Apple WWDC 2015

Apple's annual developers conference kicks off with a keynote June 8.

  • Scott Stein 6/8/2015 4:27:25 PM
    We should all stand when Apple Watch asks us to stand, today.
  • Scott Stein 6/8/2015 4:27:41 PM
    Apple Watch: "please rise for the beginning of the keynote."
  • Shara Tibken 6/8/2015 4:27:51 PM
    My WiFi is barely hanging on right now. I tried to open the CNET homepage but couldn't load it. Fingers crossed I can stay connected through this!
  • DurtyGurlProductions 6/8/2015 4:27:53 PM
    It will be down to integration. if it works well witn ios osx it will do okay apple can bring fitness music to your workouts. that pros use
  • jerry 6/8/2015 4:27:54 PM
    i think they upgrade "IPHONE 6 PLUS " to strong body & camera . its good for them to recycled unsold iPhone 6 ++++++.
  • mel 6/8/2015 4:27:57 PM
    Any rumors on new IOS 9 features?
  • Zach 6/8/2015 4:28:05 PM
    Don't know how legit this is (probably not very) but I have a buddy who works at a local Kansas City Apple store. I posted a status on Facebook about being excited to see what Apple has in store for the Apple TV and he liked it. Not like he actually knows what's going to happen... but just wanted to stir the pot.
  • Kolby 6/8/2015 4:28:20 PM
    If the new music service gets Taylor Swift, I'm DOWN.
  • OfficialYogi 6/8/2015 4:28:23 PM
    I think the Apple DJ's / Live Radio will take some time to come and not today because its Apple Car Play isn't available yet! I assume they want Apple Radio Station on the Apple Car Play too.
  • Shara Tibken 6/8/2015 4:29:39 PM
    It's nice and cool in the auditorium right now. Apple has the stage set up as it usually does. All that's on stage right now is 3 iMacs. The walls are all black, and there's just a white Apple logo illuminated on the screen on the stage. I wasn't at Google I/O, but I think this is a lot more low key than the setup for that event.
  • Scott Stein 6/8/2015 4:29:48 PM
    As I type on a small 11-inch laptop I realize that maybe my next laptop should also be small...if I go to lots of events like these.
  • EthanJacobOlson 6/8/2015 4:30:04 PM
    What day is iOS 8.4 update going to be out on ?
  • Matt 6/8/2015 4:30:06 PM
    Lol, yeah, Taylor Swift. I already own all her music, but I understand that being a deal-breaker.
  • Mr. Y 6/8/2015 4:30:07 PM
    @ScottStein what do you think on apple tv services part ? and can you comment anything over apple pay and beats music or iTunes radio or anything combining them ?
  • Ashish Pinjani 6/8/2015 4:30:14 PM
    Are you 3 NOT wearing Apple's earphones? or Beats ? :P
  • Sebastian Bonacic 6/8/2015 4:30:19 PM
    Spotify and Rhapsody have offline mode boss..
  • MilleniaAzure 6/8/2015 4:30:22 PM
    They make a lot less than a penny per stream, google it it's really terrible!
  • Mike Patterson 6/8/2015 4:30:23 PM
    I'm really unsure about "curators" being the separator with the music services! I don't see how that makes the difference!
  • EthanJacobOlson 6/8/2015 4:30:26 PM
    When is iOS 8.4 going to be out on ?
  • Sebastian Bonacic 6/8/2015 4:30:50 PM
    I wouldn't waste the money on buying individual mp3's. Streaming has been here to stay since the mid 2000's. Spotify owns our souls now
  • JLink 6/8/2015 4:31:00 PM
    Why no mention of XBox Music that has been doing subscription since the Zune days?
  • Shara Tibken 6/8/2015 4:31:11 PM
    Apple and Google are really the only names that matter in mobile operating systems at this point. Microsoft's Windows Phone is a tiny part of the market
  • OfficialYogi 6/8/2015 4:31:56 PM
    Not many people pay for music this days
  • Sam 6/8/2015 4:31:57 PM
    I am so hoping for a new Apple TV. Hopefully, they still build one in black...
  • jerry 6/8/2015 4:32:02 PM
    i don't want free song gift from tim cook like last year ........
  • James Martin 6/8/2015 4:32:02 PM
  • Shara Tibken 6/8/2015 4:32:05 PM
    Craig Federighi is here now. He's senior vice president of software engineering at Apple. Federighi is seen as a rising star at Apple, and he oversees both iOS and Mac OS X software. He took on the role in late 2012 after Cook fired iOS head Scott Forstall following Apple’s Maps fiasco. Federighi dominated WWDC this year, spending more time on stage than everyone else, combined. He always wears a bright blue shirt and once jokingly referred to himself -- in a nod to his silver hair -- as “Hair Force One.”
  • Shara Tibken 6/8/2015 4:32:07 PM
    Apple is one of the few companies that makes its own hardware and software, something that has given it an advantage over rivals in the past. It's vital for Apple to keep updating its software and add new services that keep users in its ecosystem as its competitors, such as Microsoft, take a page from Apple’s playbook.
  • Matt 6/8/2015 4:32:09 PM
    @JLink I know right? Zune Pass was a beast!
  • Shara Tibken 6/8/2015 4:32:10 PM
    Apple’s keynote typically lasts two hours. Since this is a presentation geared to developers, we’re mostly expecting to hear about software today. Apple will detail updates to its iOS mobile operating system, its Mac OS X computer software and the operating system running on the Apple Watch, the company’s first new device since 2010’s iPad.
  • Scott Stein 6/8/2015 4:32:19 PM
    @Mr.Y: don't know about Apple TV services...just that it looks like a lot of people are still working out how those deals and packages work. And for Beats, I'd expect a lot tighter integration with iOS 9, and all parts of Apple. And non-deletable. :(
  • cryates 6/8/2015 4:32:36 PM
    Really hoping we get a dark mode in iOS 9
  • Jason Parker 6/8/2015 4:32:38 PM
    JP signing in! Finally up and running.
  • Shara Tibken 6/8/2015 4:32:38 PM
    James just shared a shot of Tim Cook, Eddy Cue and Phil Schiller -- three of Apple's top execs (CEO, head of iTunes and head of marketing, respectively)
  • Matt 6/8/2015 4:33:54 PM
    @SharaTibken Do you think there might be any hardware announcements at all?
  • OfficialYogi 6/8/2015 4:33:58 PM
    #CNETLive I use youtube to mp3 LOL
  • Jonny 6/8/2015 4:34:00 PM
    A warm hello from Barcelona
  • Sam 6/8/2015 4:34:01 PM
    I hope that is the case with the Apple TV.
  • Shara Tibken 6/8/2015 4:35:13 PM
    Another big piece of news we’re expecting today is a new music streaming service from Apple’s recent Beats acquisition. The company bought the music and headphone company last year for $3 billion, and so far, we haven’t heard much about Apple’s plans for Beats. That should change today.
  • AndrewM 6/8/2015 4:35:19 PM
    I really want a new Apple TV - been holding off waiting to get the new one
  • Jonny 6/8/2015 4:35:21 PM
    I was really excited for Apple TV :(
  • OfficialYogi 6/8/2015 4:35:22 PM
    Apples done Sneak Peaks in the past tho
  • Shara Tibken 6/8/2015 4:35:31 PM
    A lot of people have been waiting for a new Apple TV box and online video streaming service, but we’re not going to see that today. It’s looking more likely that Apple will show that off later this year or even next year.
  • Sam 6/8/2015 4:35:52 PM
    I don't really care about cable stuff for the Apple TV. I really just want one that looks better and has newer software...
  • Zach 6/8/2015 4:35:54 PM
    Mark my words. There will be hardware of some sort. Here's hoping it's the Apple TV set top update.
