Apple WWDC 2015
Apple's annual developers conference kicks off with a keynote June 8.
Shara Tibken 6/8/2015 5:48:43 PM"That's a quick update to Notes."
Shara Tibken 6/8/2015 5:49:11 PM"Next let's turn to Maps. Continued to invest heavily in Maps. seeing 5B user requests per week. usage 3.5X higher than for net leading mapping apps."
Shara Tibken 6/8/2015 5:49:31 PM"Maps historically focused on drivers. ... but a lot of users focsued on public transit .Created a great app just for them. Called Transit"
Shara Tibken 6/8/2015 5:49:53 PM"With Transit, we provide a map that emphsizes the different transit lines. when tap on a station can see all the lines that go through it."
James Martin 6/8/2015 5:49:55 PM
Shara Tibken 6/8/2015 5:49:59 PM"We provide step by step directions."
Scott Stein 6/8/2015 5:50:06 PMMaps: a new public transit map built-in. I can finally see when New Jersey Transit will supposedly depart if Amtrak lets it.
-
James Martin 6/8/2015 5:50:07 PM
Shara Tibken 6/8/2015 5:50:25 PM"Taken special care to get the details right, the ones that matter with transit. If take a subway station, like Columbus Circle. enormous underground structure spanning many city blocks."
-
James Martin 6/8/2015 5:50:31 PM
Shara Tibken 6/8/2015 5:50:47 PM"Surveyed so we could give you walking directions from where you are. . difference between catching your train on time and being stuck."
-
James Martin 6/8/2015 5:50:56 PM
Shara Tibken 6/8/2015 5:51:16 PM"We've taught siri all about transit so effortless to get directions. Rolling out first with San Fran, Chicago, etc. Then in China such as Beijing, etc
-
Scott Stein 6/8/2015 5:51:27 PMChinese transit maps, too. I'm more interested in global transit help than local.
Shara Tibken 6/8/2015 5:51:34 PM"When you find a location you're interested in, the card will tell you right away at the bottom if it supports apple pay."
-
Shara Tibken 6/8/2015 5:51:42 PM"Maps is great on iphone and ipad, and of cousre, the Mac as well"
Shara Tibken 6/8/2015 5:51:48 PMApple in September 2012 released its own homegrown mapping program along with its iOS 6 operating system. It previously had preloaded Google Maps on its devices, but tensions between the companies led Apple to create its own software. The trouble was -- it didn't really work.
-
James Martin 6/8/2015 5:51:53 PM
Shara Tibken 6/8/2015 5:51:54 PMiOS users immediately noticed problems with everything from navigation to simply searching for an address. Complaints included a lack of details, distorted images and erroneous directions. Grand Cayman was a sandy island devoid of roads. New York City's Manhattan Bridge resembled a roller coaster, and things elsewhere were just plain out of whack.
-
James Martin 6/8/2015 5:51:57 PM
Shara Tibken 6/8/2015 5:51:59 PMThe fiasco caused Cook to issue a public apology and to fire iOS chief Scott Forstall, one of former CEO Steve Jobs' top lieutenants. Cook at the time said Apple "fell short on this commitment," and he recommended alternative mapping programs until the company could fix the issues with Apple Maps.
-
James Martin 6/8/2015 5:52:01 PM
Shara Tibken 6/8/2015 5:52:04 PMApple has come a long way with Maps, but reviewers still say Google Maps is better.
-
James Martin 6/8/2015 5:52:07 PM
Shara Tibken 6/8/2015 5:52:18 PM"Today I'm pleased to announce we're announcing a new application called News."
Shara Tibken 6/8/2015 5:52:30 PM"News is beaituful content for the world's greatest sources personlized for you."
-
Shara Tibken 6/8/2015 5:52:34 PMThis looks a lot like Flipboard
Scott Stein 6/8/2015 5:52:38 PMHuh. A News app. There are already...a lot of those.
-
Shara Tibken 6/8/2015 5:52:57 PM"News is also interactive." Susan Prescott is taking the stage to talk about this
James Martin 6/8/2015 5:52:57 PM
James Martin 6/8/2015 5:53:06 PM
Scott Stein 6/8/2015 5:53:21 PM(I would have preferred a brand-new type of feature, rather than an app that does what lots of apps do)
-
James Martin 6/8/2015 5:53:36 PM
Shara Tibken 6/8/2015 5:53:38 PM"I am really excited to be the first person to show you our new News app. First thing do is get a sense of what you like."
-
Shara Tibken 6/8/2015 5:53:46 PMStarts with topics you like
James Martin 6/8/2015 5:53:51 PM
Shara Tibken 6/8/2015 5:53:52 PM"Personalized feed for you"
-
Scott Stein 6/8/2015 5:54:18 PMI have too many news apps.
Shara Tibken 6/8/2015 5:54:19 PMCan see it looks great. Easy to scan. Articles can come from anywhere but the best ones come from Apple's new design system
-
James Martin 6/8/2015 5:54:29 PM
Shara Tibken 6/8/2015 5:54:35 PM"We think this offers the best mobile viewing experience ever."
-
Shara Tibken 6/8/2015 5:54:47 PMNYT article. Quartz
James Martin 6/8/2015 5:54:55 PM