Apple October iPad Pro event live blog
Apple is expected to unveil new iPad Pros and new Macs at its Oct. 30 event in Brooklyn, starting at 10 a.m. ET/7 a.m. PT.
Sarah Tew 10/30/2018 2:46:36 PM
dan.ackerman 10/30/2018 2:46:38 PMDid someone mention "no notch" yet?
Sarah Tew 10/30/2018 2:46:41 PM
Shara Tibken 10/30/2018 2:46:49 PM"Original 10.5-inch iPad Pro, just 1 pound ... Decided to maintain the perfect footprint but give you an ever bigger display. Now has an 11-inch display"
Scott Stein 10/30/2018 2:47:24 PMNew 11-inch screen in previous 10.5-inch body. Also a 12.9-inch in a smaller body (but larger than 11)
Sarah Tew 10/30/2018 2:47:28 PM
Shara Tibken 10/30/2018 2:47:31 PMalso previously offered 12.9-inch display. "Same large-screen experience in a much more portable package. New 12.9-inch iPad Pro." Almost exactly the same size as an 8.5x11 piece of paper
Sarah Tew 10/30/2018 2:47:34 PM
Sarah Tew 10/30/2018 2:47:40 PM
Shara Tibken 10/30/2018 2:47:45 PM"Not just smaller. Also thinner. 5.9mm thinner. 15% thinner than before"
Sarah Tew 10/30/2018 2:47:46 PM
Shara Tibken 10/30/2018 2:47:52 PM25% less volume than its predecessor
Scott Stein 10/30/2018 2:47:59 PM5.9mm thin (thinner) IPad Pro models overall.
Sarah Tew 10/30/2018 2:48:03 PM
Sarah Tew 10/30/2018 2:48:07 PM
Shara Tibken 10/30/2018 2:48:13 PM"It really is the ultimate iPad. ... Now has Face ID"
Sarah Tew 10/30/2018 2:48:13 PM
Scott Stein 10/30/2018 2:48:24 PMSo, 11 and 12.9 seem pretty close in size, though!
Sarah Tew 10/30/2018 2:48:31 PM
Sarah Tew 10/30/2018 2:48:35 PM
Shara Tibken 10/30/2018 2:48:42 PM"With a simple glance you can unlock your iPad, log into your favorite apps and even pay for something with Apple Pay."
Shara Tibken 10/30/2018 2:48:52 PM7 MP front facing camera
Shara Tibken 10/30/2018 2:49:10 PM"No matter how you use these new iPad Pros, they're always right-side up."
Shara Tibken 10/30/2018 2:49:29 PMGestures from iPhone X come to iPad. Swiping down from upper right corner brings the control pad
Scott Stein 10/30/2018 2:49:31 PMFace ID works in portrait, landscape for iPad Pro. iPhone X gesture language. This is the iPad X, basically
Shara Tibken 10/30/2018 2:49:40 PMSplit view lets you work with 2 apps at once
Shara Tibken 10/30/2018 2:49:56 PMSlideover gets you a quick view to another app, like if you need to view a message
Sarah Tew 10/30/2018 2:49:56 PM
Sarah Tew 10/30/2018 2:50:03 PM
Sarah Tew 10/30/2018 2:50:08 PM
Shara Tibken 10/30/2018 2:50:13 PM"All that is possible because of what we put under the hood. Powered by the all-new A12X Bionic" chip
Sarah Tew 10/30/2018 2:50:27 PM
Shara Tibken 10/30/2018 2:50:29 PM"7 nanometer. No other tablet, laptop or even desktop has been able to make this leap forward."
Sarah Tew 10/30/2018 2:50:34 PM
Sarah Tew 10/30/2018 2:50:40 PM
Shara Tibken 10/30/2018 2:50:44 PM"But since this an X chip, bigger than A12. Over 10 billion transistors."
Scott Stein 10/30/2018 2:50:48 PMA12X Bionic on the Pros. Also 7nm. Curious about graphics gain.
Shara Tibken 10/30/2018 2:51:06 PM8 core CPU with 4 performance cores and 4 efficiency cores. Apple-designed fusion architecture. 35% faster CPU
Sarah Tew 10/30/2018 2:51:09 PM
Sarah Tew 10/30/2018 2:51:14 PM
Shara Tibken 10/30/2018 2:51:16 PM"Multicore workloads are now up to 90% faster"
Shara Tibken 10/30/2018 2:51:36 PM"These iPad Pros are faster than 92% of all portable PCs" sold over the last 12 months
Sarah Tew 10/30/2018 2:51:45 PM
Sarah Tew 10/30/2018 2:51:49 PM
Shara Tibken 10/30/2018 2:52:03 PMAll new Apple-designed 7 core GPU with 2X the performance of the previous gen. 1000X faster graphics (yes not a typo. thousand)