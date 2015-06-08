Apple WWDC 2015
Apple's annual developers conference kicks off with a keynote June 8.
Shara Tibken 6/8/2015 6:32:11 PM"Can send a drawing with digital touch. with OS 2 can add multiple colors in your drawings."
James Martin 6/8/2015 6:32:15 PM
Scott Stein 6/8/2015 6:32:16 PMMulti-color digital touch drawings...
James Martin 6/8/2015 6:32:18 PM
Shara Tibken 6/8/2015 6:32:23 PM"Also in email, you can already read email. With Watch OS 2, can reply to email."
Scott Stein 6/8/2015 6:32:23 PMREPLY TO EMAIL, thank goodness
Shara Tibken 6/8/2015 6:32:32 PM"With the phone, can already take phone calls. Will also now support FaceTime audio."
Scott Stein 6/8/2015 6:32:36 PMFaceTime Audio now supported on Apple Watch
James Martin 6/8/2015 6:32:45 PM
Shara Tibken 6/8/2015 6:32:58 PM"With health and fitness, already a great partner for health and fitness. Now enabling favorite fitness apps right on the watch wherever you are"
James Martin 6/8/2015 6:32:58 PM
Scott Stein 6/8/2015 6:33:12 PMNew fitness apps can flow into Apple's own activity app. (will all fitness apps like this?)
Shara Tibken 6/8/2015 6:33:23 PM"Also enabling siri to start workouts. Can raise wrist and say start workout. Can say go for a 300 calorie bikeride and it will start workout without you having to touch the watch at all."
-
Shara Tibken 6/8/2015 6:33:31 PMNew imagery for when you've achieved goals
Shara Tibken 6/8/2015 6:33:40 PMNew badges, I guess they are. Can share them
Scott Stein 6/8/2015 6:33:46 PMNew achievements for fitness show the date on back. I...kinda like achievements.
-
James Martin 6/8/2015 6:33:53 PM
Shara Tibken 6/8/2015 6:33:59 PM"With Apple Pay, saw some of the great support for store cards. Can select and use at merchant terminal. Wallet coming to watch."
Scott Stein 6/8/2015 6:34:06 PMApple Pay on Watch also supports those rewards cards mentioned earlier
-
James Martin 6/8/2015 6:34:19 PM
Scott Stein 6/8/2015 6:34:26 PMTransit directions directly on watch, no extra app needed
Shara Tibken 6/8/2015 6:34:35 PM"With Transit, supporting mass transit capabilities. Can see depature times, stations you're near. Step by step directions. With Siri, continuing to add new domains for Siri. enable to get mass transit directions ... or control things in your home with Siri."
-
James Martin 6/8/2015 6:34:48 PM
Scott Stein 6/8/2015 6:34:49 PMSiri on watch will link into HomeKit, add extra features. Nice touch, expected.
-
Shara Tibken 6/8/2015 6:35:03 PM"Another great thing is you can ask for any of the Glances you have. Can say 'hey Siri, show me the Instagram Glance."
James Martin 6/8/2015 6:35:07 PM
Shara Tibken 6/8/2015 6:35:12 PM"We think it's going to be a really, really great update to the watch."
Scott Stein 6/8/2015 6:35:22 PMthat's a lot of new features.
Shara Tibken 6/8/2015 6:35:32 PM"That's not all. We also of courde focused on what we can do for developers. Out of the gate day 1 can use WatchKit. Enabled many thousands of apps."
-
James Martin 6/8/2015 6:35:48 PM
Shara Tibken 6/8/2015 6:35:59 PM"They rely on phone. All logic for app runs on phone. Able to move logic to watch. Performance will be great, responsiveness will be great."
Scott Stein 6/8/2015 6:36:06 PMNative apps...current apps are only extensions, can't run on their own. True on-watch apps will be possible, now.
-
Shara Tibken 6/8/2015 6:36:16 PM"When you're actually wandering away from your phone, your apps will be able to connect to the network with known wifi networks"
-
James Martin 6/8/2015 6:36:17 PM
James Martin 6/8/2015 6:36:21 PM
Shara Tibken 6/8/2015 6:36:28 PM"A lot of feature requests on things you'd like to do on the watch."
Scott Stein 6/8/2015 6:36:43 PMIf I caught that correctly, known Wi-Fi networks will now allow data to populate on the watch.
-
Shara Tibken 6/8/2015 6:36:51 PM"one thing we've heard is you really want to access the microphone on the watch. Also heard you want to play audio out of the speaker. you can do that."
-
James Martin 6/8/2015 6:36:51 PM
James Martin 6/8/2015 6:37:05 PM
Shara Tibken 6/8/2015 6:37:16 PM"Video, we know you wanted to play video. Can play back shortform video. Access to HealthKit. now have access to HealthKit, including streaming heartrate."
-
James Martin 6/8/2015 6:37:22 PM
Shara Tibken 6/8/2015 6:37:31 PM"HomeKit is natively on the watch so able to talk to devices and control them."
-
James Martin 6/8/2015 6:37:36 PM
Shara Tibken 6/8/2015 6:37:40 PM"Can access accelerometer to get access data."