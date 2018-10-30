Apple October iPad Pro event live blog
Apple is expected to unveil new iPad Pros and new Macs at its Oct. 30 event in Brooklyn, starting at 10 a.m. ET/7 a.m. PT.
Shara Tibken 10/30/2018 2:30:56 PMCan configure up to 64GB memory, Core i7 processor
dan.ackerman 10/30/2018 2:30:58 PMWell, off by $100 again -- it's $799 -- for a Core i3 CPU.
Shara Tibken 10/30/2018 2:31:04 PMCan order starting today. Available Nov. 7
dan.ackerman 10/30/2018 2:31:23 PMIf the Core i5 version is $999, still going to be very, very popular.
Shara Tibken 10/30/2018 2:31:23 PM"60% post-consumer recycled plastic."
Shara Tibken 10/30/2018 2:31:30 PMEnclosure made from 100% recycled aluminum
Shara Tibken 10/30/2018 2:31:41 PMReduces carbon footprint by nearly 50%
Sarah Tew 10/30/2018 2:31:44 PM
Sarah Tew 10/30/2018 2:31:48 PM
Sarah Tew 10/30/2018 2:31:51 PM
Sarah Tew 10/30/2018 2:31:54 PM
Sarah Tew 10/30/2018 2:31:58 PM
Shara Tibken 10/30/2018 2:32:00 PMTim Cook is back up
Sarah Tew 10/30/2018 2:32:02 PM
Shara Tibken 10/30/2018 2:32:12 PM"The new MacBook Air and Mac Mini are absolutely amazing."
Shara Tibken 10/30/2018 2:32:26 PMNow talking about Apple stores
Sarah Tew 10/30/2018 2:32:42 PM
Shara Tibken 10/30/2018 2:32:42 PM"One of the new ways we're taking their creativity even further is through our Today at Apple sessions"
Shara Tibken 10/30/2018 2:32:46 PM(that's not new)
Sarah Tew 10/30/2018 2:32:47 PM
Sarah Tew 10/30/2018 2:32:51 PM
Shara Tibken 10/30/2018 2:33:13 PMAngela Ahrendts, senior vice president of retail (who Tim just introduced as Angela), is here to talk updates to Today at Apple.
Scott Stein 10/30/2018 2:33:59 PMPhew! Retail talk. Product news recovery before iPad news.
Shara Tibken 10/30/2018 2:34:02 PM"We started with the things that are core to Apple's DNA" like photography, gaming, app development
Shara Tibken 10/30/2018 2:34:15 PMIncluded Everyone Can Code into Today at Apple programming
Lynn La 10/30/2018 2:34:42 PM
Sarah Tew 10/30/2018 2:35:07 PM
Sarah Tew 10/30/2018 2:35:12 PM
Shara Tibken 10/30/2018 2:35:15 PMAhrendts, who was hired away from her job as CEO of Burberry, is giving an overview on the different classes offered
Sarah Tew 10/30/2018 2:35:16 PM
Sarah Tew 10/30/2018 2:35:22 PM
Shara Tibken 10/30/2018 2:36:23 PM"This month in partnership with the Big Draw festival, local artists have been leading sessions" in stores about drawing
Sarah Tew 10/30/2018 2:36:35 PM
Shara Tibken 10/30/2018 2:36:38 PMToday at Apple launched 18 months ago. Have held over 18,000 sessions per week
Shara Tibken 10/30/2018 2:36:52 PMHere's background on that:
Apple kicks off new in-store sessions with concerts, classesCNETThe company's "Today at Apple" program sees performances this weekend from artists like Estelle, Leon Bridges and Charlie Puth.
Shara Tibken 10/30/2018 2:37:14 PMIn the Apple Store app, there's a new section to show sessions in your city and suggestions based on the products you own
Shara Tibken 10/30/2018 2:37:31 PM"Today we're announcing 60 newly designed sessions"
Shara Tibken 10/30/2018 2:37:45 PM"Video, music and design have all been expanded. Adding walks and labs to categories."
Shara Tibken 10/30/2018 2:38:04 PMClasses like Video Lab, Small Screen Magic to shoot and edit using the Clips app
Shara Tibken 10/30/2018 2:38:13 PMPhoto Lab for Kids, Fun Family Portraits
Sarah Tew 10/30/2018 2:38:25 PM
Sarah Tew 10/30/2018 2:38:35 PM
Shara Tibken 10/30/2018 2:38:37 PMIntroducing a Design Lab Drawing Treehouse created with architects Foster + Partners (who've redesigned Apple Stores)
Shara Tibken 10/30/2018 2:38:45 PMMusic lab called Advanced Beat Making with Logic Pro
Sarah Tew 10/30/2018 2:38:47 PM