Can bookmark stories to read later.

Apple WWDC 2015
Apple's annual developers conference kicks off with a keynote June 8.
James Martin 6/8/2015 5:54:59 PM
James Martin 6/8/2015 5:55:04 PM
Shara Tibken 6/8/2015 5:55:34 PMCan bookmark stories to read later.
James Martin 6/8/2015 5:55:46 PM
Shara Tibken 6/8/2015 5:55:51 PMI was just having a coughing fit and an Apple exec gave me a coughdrop. haha. So nice!
James Martin 6/8/2015 5:56:16 PM
Shara Tibken 6/8/2015 5:56:20 PM"Rich infographics can be part of it. News is smart so the more I read, the better it gets at showing me stories I'm interested in."
Shara Tibken 6/8/2015 5:56:27 PM"Explore based on what I read can show me new things to read."
James Martin 6/8/2015 5:56:29 PM
Shara Tibken 6/8/2015 5:56:34 PM"News keeps track of more than a million topics."
James Martin 6/8/2015 5:56:37 PM
James Martin 6/8/2015 5:56:42 PM
Shara Tibken 6/8/2015 5:56:56 PM"I can tap on search and type. I type Swift. Get everything from Taylor Swift to what I was looking for, Apple's new programming language."
Scott Stein 6/8/2015 5:57:10 PM(This app looks very nice, and many first-time iOS device owners may not already have a go-to news app. Very clean. But did we need this?)
Shara Tibken 6/8/2015 5:57:17 PM"I'm going to go ahead and add Swift to my favorites. Favorites is where I can see everything I'm following."
James Martin 6/8/2015 5:57:19 PM
Shara Tibken 6/8/2015 5:57:45 PM"Let's say today I want to read Wired. Can tell I'm in the Wired channel because you see Wired logo at top."
Shara Tibken 6/8/2015 5:58:12 PM"We've taken photo galleries to the next level with something we call Photo Mosaics. As you'd expect, I just tap to zoom in on the photos."
James Martin 6/8/2015 5:58:16 PM
Shara Tibken 6/8/2015 5:58:27 PM"We think there's never been a more beautiful mobile reading experieince. ... we can't wait to get it in your hands."
Shara Tibken 6/8/2015 5:58:37 PMFederighi is back up now.
James Martin 6/8/2015 5:58:47 PM
James Martin 6/8/2015 5:58:52 PM
Shara Tibken 6/8/2015 5:59:03 PM"Unlike just about any other news aggregation service we're aware of on the planet, News is designed from the ground up focused on your privacy."
James Martin 6/8/2015 5:59:16 PM
Shara Tibken 6/8/2015 5:59:23 PMConde Nast, other partners
Scott Stein 6/8/2015 5:59:25 PMEmphasis on private...info not shared...now, that's something interesting about News app.
Shara Tibken 6/8/2015 5:59:51 PM"News isn't just for the media titans. Great content comes from other sources. Blogs, etc. Rolling out first in US, UK and Australia."
Shara Tibken 6/8/2015 5:59:55 PMBut no date
Scott Stein 6/8/2015 6:00:12 PMiPad: hope we finally get split-screen
Shara Tibken 6/8/2015 6:00:23 PM"Next let's turn to iPad. iPad is a transformation device. For users at business, education and at home, for many, iPad is primary computer."
Shara Tibken 6/8/2015 6:00:30 PMin iOS 9, elevating to another level.
Shara Tibken 6/8/2015 6:00:37 PM"Starts with something simple, how you work with text"
Scott Stein 6/8/2015 6:00:46 PMWow. Sounds like iPad being heavily emphasized. iPad needs distinction boost.
James Martin 6/8/2015 6:01:05 PM
Scott Stein 6/8/2015 6:01:19 PMKEYBOARD BECOMES TRACKPAD. This is huge.
Scott Stein 6/8/2015 6:01:33 PMFor editing, this is what I've wanted for...years
Shara Tibken 6/8/2015 6:01:37 PM"What makes a multitouch keyboard so special is it can be anything you want."
Shara Tibken 6/8/2015 6:01:48 PM"If you want to hook a physical keyboard to your ipad, made that easier than ever."
Shara Tibken 6/8/2015 6:01:59 PM"Provided shortcuts for app swtiching, as well as searching in spotlight. so that's QuickType."
Shara Tibken 6/8/2015 6:02:05 PMMultitasking
Shara Tibken 6/8/2015 6:02:08 PMLots of cheers for that
Scott Stein 6/8/2015 6:02:08 PMMultitasking is here, and it's very real.
James Martin 6/8/2015 6:02:10 PM
Shara Tibken 6/8/2015 6:02:24 PM"iPad has always supported forms of multitasking. ... But for iOS 9, we're taking it to a while new place."