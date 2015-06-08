Apple WWDC 2015 | CNET
Apple's annual developers conference kicks off with a keynote June 8.

  • Shara Tibken 6/8/2015 6:02:26 PM
    Time for a demo
  • James Martin 6/8/2015 6:02:39 PM
  • Scott Stein 6/8/2015 6:02:39 PM
    (iPad Air 2 so very capable of multitasking...needs this software to take next step)
  • Shara Tibken 6/8/2015 6:02:50 PM
    "So let's start here on my iPad. Double tap on home button. See new task swticher. big, full screen previews of all the apps."
  • James Martin 6/8/2015 6:02:50 PM
  • Shara Tibken 6/8/2015 6:03:10 PM
    "With just a single finger swipe from side, can slide it in ... to check messages and go back to Safari."
  • Shara Tibken 6/8/2015 6:03:19 PM
    "From top I can pull down and bring in other applications."
  • James Martin 6/8/2015 6:03:27 PM
  • James Martin 6/8/2015 6:03:34 PM
  • Shara Tibken 6/8/2015 6:03:47 PM
    "I'm going to bring in the new Notes app. Now I'm in split view. both are competely active. For the first time ever, multi app, multitouch. I can move them both at the same time."
  • James Martin 6/8/2015 6:04:13 PM
  • Shara Tibken 6/8/2015 6:04:23 PM
    "Now Notes is actually pinned to the side now. I'm going to show you what happens when I switch apps. Those four finger gestures continue to work. swipe way back into safari. links work. tap on link and safari loads it on the side. can adjust split. and can tap on links to other apps."
  • James Martin 6/8/2015 6:04:25 PM
  • Scott Stein 6/8/2015 6:04:38 PM
    Pinned apps stay on side. iPad needed this.
  • Shara Tibken 6/8/2015 6:04:48 PM
    "Maps. ... I'm able to stay focused in both apps side by side."
  • James Martin 6/8/2015 6:04:50 PM
  • Shara Tibken 6/8/2015 6:05:00 PM
    "This give me an opportunity to show you what's new with the QuickType keyboard."
  • James Martin 6/8/2015 6:05:01 PM
  • Shara Tibken 6/8/2015 6:05:17 PM
    "I want to buy an ice chest. on second thought I should borrow one. Tap and make selection. Type borrow."
  • James Martin 6/8/2015 6:05:25 PM
  • Shara Tibken 6/8/2015 6:05:52 PM
    Multitasking in the context of something we do often on our iPads, which is watch ESPN.
  • Scott Stein 6/8/2015 6:05:52 PM
    Are we going to see PIP video next?
  • James Martin 6/8/2015 6:06:00 PM
  • Shara Tibken 6/8/2015 6:06:06 PM
    "When watching a video, I may decide I want to look something up. Can do picture in picture."
  • Scott Stein 6/8/2015 6:06:18 PM
    Yep. (Samsung devices have touted this for years, it's nice)
  • Shara Tibken 6/8/2015 6:06:41 PM
    Huge cheers for this feature
  • James Martin 6/8/2015 6:06:47 PM
  • Scott Stein 6/8/2015 6:06:58 PM
    picture-in-picture would be nice for video baby monitors
  • James Martin 6/8/2015 6:06:59 PM
  • Shara Tibken 6/8/2015 6:07:05 PM
    "iOS 9 devliers this great app switcher. That's avialble on iPhone as well. on iPad have slideover so can bring in apps from the side. Split view. And of course picture in picture."
  • Shara Tibken 6/8/2015 6:07:24 PM
    "We provide developer APIs to let your apps work this way. Good news is you've already done most of this work. If adopted auto layout."
  • Shara Tibken 6/8/2015 6:07:31 PM
    "Twitter able to do it in minutes."
  • Shara Tibken 6/8/2015 6:07:41 PM
    "Slideover for iPad Air, Air 2, and other newer ones."
  • James Martin 6/8/2015 6:07:42 PM
  • Shara Tibken 6/8/2015 6:07:49 PM
    Split view only on iPad Air 2
  • Scott Stein 6/8/2015 6:07:51 PM
    iPad Air 2 the only one to get true split-screen multitasking.
  • Shara Tibken 6/8/2015 6:08:03 PM
    Picture in Picture is on all recent iPads as well. Split view is the limited one
  • Scott Stein 6/8/2015 6:08:11 PM
    Makes sense, since Air 2 has more RAM and extra core processor.
  • James Martin 6/8/2015 6:08:11 PM
  • Shara Tibken 6/8/2015 6:08:29 PM
    "We've taken the core frameworks we use for drawing on the system and put them on top of Metal. 1.6X improvements in animations and scrolling)
  • Scott Stein 6/8/2015 6:08:30 PM
    Now, I wonder what this points to for next "iPad Pro." seems to paint the way.
  • James Martin 6/8/2015 6:08:36 PM
  • Shara Tibken 6/8/2015 6:08:38 PM
    "Seeeing addition of 1 hour of typical use on iphone."
  • James Martin 6/8/2015 6:08:45 PM
  • Scott Stein 6/8/2015 6:08:58 PM
    Extra hour of phone battery: big
