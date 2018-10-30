Apple October iPad Pro event live blog | CNET

Apple October iPad Pro event live blog

Apple is expected to unveil new iPad Pros and new Macs at its Oct. 30 event in Brooklyn, starting at 10 a.m. ET/7 a.m. PT.

  • Shara Tibken 10/30/2018 2:30:56 PM
    Can configure up to 64GB memory, Core i7 processor
  • dan.ackerman 10/30/2018 2:30:58 PM
    Well, off by $100 again -- it's $799 -- for a Core i3 CPU.
  • Shara Tibken 10/30/2018 2:31:04 PM
    Can order starting today. Available Nov. 7
  • dan.ackerman 10/30/2018 2:31:23 PM
    If the Core i5 version is $999, still going to be very, very popular.
  • Shara Tibken 10/30/2018 2:31:23 PM
    "60% post-consumer recycled plastic."
  • Shara Tibken 10/30/2018 2:31:30 PM
    Enclosure made from 100% recycled aluminum
  • Shara Tibken 10/30/2018 2:31:41 PM
    Reduces carbon footprint by nearly 50%
  • Sarah Tew 10/30/2018 2:31:44 PM
  • Sarah Tew 10/30/2018 2:31:48 PM
  • Sarah Tew 10/30/2018 2:31:51 PM
  • Sarah Tew 10/30/2018 2:31:54 PM
  • Sarah Tew 10/30/2018 2:31:58 PM
  • Shara Tibken 10/30/2018 2:32:00 PM
    Tim Cook is back up
  • Sarah Tew 10/30/2018 2:32:02 PM
  • Shara Tibken 10/30/2018 2:32:12 PM
    "The new MacBook Air and Mac Mini are absolutely amazing."
  • Shara Tibken 10/30/2018 2:32:26 PM
    Now talking about Apple stores
  • Sarah Tew 10/30/2018 2:32:42 PM
  • Shara Tibken 10/30/2018 2:32:42 PM
    "One of the new ways we're taking their creativity even further is through our Today at Apple sessions"
  • Shara Tibken 10/30/2018 2:32:46 PM
    (that's not new)
  • Sarah Tew 10/30/2018 2:32:47 PM
  • Sarah Tew 10/30/2018 2:32:51 PM
  • Shara Tibken 10/30/2018 2:33:13 PM
    Angela Ahrendts, senior vice president of retail (who Tim just introduced as Angela), is here to talk updates to Today at Apple.
  • Scott Stein 10/30/2018 2:33:59 PM
    Phew! Retail talk. Product news recovery before iPad news.
  • Shara Tibken 10/30/2018 2:34:02 PM
    "We started with the things that are core to Apple's DNA" like photography, gaming, app development
  • Shara Tibken 10/30/2018 2:34:15 PM
    Included Everyone Can Code into Today at Apple programming
  • Lynn La 10/30/2018 2:34:42 PM
  • Sarah Tew 10/30/2018 2:35:07 PM
  • Sarah Tew 10/30/2018 2:35:12 PM
  • Shara Tibken 10/30/2018 2:35:15 PM
    Ahrendts, who was hired away from her job as CEO of Burberry, is giving an overview on the different classes offered
  • Sarah Tew 10/30/2018 2:35:16 PM
  • Sarah Tew 10/30/2018 2:35:22 PM
  • Shara Tibken 10/30/2018 2:36:23 PM
    "This month in partnership with the Big Draw festival, local artists have been leading sessions" in stores about drawing
  • Sarah Tew 10/30/2018 2:36:35 PM
  • Shara Tibken 10/30/2018 2:36:38 PM
    Today at Apple launched 18 months ago. Have held over 18,000 sessions per week
  • Shara Tibken 10/30/2018 2:36:52 PM
    Here's background on that: 

    Apple kicks off new in-store sessions with concerts, classes

    CNETThe company's "Today at Apple" program sees performances this weekend from artists like Estelle, Leon Bridges and Charlie Puth.
  • Shara Tibken 10/30/2018 2:37:14 PM
    In the Apple Store app, there's a new section to show sessions in your city and suggestions based on the products you own
  • Shara Tibken 10/30/2018 2:37:31 PM
    "Today we're announcing 60 newly designed sessions"
  • Shara Tibken 10/30/2018 2:37:45 PM
    "Video, music and design have all been expanded. Adding walks and labs to categories."
  • Shara Tibken 10/30/2018 2:38:04 PM
    Classes like Video Lab, Small Screen Magic to shoot and edit using the Clips app
  • Shara Tibken 10/30/2018 2:38:13 PM
    Photo Lab for Kids, Fun Family Portraits
  • Sarah Tew 10/30/2018 2:38:25 PM
  • Sarah Tew 10/30/2018 2:38:35 PM
  • Shara Tibken 10/30/2018 2:38:37 PM
    Introducing a Design Lab Drawing Treehouse created with architects Foster + Partners (who've redesigned Apple Stores)
  • Shara Tibken 10/30/2018 2:38:45 PM
    Music lab called Advanced Beat Making with Logic Pro
  • Sarah Tew 10/30/2018 2:38:47 PM
Powered by ScribbleLive Content Marketing Software Platform

This week on CNET News

See all

Apple pumps up its Amazon listings with iPhones, iPads and more

 Mobile

Killer apps for Samsung's foldable phone

 Phones

Black Friday deals at Walmart: PS4 and Xbox One for $200, Google Home Hub for $99

 TVs

Samsung is building software to control your TV with your brain

 TVs

T-Mobile says it's blocked 1 billion scam calls

 Mobile