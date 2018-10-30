Apple October iPad Pro event live blog
Apple is expected to unveil new iPad Pros and new Macs at its Oct. 30 event in Brooklyn, starting at 10 a.m. ET/7 a.m. PT.
Sarah Tew 10/30/2018 2:38:51 PM
Shara Tibken 10/30/2018 2:38:53 PMLaunching in the new year
Sarah Tew 10/30/2018 2:38:55 PM
Sarah Tew 10/30/2018 2:38:59 PM
Shara Tibken 10/30/2018 2:39:13 PMAlso upgrading existing stores. (which it has been doing for awhile)
Sarah Tew 10/30/2018 2:40:15 PM
Shara Tibken 10/30/2018 2:40:20 PMNov. 10 first flagship store in Bangkok, Thailand. Later the month, store on the Champs Elysees in Paris
Sarah Tew 10/30/2018 2:40:29 PM
Shara Tibken 10/30/2018 2:40:38 PM"Today at Apple is brought to life by our 3,000 creatives"
Sarah Tew 10/30/2018 2:40:40 PM
Shara Tibken 10/30/2018 2:40:45 PMBack to Tim Cook now
Shara Tibken 10/30/2018 2:41:18 PM"In addition to the 3,000 creative pros, we have over 70K team members that are dedicated to help you get the most out of your products, and they are the best team on the planet."
Shara Tibken 10/30/2018 2:41:28 PMThere are clearly A LOT of Apple people in this crowd
Scott Stein 10/30/2018 2:41:30 PM41 minutes in so far. How long will event run, I wonder?
Shara Tibken 10/30/2018 2:41:40 PM"I am moving to New York," Cook says
Shara Tibken 10/30/2018 2:41:46 PM(joke, I assume)
Scott Stein 10/30/2018 2:41:49 PMiPad time
Shara Tibken 10/30/2018 2:41:50 PMNow we're onto iPad
Scott Stein 10/30/2018 2:42:15 PMPortable, versatile (but still not my laptop replacement)
Shara Tibken 10/30/2018 2:42:21 PM"Portable, versatile and powerful, while at the same time being incredibly easy to use." Sold over 400M so far.
Shara Tibken 10/30/2018 2:42:36 PMSold more iPads in the last year than the entire notebook lineup of the biggest notebook manufacturers
Scott Stein 10/30/2018 2:43:09 PMiPad Mini has been invoked.
Shara Tibken 10/30/2018 2:43:28 PMCook is going over what iPads are available
Sarah Tew 10/30/2018 2:43:37 PM
Sarah Tew 10/30/2018 2:43:41 PM
Shara Tibken 10/30/2018 2:43:43 PM"Today we're announcing an all-new iPad Pro."
Lynn La 10/30/2018 2:43:45 PM
Sarah Tew 10/30/2018 2:43:46 PM
Scott Stein 10/30/2018 2:43:48 PMNew iPad Pro: details starting now.
Shara Tibken 10/30/2018 2:43:54 PM"It's going to push what you can do on iPad or any computer even further."
Shara Tibken 10/30/2018 2:43:58 PMVideo time
Shara Tibken 10/30/2018 2:44:17 PMGoodbye home button
Shara Tibken 10/30/2018 2:44:33 PMA new Apple Pencil too
Shara Tibken 10/30/2018 2:44:44 PMOh nice, it charges way differently than before
Scott Stein 10/30/2018 2:45:03 PMNo more chamfered edges! Face ID. Smaller bezels. New Pencil with side touch area and it magnetically attaches to top of iPad.
Shara Tibken 10/30/2018 2:45:10 PMBefore, you connected one end to the lightning port, so it stuck out weird. This one looks like it has a magnet or something to stick to the side of the device
Lynn La 10/30/2018 2:45:16 PM
dan.ackerman 10/30/2018 2:45:20 PMA little sleight of hand in the iPad Pro promo video -- Scott (and I) surely appreciate the nod to prestidigitation
Shara Tibken 10/30/2018 2:45:33 PMJohn (I didn't catch the last name because Apple never puts them on the screen) is now up to talk about this
Shara Tibken 10/30/2018 2:45:47 PM"This is the iPad we dreamed about building from the very beginning."
Shara Tibken 10/30/2018 2:46:06 PMDisplay corners are rounded like what it's in the iPhone XR. Liquid Retina display like in that phone
Scott Stein 10/30/2018 2:46:18 PMNow looks more like detached laptop lid than ever. LCD display, similar Liquid Retina curved-corner display tech to iPhone XR
Sarah Tew 10/30/2018 2:46:22 PM
Sarah Tew 10/30/2018 2:46:27 PM
Sarah Tew 10/30/2018 2:46:32 PM