Apple October iPad Pro event live blog | CNET

Apple October iPad Pro event live blog

Apple is expected to unveil new iPad Pros and new Macs at its Oct. 30 event in Brooklyn, starting at 10 a.m. ET/7 a.m. PT.

  • Sarah Tew 10/30/2018 2:46:36 PM
  • dan.ackerman 10/30/2018 2:46:38 PM
    Did someone mention "no notch" yet?
  • Sarah Tew 10/30/2018 2:46:41 PM
  • Shara Tibken 10/30/2018 2:46:49 PM
    "Original 10.5-inch iPad Pro, just 1 pound ... Decided to maintain the perfect footprint but give you an ever bigger display. Now has an 11-inch display"
  • Scott Stein 10/30/2018 2:47:24 PM
    New 11-inch screen in previous 10.5-inch body. Also a 12.9-inch in a smaller body (but larger than 11)
  • Sarah Tew 10/30/2018 2:47:28 PM
  • Shara Tibken 10/30/2018 2:47:31 PM
    also previously offered 12.9-inch display. "Same large-screen experience in a much more portable package. New 12.9-inch iPad Pro." Almost exactly the same size as an 8.5x11 piece of paper
  • Sarah Tew 10/30/2018 2:47:34 PM
  • Sarah Tew 10/30/2018 2:47:40 PM
  • Shara Tibken 10/30/2018 2:47:45 PM
    "Not just smaller. Also thinner. 5.9mm thinner. 15% thinner than before"
  • Sarah Tew 10/30/2018 2:47:46 PM
  • Shara Tibken 10/30/2018 2:47:52 PM
    25% less volume than its predecessor
  • Scott Stein 10/30/2018 2:47:59 PM
    5.9mm thin (thinner) IPad Pro models overall.
  • Sarah Tew 10/30/2018 2:48:03 PM
  • Sarah Tew 10/30/2018 2:48:07 PM
  • Shara Tibken 10/30/2018 2:48:13 PM
    "It really is the ultimate iPad. ... Now has Face ID"
  • Sarah Tew 10/30/2018 2:48:13 PM
  • Scott Stein 10/30/2018 2:48:24 PM
    So, 11 and 12.9 seem pretty close in size, though!
  • Sarah Tew 10/30/2018 2:48:31 PM
  • Sarah Tew 10/30/2018 2:48:35 PM
  • Shara Tibken 10/30/2018 2:48:42 PM
    "With a simple glance you can unlock your iPad, log into your favorite apps and even pay for something with Apple Pay."
  • Shara Tibken 10/30/2018 2:48:52 PM
    7 MP front facing camera
  • Shara Tibken 10/30/2018 2:49:10 PM
    "No matter how you use these new iPad Pros, they're always right-side up."
  • Shara Tibken 10/30/2018 2:49:29 PM
    Gestures from iPhone X come to iPad. Swiping down from upper right corner brings the control pad
  • Scott Stein 10/30/2018 2:49:31 PM
    Face ID works in portrait, landscape for iPad Pro. iPhone X gesture language. This is the iPad X, basically
  • Shara Tibken 10/30/2018 2:49:40 PM
    Split view lets you work with 2 apps at once
  • Shara Tibken 10/30/2018 2:49:56 PM
    Slideover gets you a quick view to another app, like if you need to view a message
  • Sarah Tew 10/30/2018 2:49:56 PM
  • Sarah Tew 10/30/2018 2:50:03 PM
  • Sarah Tew 10/30/2018 2:50:08 PM
  • Shara Tibken 10/30/2018 2:50:13 PM
    "All that is possible because of what we put under the hood. Powered by the all-new A12X Bionic" chip
  • Sarah Tew 10/30/2018 2:50:27 PM
  • Shara Tibken 10/30/2018 2:50:29 PM
    "7 nanometer. No other tablet, laptop or even desktop has been able to make this leap forward."
  • Sarah Tew 10/30/2018 2:50:34 PM
  • Sarah Tew 10/30/2018 2:50:40 PM
  • Shara Tibken 10/30/2018 2:50:44 PM
    "But since this an X chip, bigger than A12. Over 10 billion transistors."
  • Scott Stein 10/30/2018 2:50:48 PM
    A12X Bionic on the Pros. Also 7nm. Curious about graphics gain.
  • Shara Tibken 10/30/2018 2:51:06 PM
    8 core CPU with 4 performance cores and 4 efficiency cores. Apple-designed fusion architecture. 35% faster CPU
  • Sarah Tew 10/30/2018 2:51:09 PM
  • Sarah Tew 10/30/2018 2:51:14 PM
  • Shara Tibken 10/30/2018 2:51:16 PM
    "Multicore workloads are now up to 90% faster"
  • Shara Tibken 10/30/2018 2:51:36 PM
    "These iPad Pros are faster than 92% of all portable PCs" sold over the last 12 months
  • Sarah Tew 10/30/2018 2:51:45 PM
  • Sarah Tew 10/30/2018 2:51:49 PM
  • Shara Tibken 10/30/2018 2:52:03 PM
    All new Apple-designed 7 core GPU with 2X the performance of the previous gen. 1000X faster graphics (yes not a typo. thousand)
