Apple WWDC 2015

Apple's annual developers conference kicks off with a keynote June 8.

  • James Martin 6/8/2015 5:54:59 PM
  • James Martin 6/8/2015 5:55:04 PM
  • Shara Tibken 6/8/2015 5:55:34 PM
    Can bookmark stories to read later.
  • James Martin 6/8/2015 5:55:46 PM
  • Shara Tibken 6/8/2015 5:55:51 PM
    I was just having a coughing fit and an Apple exec gave me a coughdrop. haha. So nice!
  • James Martin 6/8/2015 5:56:16 PM
  • Shara Tibken 6/8/2015 5:56:20 PM
    "Rich infographics can be part of it. News is smart so the more I read, the better it gets at showing me stories I'm interested in."
  • Shara Tibken 6/8/2015 5:56:27 PM
    "Explore based on what I read can show me new things to read."
  • James Martin 6/8/2015 5:56:29 PM
  • Shara Tibken 6/8/2015 5:56:34 PM
    "News keeps track of more than a million topics."
  • James Martin 6/8/2015 5:56:37 PM
  • James Martin 6/8/2015 5:56:42 PM
  • Shara Tibken 6/8/2015 5:56:56 PM
    "I can tap on search and type. I type Swift. Get everything from Taylor Swift to what I was looking for, Apple's new programming language."
  • Scott Stein 6/8/2015 5:57:10 PM
    (This app looks very nice, and many first-time iOS device owners may not already have a go-to news app. Very clean. But did we need this?)
  • Shara Tibken 6/8/2015 5:57:17 PM
    "I'm going to go ahead and add Swift to my favorites. Favorites is where I can see everything I'm following."
  • James Martin 6/8/2015 5:57:19 PM
  • Shara Tibken 6/8/2015 5:57:45 PM
    "Let's say today I want to read Wired. Can tell I'm in the Wired channel because you see Wired logo at top."
  • Shara Tibken 6/8/2015 5:58:12 PM
    "We've taken photo galleries to the next level with something we call Photo Mosaics. As you'd expect, I just tap to zoom in on the photos."
  • James Martin 6/8/2015 5:58:16 PM
  • Shara Tibken 6/8/2015 5:58:27 PM
    "We think there's never been a more beautiful mobile reading experieince. ... we can't wait to get it in your hands."
  • Shara Tibken 6/8/2015 5:58:37 PM
    Federighi is back up now.
  • James Martin 6/8/2015 5:58:47 PM
  • James Martin 6/8/2015 5:58:52 PM
  • Shara Tibken 6/8/2015 5:59:03 PM
    "Unlike just about any other news aggregation service we're aware of on the planet, News is designed from the ground up focused on your privacy."
  • James Martin 6/8/2015 5:59:16 PM
  • Shara Tibken 6/8/2015 5:59:23 PM
    Conde Nast, other partners
  • Scott Stein 6/8/2015 5:59:25 PM
    Emphasis on private...info not shared...now, that's something interesting about News app.
  • Shara Tibken 6/8/2015 5:59:51 PM
    "News isn't just for the media titans. Great content comes from other sources. Blogs, etc. Rolling out first in US, UK and Australia."
  • Shara Tibken 6/8/2015 5:59:55 PM
    But no date
  • Scott Stein 6/8/2015 6:00:12 PM
    iPad: hope we finally get split-screen
  • Shara Tibken 6/8/2015 6:00:23 PM
    "Next let's turn to iPad. iPad is a transformation device. For users at business, education and at home, for many, iPad is primary computer."
  • Shara Tibken 6/8/2015 6:00:30 PM
    in iOS 9, elevating to another level.
  • Shara Tibken 6/8/2015 6:00:37 PM
    "Starts with something simple, how you work with text"
  • Scott Stein 6/8/2015 6:00:46 PM
    Wow. Sounds like iPad being heavily emphasized. iPad needs distinction boost.
  • James Martin 6/8/2015 6:01:05 PM
  • Scott Stein 6/8/2015 6:01:19 PM
    KEYBOARD BECOMES TRACKPAD. This is huge.
  • Scott Stein 6/8/2015 6:01:33 PM
    For editing, this is what I've wanted for...years
  • Shara Tibken 6/8/2015 6:01:37 PM
    "What makes a multitouch keyboard so special is it can be anything you want."
  • Shara Tibken 6/8/2015 6:01:48 PM
    "If you want to hook a physical keyboard to your ipad, made that easier than ever."
  • Shara Tibken 6/8/2015 6:01:59 PM
    "Provided shortcuts for app swtiching, as well as searching in spotlight. so that's QuickType."
  • Shara Tibken 6/8/2015 6:02:05 PM
    Multitasking
  • Shara Tibken 6/8/2015 6:02:08 PM
    Lots of cheers for that
  • Scott Stein 6/8/2015 6:02:08 PM
    Multitasking is here, and it's very real.
  • James Martin 6/8/2015 6:02:10 PM
  • Shara Tibken 6/8/2015 6:02:24 PM
    "iPad has always supported forms of multitasking. ... But for iOS 9, we're taking it to a while new place."
