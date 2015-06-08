Apple WWDC 2015
Apple's annual developers conference kicks off with a keynote June 8.
-
Scott Stein 6/8/2015 6:25:53 PMNew version of Watch OS.
-
Shara Tibken 6/8/2015 6:25:57 PM"We want to talk about now the next opportunity to change the world. And that's the opportunity to bring native apps to the watch with the new version of Watch OS"
-
Scott Stein 6/8/2015 6:25:59 PMwatchOS
-
Shara Tibken 6/8/2015 6:26:01 PMWe knew this was happening, FYI
-
Scott Stein 6/8/2015 6:26:25 PMLike the launch of the App Store, says Cook.
-
Shara Tibken 6/8/2015 6:26:33 PM"For us this is a giant moment. This is how we felt when we launched the App Store."
-
Shara Tibken 6/8/2015 6:26:38 PMApple Watch launched in late April with about 3,500 apps. By comparison, Google revealed in late May that developers have created about 4,000 Android Wear apps since the software was released a year ago.
-
James Martin 6/8/2015 6:26:38 PM
-
Scott Stein 6/8/2015 6:26:49 PM"New and powerful uses"
-
Shara Tibken 6/8/2015 6:26:58 PM"We began making the Apple Watch available just 6 weeks ago. Pretty amazing that today we're talking about the next version of the watch OS."
-
Scott Stein 6/8/2015 6:27:08 PMnew capabilities on watchOS, too.
-
Shara Tibken 6/8/2015 6:27:15 PMKevin Lynch is taking the stage.
-
Shara Tibken 6/8/2015 6:27:23 PMHe's the former Adobe exec who is in charge of the Apple Watch software
-
Scott Stein 6/8/2015 6:27:42 PMNew timepiece functions, new Apple Pay, Maps, Siri changes.
-
Shara Tibken 6/8/2015 6:27:44 PM"Let's start with enhancements, timepiece, fitness, etc"
-
Scott Stein 6/8/2015 6:28:01 PMWatch faces being added...new Photos face, customizable. (nice)
-
Scott Stein 6/8/2015 6:28:14 PMAn album can shuffle-play, too, like a screen saver.
-
James Martin 6/8/2015 6:28:14 PM
-
Shara Tibken 6/8/2015 6:28:15 PM"Already Apple Watch is a great timepiece. Adding some new watch faces. Beautiful new photos face. Can make more than one and switch between them. Or select photo album. every time you raise wrist, can switch between them."
-
Scott Stein 6/8/2015 6:28:29 PMTime lapse photo watch face.
-
Shara Tibken 6/8/2015 6:28:48 PM"Did some time lapse photography throughout the world. Will be your current time there. If noon, will be noon in London. Hong Kong, New York, Shanghai, Mac Lake (?)"
-
James Martin 6/8/2015 6:28:52 PM
-
Shara Tibken 6/8/2015 6:29:08 PM"Can customize watch with images or customize with complications. Watch developers can make own 'Complications.'"
-
Shara Tibken 6/8/2015 6:29:15 PM(these are the things like show the date, etc)
-
Scott Stein 6/8/2015 6:29:25 PMComplications: those extra bits of info. Now open to developers, too. YES. Can see flight info, tweets, home control info, sports info. etc etc. On watch face.
-
Shara Tibken 6/8/2015 6:29:34 PM"Will be able to see sports scores from MLB app. etc. You can choose the information you most want to see on your watch face."
-
James Martin 6/8/2015 6:29:35 PM
-
Shara Tibken 6/8/2015 6:29:41 PM"It's going to be a really fast way to look at this information."
-
Scott Stein 6/8/2015 6:29:43 PMThis is big.
-
James Martin 6/8/2015 6:29:55 PM
-
Scott Stein 6/8/2015 6:30:00 PMwatchOS 2 has TIME TRAVEL
-
Shara Tibken 6/8/2015 6:30:13 PM"Great to see current information but what about future information. Weather later today or meeting after next one. Time Travel in Watch OS 2. Able to rotate digital crown to go forward and backward through time and information will update on your screen."
-
James Martin 6/8/2015 6:30:27 PM
-
Scott Stein 6/8/2015 6:30:31 PMrotate digital crown, and you move through time to see upcoming appointments, travel, etc.
-
Shara Tibken 6/8/2015 6:30:36 PM"Can see things that are coming up. Important one here might be Stocks complication but we haven't cracked that one yet." (joke. obviously)
-
Shara Tibken 6/8/2015 6:30:46 PM"Really really fun way to interact with time on your watch"
-
Scott Stein 6/8/2015 6:30:53 PMPebble Time has a move-through-the-day timeline, and now Apple Watch has something like it too.
-
James Martin 6/8/2015 6:31:02 PM
-
James Martin 6/8/2015 6:31:15 PM
-
Shara Tibken 6/8/2015 6:31:26 PM"Now we also thought, what would be a great experience for your watch when it's on your nightstand and charging. Nightstand mode. When on side charging, shows time, alarm to wake you up. Buttons on side work as snooze and off button."
-
Shara Tibken 6/8/2015 6:31:32 PM"Let's look at communication."
-
Scott Stein 6/8/2015 6:31:40 PMNightstand mode: now shows time, alarms. easier to set. Makes it a bedside alarm clock. Snooze button on side.(
Moto 360 has a nice bedside clock mode in charger)
-
Scott Stein 6/8/2015 6:31:58 PMMore friends, and on-the-watch friend wheel management.
-
Shara Tibken 6/8/2015 6:31:58 PM"Already great at communicating with friends. Can see 12 friends you've selected. in Watch OS 2, can have different groups of friends. Can also add friends right from the watch."
-
James Martin 6/8/2015 6:32:02 PM