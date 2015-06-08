Apple WWDC 2015
Apple's annual developers conference kicks off with a keynote June 8.
-
Michelle Meyers 6/8/2015 5:17:56 PMSome of our key WWDC stories so far:
Apple refines its computer software further with Mac OS X 'El Capitan'
Apple adds retail credit and loyalty cards; renames Passbook to Wallet
Apple Watch to get faster, smarter apps with new WatchOS update
Apple's Spotlight gets natural language search
First take: OS X El Capitan
Apple brings Metal to Mac for better game graphics, faster performance
Apple spruces up Siri in iOS 9
Apple launches News, another news aggregation app
Apple adds multitasking to iPad tablets
Apple introduces Swift 2 programming language, makes it Open Source
Apple remixes Beats Music, iTunes Radio as Apple Music
3rd & 7 37yd
3rd & 7 37yd
B
S
O
close
close
-
-
Michelle Meyers 6/8/2015 4:01:38 PMGood morning all. Welcome to CNET's live coverage of Apple's Worldwide Developers Conference keynote. Our team is just getting settled onsite. In the meantime, let us know what you're thinking and watch our pre-game video show above! We'll be turning off comments around 9:40 a.m. PT. The keynote starts at 10 a.m. PT.
Here's Shara's story with predictions about what to expect. http://www.cnet.com/news/apples-2015-developer-confab-what-we-expect/
-
Apple 6/8/2015 4:02:26 PMWWDC rocks
-
Sush 6/8/2015 4:02:31 PMExcited... :D
-
Tim Cook 6/8/2015 4:02:33 PMRise and shine, developers! #WWDC15
-
3thousand ideas 6/8/2015 4:03:39 PMCan't wait to see what they release!
-
Michelle Meyers 6/8/2015 4:09:11 PMSo just to catch you up, we're not expecting any new devices today -- this one should be all about software. Apple has not shut down its online store (yet anyway), another sign that there will be no product launches this morning.
-
federale 6/8/2015 4:09:19 PMOkay so i've been completely under a rock for the past month. can anyone give me a quick rundown on what people are most excited for?
-
OfficialYogi 6/8/2015 4:09:25 PMI think there might be something for Developer! as The Apple Developer Member site is down!
-
RFink 6/8/2015 4:09:32 PMNo products?!? I want a new Apple TV!
-
Mr. Y 6/8/2015 4:11:26 PMa warm hello to wwdc from india
-
Michelle Meyers 6/8/2015 4:15:18 PM@Mr. Y, you won't get your answer today. We're all about software today, unless Apple has a big surprise for us. We anticipate Mac OS X 10.11, iOS 9, an iTunes/Beats revamp, and other developer tools and updates. In other words, nothing too exciting.
-
jerry 6/8/2015 4:15:23 PMHope there is "ONE MORE THING "
-
PurdueMike 6/8/2015 4:15:31 PMCurious if we will be able to put music on the watch with their service so you can listen without the iPhone!
-
Mr. Y 6/8/2015 4:15:33 PM@michelle .. i have a question .. should i upgrade my late 2015 macbook pro now or wait for processor update ?
-
Colby 6/8/2015 4:15:41 PMI wanna see an Apple TV!!!
-
Greg 6/8/2015 4:18:28 PMDoes anyone think that we could see a Mac Mini update?
-
Nicheblogspot 6/8/2015 4:18:36 PMWhatsa about Mac mini????
-
Mr. Y 6/8/2015 4:18:42 PMomg scott is asking for selfie
-
Shara Tibken 6/8/2015 4:20:24 PMHey everyone! We're just getting logged on here inside Moscone Center West
-
Miguel Manzi 6/8/2015 4:20:37 PMHope iOS 9 have a major revamp vs ios 8! Great coverage! Best from Buenos Aires, Argentina!
-
Jonathan! 6/8/2015 4:20:40 PMCurrently on a plane to the Dominican republic....thank the lord for on-board wifi!! :D Best flight I've had so far haha.
-
Pat 6/8/2015 4:20:44 PMThere won't be a Apple TV. WWDC is for software and OS updates and new stuff
-
Shara Tibken 6/8/2015 4:20:51 PMIt was complete pandemonium getting in, as usual. As soon as they opened the doors, everyone sprinted into the auditorium.
-
Shara Tibken 6/8/2015 4:21:14 PMJames Martin got seats in the second row for me and Scott Stein. But Jason Parker is a row behind us.
-
DurtyGurlProductions 6/8/2015 4:21:34 PMWhy do we want apple tv so much? we don't really need it tv is dead. at least with kids
-
Shara Tibken 6/8/2015 4:21:53 PMThey started off with a Sia song. Love her music.
-
Mr. Y 6/8/2015 4:21:53 PMfingers crossed for the big surprise ... @michelle
-
Shara Tibken 6/8/2015 4:23:06 PMMusic is going to be a big theme of the day. We're going to hear about Apple's revamped Beats streaming service. It's not going to have the Beats name, but it should have a lot of the customization details.
-
Aditya Nechiyil 6/8/2015 4:23:11 PMHopefully Apple will allow developers to take advantage of NFC rather than limiting it to just Apple Pay.
-
Shara Tibken 6/8/2015 4:23:13 PMRight when I got in here, Will.I.Am was chatting with Eddy Cue, Apple's head of iTunes
-
Shara Tibken 6/8/2015 4:23:31 PMI also saw Phil Schiller, Apple's head of marketing
-
Scott Stein 6/8/2015 4:24:04 PMHI! Scott Stein here. I just did a very live rush-to-the-seats web chat that I hope was recorded for posterity.
-
Scott Stein 6/8/2015 4:24:13 PMby "web chat" I mean CNET Live
-
Shara Tibken 6/8/2015 4:24:16 PMTo introduce myself, I'm Shara Tibken, the Apple beat reporter for CNET News. I’m online at Moscone Center West in downtown San Francisco, which is conveniently located only a few blocks from CNET’s offices.
-
Shara Tibken 6/8/2015 4:24:24 PMThe event kicks off at 10 a.m. PT with a two-hour keynote by Apple CEO Tim Cook and other top execs. I’m joined by Scott Stein, our iOS device and wearables expert, and Jason Parker, our Apple software and apps reviewer. They’ll both be providing commentary about today’s announcements. James Martin is providing our great photography for the keynote.
-
Scott Stein 6/8/2015 4:24:49 PMI awkwardly brushed by more butts and people in seats than ten coach flights.
-
Shara Tibken 6/8/2015 4:25:35 PMI can't really see any other execs or celebs from where I'm sitting but someone said they saw Dr. Dre, which would make sense. There will be big Beats news today.
-
Shara Tibken 6/8/2015 4:25:57 PMHA Scott!
-
Scott Stein 6/8/2015 4:26:06 PMSo what I'm most excited to hear about: Apple Watch. And that's because of real, native apps. An SDK will be announced today. Will it help? Will it make the Apple Watch feel like it's taken another big step? It's a big moment to hear about how much will change, and how soon.
-
Shara Tibken 6/8/2015 4:26:13 PMToday’s annual confab for developers marks the fourth event hosted by Apple in the past year, following September’s iPhone 6, Apple Watch and Apple Pay announcement; October’s iPad Air 2 and Mac update; and March’s Apple Watch event. Apple’s Worldwide Developer Conference, or WWDC as it’s known, takes place June 8 to 12 in San Francisco’s Moscone Center, with more than 5,000 developers participating in sessions about Apple’s various products.
-
Shara Tibken 6/8/2015 4:26:22 PMI think last year actually had more than 6,000 developers. We'll see what they say today.
-
Shara Tibken 6/8/2015 4:26:39 PMWe are definitely crammed in here really tight.
-
Shara Tibken 6/8/2015 4:26:57 PMI'm curious to see if everyone's Apple Watch is going to remind them to stand up about 50 minutes into this thing.
-
Scott Stein 6/8/2015 4:27:10 PMI also want to know what the heck developers will do with native Apple Watch apps...and whether Apple's "don't glance for too long" design philosophy on watch will be heeded or rejected.
-
Shara Tibken 6/8/2015 4:27:11 PMWWDC is one of Apple's most important events of the year. The company uses the two-hour keynote at the start of the week to introduce its newest software, including updates to its mobile and computer operating systems.