PMI see a T2 security chip in the x-ray view they just showed.
Shara Tibken 10/30/2018 2:26:23 PM"The No. 1 thing our customers wanted us to do was give it more powerful processors." All start with 4 cores
dan.ackerman 10/30/2018 2:26:27 PMYep, quad-core, like I predicted.
Shara Tibken 10/30/2018 2:26:36 PM"We're also giving Mac Mini 6 core processors, as well."
dan.ackerman 10/30/2018 2:26:40 PMAnd 6-core options, all 8th-gen Intel
Shara Tibken 10/30/2018 2:26:57 PM8th gen CPUs, 60% faster graphics. 5X faster performance for the Mac Mini than before
dan.ackerman 10/30/2018 2:27:04 PMUp to 5X faster, but keep in mind the current Mini is several gens behind on CPU.
Sarah Tew 10/30/2018 2:27:10 PM
Shara Tibken 10/30/2018 2:27:10 PM3.2X faster on Photoshop etc
Sarah Tew 10/30/2018 2:27:14 PM
Sarah Tew 10/30/2018 2:27:18 PM
Sarah Tew 10/30/2018 2:27:22 PM
Shara Tibken 10/30/2018 2:27:24 PM"Next up is memory. Previous went up to 16GB of memory. Naturally new Mac Mini goes to 32GB of memory."
Shara Tibken 10/30/2018 2:27:32 PMBut also can get 64GB of memory
dan.ackerman 10/30/2018 2:27:52 PM32/63GB RAM configs -- good for audio/video production, which is what a lot of Minis end up doing.
Shara Tibken 10/30/2018 2:28:04 PM"Next up is storage." Every Mac Mini has SSDs up to 4X faster and capacities up to 2TB. Double capacity of the previous Mac Mini
Shara Tibken 10/30/2018 2:28:09 PMAll have Apple T2 security chip
Shara Tibken 10/30/2018 2:28:17 PM30X faster HEVC video encode
dan.ackerman 10/30/2018 2:28:29 PMup to 2TB of SSD storage, which is useful. A lot of people have been hooking external drives up to their Minis.
Shara Tibken 10/30/2018 2:28:34 PM"Entirely new thermal system with double the airflow while still being super quiet"
Sarah Tew 10/30/2018 2:28:44 PM
Sarah Tew 10/30/2018 2:28:48 PM
Shara Tibken 10/30/2018 2:28:50 PMMac Mini has Gigabit Ethernet, 4 Thunderbolt 4, 2 USB-A ports
Sarah Tew 10/30/2018 2:28:52 PM
Sarah Tew 10/30/2018 2:28:55 PM
Shara Tibken 10/30/2018 2:28:58 PMCan configure with 10GB ethernet
dan.ackerman 10/30/2018 2:29:04 PMOh, HDMI and USB-A survives! Plus 4 USB-C/Thunderbolt.
Shara Tibken 10/30/2018 2:30:12 PMYou can string a bunch together. Or rack thousands of them. A company has nearly 8,000 Mac Minis to make apps like Candy Crush
dan.ackerman 10/30/2018 2:30:18 PMMac Mini has always been the least-expensive way to get OS X/MacOS, starting at $499. What will this new one start at? $699 or so if it follows the new Air model -- still pretty good deal.
Sarah Tew 10/30/2018 2:30:23 PM
Sarah Tew 10/30/2018 2:30:29 PM
Sarah Tew 10/30/2018 2:30:33 PM
Shara Tibken 10/30/2018 2:30:37 PMEntry level has 8GB memory, 128GB SSD. Starts at $799
Sarah Tew 10/30/2018 2:30:42 PM
Sarah Tew 10/30/2018 2:30:47 PM
Sarah Tew 10/30/2018 2:30:51 PM
Sarah Tew 10/30/2018 2:30:54 PM