Apple WWDC 2015
Apple's annual developers conference kicks off with a keynote June 8.
James Martin 6/8/2015 6:37:56 PM
Shara Tibken 6/8/2015 6:38:05 PM"Taptic Engine is one of the things we've done a lot of work with. .. Will be able to get access to."
Scott Stein 6/8/2015 6:38:15 PMAudio, video, HealthKit access, streaming heart rate data for apps, HomeKit directly on watch, accelerometer, taptic engine access...(audio and vibration) and digital crown for third-party apps.
James Martin 6/8/2015 6:38:19 PM
Shara Tibken 6/8/2015 6:38:27 PM"Great interaction on watch is using digital crown on UI. Enabling access. Can change temperature just by rotating the digital crown."
Scott Stein 6/8/2015 6:38:33 PMall the things we expected, and Apple's own apps take advantage of.
James Martin 6/8/2015 6:38:35 PM
Shara Tibken 6/8/2015 6:38:40 PM"We've done a great job of bringing a lot of access to the watch with native apps." Demo time
Shara Tibken 6/8/2015 6:38:58 PMThree examples of new features in Watch OS 2
James Martin 6/8/2015 6:39:11 PM
Shara Tibken 6/8/2015 6:39:29 PM"Making a photo face. Home screen, can see photos. Can pick a photo that might make a watch face. Can zoom in and crop it. ... Force touch, choose create watch face and there you go, beautiful new watch face."
Scott Stein 6/8/2015 6:39:29 PMMaking a photo watch face, can zoom and crop. This is the new "check out my kid" wallet photo on wrist
James Martin 6/8/2015 6:39:36 PM
James Martin 6/8/2015 6:39:55 PM
Scott Stein 6/8/2015 6:40:08 PMTime Travel: again, very reminiscent of what Pebble Time introduced, in some ways.
Shara Tibken 6/8/2015 6:40:09 PM"Let's look at time travel. .. flight times on united, can see temperature. ... My flight's leaving at 1:45, I wonder if car's charge level is enough to get to airport. Can get a great preview of day just by rotating crown right on watch face."
James Martin 6/8/2015 6:40:26 PM
Shara Tibken 6/8/2015 6:40:29 PM"If get an email, can reply to email on Watch OS 2. Can reply by pressing the button right below the message. Or use Siri to reply."
Scott Stein 6/8/2015 6:40:39 PMreplying to email by voice...always take care, from my experience.
Shara Tibken 6/8/2015 6:40:51 PM"Just by pressing the crown, you can use Siri to send a message from your wrist."
James Martin 6/8/2015 6:40:53 PM
Shara Tibken 6/8/2015 6:40:54 PMThird party apps now
Scott Stein 6/8/2015 6:41:23 PMVW app: full car controls, and it seems to load fast.
James Martin 6/8/2015 6:41:25 PM
Shara Tibken 6/8/2015 6:41:26 PM"VW app. Can lock car by pressing control here. I can control the temperature here by rotating the crown. really really cool. Got confirmation it actually enabled that on my car."
Scott Stein 6/8/2015 6:41:33 PMHope microphone access means voice memos
James Martin 6/8/2015 6:41:46 PM
Shara Tibken 6/8/2015 6:41:51 PM"a lot of messages sent via WeChat are audio messages. I can reply here just by pressing the reply button. Audio response. 'that sounds great'"
Shara Tibken 6/8/2015 6:42:05 PM"I can also reply with stickers. Different categories of them."
James Martin 6/8/2015 6:42:12 PM
Shara Tibken 6/8/2015 6:42:15 PM"Very fast interact now with different controls you have available."
Shara Tibken 6/8/2015 6:42:25 PM"Let's look at the Vine Glance. Great example of playing back video on the watch."
James Martin 6/8/2015 6:42:29 PM
Shara Tibken 6/8/2015 6:42:46 PM"I'm super excited to see what all of you guys do with this stuff."
Scott Stein 6/8/2015 6:42:47 PMVine on Apple Watch...kinda crazy.
Shara Tibken 6/8/2015 6:42:58 PM"Some great new enhancements coming."
James Martin 6/8/2015 6:43:01 PM
Shara Tibken 6/8/2015 6:43:06 PM"This stuff is all available to you today to start building these native apps."
Shara Tibken 6/8/2015 6:43:24 PM"Available in the fall to everyone. Will work across all watches and will be free."
Scott Stein 6/8/2015 6:43:26 PMDeveloper beta now available, and it will all come in fall (watchOS 2, and native apps)
Shara Tibken 6/8/2015 6:43:35 PMCook is back
Scott Stein 6/8/2015 6:43:41 PMSo, sounds like a revamp of Apple Watch in time for, probably, new iPhones in fall.
Shara Tibken 6/8/2015 6:43:43 PM"we can't wait to see what you do with Watch OS."
Scott Stein 6/8/2015 6:43:51 PM(software revamp, I mean)
Shara Tibken 6/8/2015 6:44:03 PM"Three amazing platforms. The opportunities really are limitless."