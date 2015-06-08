Apple WWDC 2015 | CNET
Apple WWDC 2015

Apple's annual developers conference kicks off with a keynote June 8.

  • James Martin 6/8/2015 6:37:56 PM
  • Shara Tibken 6/8/2015 6:38:05 PM
    "Taptic Engine is one of the things we've done a lot of work with. .. Will be able to get access to."
  • Scott Stein 6/8/2015 6:38:15 PM
    Audio, video, HealthKit access, streaming heart rate data for apps, HomeKit directly on watch, accelerometer, taptic engine access...(audio and vibration) and digital crown for third-party apps.
  • James Martin 6/8/2015 6:38:19 PM
  • Shara Tibken 6/8/2015 6:38:27 PM
    "Great interaction on watch is using digital crown on UI. Enabling access. Can change temperature just by rotating the digital crown."
  • Scott Stein 6/8/2015 6:38:33 PM
    all the things we expected, and Apple's own apps take advantage of.
  • James Martin 6/8/2015 6:38:35 PM
  • Shara Tibken 6/8/2015 6:38:40 PM
    "We've done a great job of bringing a lot of access to the watch with native apps." Demo time
  • Shara Tibken 6/8/2015 6:38:58 PM
    Three examples of new features in Watch OS 2
  • James Martin 6/8/2015 6:39:11 PM
  • Shara Tibken 6/8/2015 6:39:29 PM
    "Making a photo face. Home screen, can see photos. Can pick a photo that might make a watch face. Can zoom in and crop it. ... Force touch, choose create watch face and there you go, beautiful new watch face."
  • Scott Stein 6/8/2015 6:39:29 PM
    Making a photo watch face, can zoom and crop. This is the new "check out my kid" wallet photo on wrist
  • James Martin 6/8/2015 6:39:36 PM
  • James Martin 6/8/2015 6:39:55 PM
  • Scott Stein 6/8/2015 6:40:08 PM
    Time Travel: again, very reminiscent of what Pebble Time introduced, in some ways.
  • Shara Tibken 6/8/2015 6:40:09 PM
    "Let's look at time travel. .. flight times on united, can see temperature. ... My flight's leaving at 1:45, I wonder if car's charge level is enough to get to airport. Can get a great preview of day just by rotating crown right on watch face."
  • James Martin 6/8/2015 6:40:26 PM
  • Shara Tibken 6/8/2015 6:40:29 PM
    "If get an email, can reply to email on Watch OS 2. Can reply by pressing the button right below the message. Or use Siri to reply."
  • Scott Stein 6/8/2015 6:40:39 PM
    replying to email by voice...always take care, from my experience.
  • Shara Tibken 6/8/2015 6:40:51 PM
    "Just by pressing the crown, you can use Siri to send a message from your wrist."
  • James Martin 6/8/2015 6:40:53 PM
  • Shara Tibken 6/8/2015 6:40:54 PM
    Third party apps now
  • Scott Stein 6/8/2015 6:41:23 PM
    VW app: full car controls, and it seems to load fast.
  • James Martin 6/8/2015 6:41:25 PM
  • Shara Tibken 6/8/2015 6:41:26 PM
    "VW app. Can lock car by pressing control here. I can control the temperature here by rotating the crown. really really cool. Got confirmation it actually enabled that on my car."
  • Scott Stein 6/8/2015 6:41:33 PM
    Hope microphone access means voice memos
  • James Martin 6/8/2015 6:41:46 PM
  • Shara Tibken 6/8/2015 6:41:51 PM
    "a lot of messages sent via WeChat are audio messages. I can reply here just by pressing the reply button. Audio response. 'that sounds great'"
  • Shara Tibken 6/8/2015 6:42:05 PM
    "I can also reply with stickers. Different categories of them."
  • James Martin 6/8/2015 6:42:12 PM
  • Shara Tibken 6/8/2015 6:42:15 PM
    "Very fast interact now with different controls you have available."
  • Shara Tibken 6/8/2015 6:42:25 PM
    "Let's look at the Vine Glance. Great example of playing back video on the watch."
  • James Martin 6/8/2015 6:42:29 PM
  • Shara Tibken 6/8/2015 6:42:46 PM
    "I'm super excited to see what all of you guys do with this stuff."
  • Scott Stein 6/8/2015 6:42:47 PM
    Vine on Apple Watch...kinda crazy.
  • Shara Tibken 6/8/2015 6:42:58 PM
    "Some great new enhancements coming."
  • James Martin 6/8/2015 6:43:01 PM
  • Shara Tibken 6/8/2015 6:43:06 PM
    "This stuff is all available to you today to start building these native apps."
  • Shara Tibken 6/8/2015 6:43:24 PM
    "Available in the fall to everyone. Will work across all watches and will be free."
  • Scott Stein 6/8/2015 6:43:26 PM
    Developer beta now available, and it will all come in fall (watchOS 2, and native apps)
  • Shara Tibken 6/8/2015 6:43:35 PM
    Cook is back
  • Scott Stein 6/8/2015 6:43:41 PM
    So, sounds like a revamp of Apple Watch in time for, probably, new iPhones in fall.
  • Shara Tibken 6/8/2015 6:43:43 PM
    "we can't wait to see what you do with Watch OS."
  • Scott Stein 6/8/2015 6:43:51 PM
    (software revamp, I mean)
  • Shara Tibken 6/8/2015 6:44:03 PM
    "Three amazing platforms. The opportunities really are limitless."
