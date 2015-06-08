Apple WWDC 2015
Apple's annual developers conference kicks off with a keynote June 8.
Shara Tibken 6/8/2015 6:09:04 PM"We know that for a lot of you, if running lower on power, turning off switches. Now in iOS 9 we give you a single switch to low power mode. Able to extend battery life for an addition 3 hours"
Shara Tibken 6/8/2015 6:09:10 PM"on top of that hour"
Scott Stein 6/8/2015 6:09:45 PM(Will new low power mode also make its way onto Apple Watch? Hope so)
Shara Tibken 6/8/2015 6:09:49 PM"With security, we want to protect our users' data on the device and in the cloud. ... With software update we want everyone to get to iOS 9. done major enhancements to architecture for over the air updates. Able to reduce free space need from 4.9 GB to 1.3GB.
Scott Stein 6/8/2015 6:10:11 PM16GB device owners, rejoice
Shara Tibken 6/8/2015 6:10:16 PM"iOS 9, intelligence through the system, Apple Pay, enhancements to popular apps like Maps, an all new News app ... enhancements to the foundations."
Shara Tibken 6/8/2015 6:10:43 PMRunning over some new dev tools now
Shara Tibken 6/8/2015 6:11:07 PMGamePlay Kit, Model IO to provide beautifly lighting on models
Scott Stein 6/8/2015 6:11:24 PMKit for recording and sharing gameplay...nice
Shara Tibken 6/8/2015 6:11:40 PM"HealthKit has been on fire. ... We're adding lots of addition health metrics to be tracked - hydration, UV exposure and reproduction."
Shara Tibken 6/8/2015 6:12:18 PM"Thermometers, lock and lights. Now adding support for window shades, sensors of all kinds, carbon monoxide, security systems. Allowing you to access your home remotely and securely via iCloud. No matter where you are you can control all of your HomeKit devices."
Shara Tibken 6/8/2015 6:12:21 PMNext CarPlay
Scott Stein 6/8/2015 6:12:53 PMHomeKit adds lots more sensors. Carbon monoxide a stand-out. iCloud remote control. Our recent review of Lutron's Caseta touches on remote elements of HomeKit.
Shara Tibken 6/8/2015 6:13:00 PM"Supports audio apps. in iOS 9, also supports apps by the automaker to control things in your own car. High DPI, most significantly, we're pulling the cord. In future cars able to get in car without getting phone out of pocket and start experiencing carplay effortlessly."
Shara Tibken 6/8/2015 6:13:05 PM"Finally let's talk about Swift."
Shara Tibken 6/8/2015 6:13:21 PM"you all know the growth Swift is experiencing is unprecedented."
Shara Tibken 6/8/2015 6:13:28 PM"Now stepping on the gas this year with Swift 2."
Shara Tibken 6/8/2015 6:13:49 PM"Was designed from the beginning to be fast. continued to roll out targeted optimizations all year long. Now whole module optimization."
Shara Tibken 6/8/2015 6:13:59 PM"In addition, bringing language features you've asked for most."
Shara Tibken 6/8/2015 6:14:11 PMApple introduced Swift, a new programming language, during its developer conference last year. The company hoped Swift would make coding easier, faster and more stable, while creating results that perform better in the end. Swift promised to be a sort of a holy grail for developers, but it hasn’t been without problems, including some bugs.
Shara Tibken 6/8/2015 6:14:38 PM"We think Swift is the next big programming language. ... we think swift should be everywhere and used by everyone. so we're going to do something really big. Today we're announcing that Swift will be open source."
Scott Stein 6/8/2015 6:14:41 PMSwift made a big splash for developers last year. And now, Swift just announced it's open source.
Shara Tibken 6/8/2015 6:14:44 PMThat actually got the biggest cheers of anything today
Shara Tibken 6/8/2015 6:14:49 PMThe developers are really going crazy
Shara Tibken 6/8/2015 6:14:54 PMStill cheering
Shara Tibken 6/8/2015 6:14:56 PMStill cheering
Shara Tibken 6/8/2015 6:14:57 PMhaha
Shara Tibken 6/8/2015 6:15:16 PM"We will be rolling out the compiler and standard libraries for iOS, OSX and Linux. It will all be out there by the end of the year," FEderighi says
Shara Tibken 6/8/2015 6:15:33 PMDev beta for iOS 9 today. Also doing public beta for first time in July. Rolling out as free upgrade in the fall
