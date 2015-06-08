Apple WWDC 2015
Apple's annual developers conference kicks off with a keynote June 8.
Shara Tibken 6/8/2015 6:15:43 PM"iOS 9 will support all of the device supported by iOS 8"
Shara Tibken 6/8/2015 6:15:49 PMNot dropping any like they usually do
Scott Stein 6/8/2015 6:15:51 PMiPhone 4s, iPad 2 make the cut for iOS 9!
Shara Tibken 6/8/2015 6:15:51 PMHuge cheers again
James Martin 6/8/2015 6:15:59 PM
Shara Tibken 6/8/2015 6:15:59 PMCook is back
Shara Tibken 6/8/2015 6:16:07 PM"iOS just keeps getting better and better."
Shara Tibken 6/8/2015 6:16:30 PM"As an avid iPad, I'm also incredibly excited about how far it extends the iPad experience as we continue to lead in the post PC era."
James Martin 6/8/2015 6:16:57 PM
Shara Tibken 6/8/2015 6:17:14 PM"Swift provides a single language to create apps for both OS X and iOS. There are really so many possibilities for you to use these platforms and these tools to create unbelievable apps that will impact healthcare, education and really everything in our lives. Seemingly no limit to what you can do."
Shara Tibken 6/8/2015 6:17:29 PM"Of course underpinning this, the app store is really key. Hard to believe app store was launched only 7 years ago. hard to remember a day without it."
Scott Stein 6/8/2015 6:17:31 PM(Very, very curious how enhanced iPads end up co-existing with slimmer MacBooks. When will these two bleed together?)
-
James Martin 6/8/2015 6:17:31 PM
Shara Tibken 6/8/2015 6:17:44 PM"App store recently passed a major milestone. App store has passed 100 billion app downloads."
James Martin 6/8/2015 6:18:00 PM
James Martin 6/8/2015 6:18:04 PM
Shara Tibken 6/8/2015 6:18:04 PM"The rate of growth and momentum is absolutely staggering. Industry has never seen anything like this before."
Shara Tibken 6/8/2015 6:18:17 PM"It's also been an economic boom. We've now paid out $30 billion to developers."
Scott Stein 6/8/2015 6:18:31 PMno Apple Watch...yet
Shara Tibken 6/8/2015 6:18:35 PM"App store continues to be the most profitable app marketplace on the planet. We could not be more proud of the work you are doing."
Shara Tibken 6/8/2015 6:18:55 PMVideo on app dvelopers
Shara Tibken 6/8/2015 6:19:02 PM"More and more developers are transforming, empowering and reimagining the things we do in our daily lives"
Shara Tibken 6/8/2015 6:19:06 PMLast June, Apple said there were 1.2 million apps in the App Store, 300 million App Store visitors each week, and over 75 billion apps downloaded as of that time.
Shara Tibken 6/8/2015 6:19:14 PMPhil Schiller is narrating this video, I think
Shara Tibken 6/8/2015 6:19:18 PMhe's the head of marketing.
Shara Tibken 6/8/2015 6:19:23 PMWe're seeing scenes of different cities
Shara Tibken 6/8/2015 6:19:32 PMJust daily life scenes, Shanghai, Paris, etc
Shara Tibken 6/8/2015 6:19:36 PMYep, it's Phil Schiller
Shara Tibken 6/8/2015 6:20:03 PMNeil DeGrasse Tyson now talking about how important apps are
Shara Tibken 6/8/2015 6:21:15 PM98% of fortune 500 companies have iOS apps
Shara Tibken 6/8/2015 6:22:05 PMApple's app store now has 1.5 million apps.
Shara Tibken 6/8/2015 6:22:10 PMWe're still watching the video
Shara Tibken 6/8/2015 6:22:46 PM195,000 educational apps in the App Store
James Martin 6/8/2015 6:22:54 PM
James Martin 6/8/2015 6:23:21 PM
Scott Stein 6/8/2015 6:23:24 PMStill waiting on Beats and Apple Watch news, probably next
Shara Tibken 6/8/2015 6:23:27 PMSchiller "We all know we're in this magic moment. There are so many incredible apps and they do things for people that change their lives."
Shara Tibken 6/8/2015 6:23:30 PM(still in video)
Shara Tibken 6/8/2015 6:24:27 PM"It is an amazing time to be a developer. We're still just at the beginning of all this," Schiller says in the video
Shara Tibken 6/8/2015 6:24:45 PM"There's so much that can still change and evolve due to the power of applications," Schiller says in the video
Shara Tibken 6/8/2015 6:24:52 PM850 apps downloaded every second
Scott Stein 6/8/2015 6:25:03 PMI'm always amazed by special, transformative apps that work with unique accessories and use cases.
Shara Tibken 6/8/2015 6:25:31 PMCook is back on stage
Shara Tibken 6/8/2015 6:25:40 PM"On behalf of everyone at Apple, we want to thank the developer community for everything you've done. Thank you. you have changed so many parts of all of our lives and transformed the world in the process."
Scott Stein 6/8/2015 6:25:47 PMhere we go. Apple Watch.