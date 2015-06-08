Apple WWDC 2015
Apple's annual developers conference kicks off with a keynote June 8.
Shara Tibken 6/8/2015 6:44:09 PM"before we close this morning, we do have one more thing."
Shara Tibken 6/8/2015 6:44:13 PM(this will be streaming music)
Shara Tibken 6/8/2015 6:44:27 PM"I'd like to tell you about something we've been working really hard on and something we are super excited about. we love music."
Shara Tibken 6/8/2015 6:44:44 PM"Music is such an important part of our lives and our culture. we've had a long relationship with music at Apple. rich history of change."
James Martin 6/8/2015 6:44:49 PM
Shara Tibken 6/8/2015 6:44:57 PM"We've made a great video about the history of music. I'd like to play it for you this morning."
James Martin 6/8/2015 6:45:13 PM
Shara Tibken 6/8/2015 6:45:32 PMWe're seeing images of people listening to music in their car, records, etc.
James Martin 6/8/2015 6:45:40 PM
James Martin 6/8/2015 6:46:08 PM
Shara Tibken 6/8/2015 6:46:22 PMOf course lots of images of people listening on iPhones.
James Martin 6/8/2015 6:46:29 PM
Shara Tibken 6/8/2015 6:46:30 PMCook is back up
Shara Tibken 6/8/2015 6:46:37 PM"Today we're annoucning Apple Music, the next chapter in music."
James Martin 6/8/2015 6:46:44 PM
Shara Tibken 6/8/2015 6:46:48 PM"I know you're going to love it. It will change the way you experience music forever."
Scott Stein 6/8/2015 6:46:57 PMJust Apple Music. Continuing "Apple ___" theme
Shara Tibken 6/8/2015 6:47:05 PM"He's worked with amazing artists from Bruce Springsteen ..."
Shara Tibken 6/8/2015 6:47:12 PM"Please join me in welcoming Jimmy Iovine."
Shara Tibken 6/8/2015 6:47:21 PMIovine joined Apple through the $3B Beats acquisition last year
Shara Tibken 6/8/2015 6:47:46 PM"I'm here because in 2003, the record industry was a ball of confusion. We had Napster. We had BitTorrent. This giant invader from the north, technology."
Shara Tibken 6/8/2015 6:48:01 PM"I go up to Apple and see something brilliant and groundbreaking. A simple way to buy music online, iTunes."
Shara Tibken 6/8/2015 6:48:14 PM"The ads are really, these guys really do think different. They can help move culture the same way art moves culture."
James Martin 6/8/2015 6:48:16 PM
Shara Tibken 6/8/2015 6:48:21 PM"Technology and art can work together, at least at Apple."
Shara Tibken 6/8/2015 6:48:44 PM"Now 2015, music industry is a fragmented mess. If you want to stream music, you can go over here. If you want to stream some video, you can check some of these places out. If you want to follow some artists, there's more confusion for that."
James Martin 6/8/2015 6:48:48 PM
Shara Tibken 6/8/2015 6:49:05 PM"So I reached out to Tim Cook and Eddy Cue, and I said guys, can we build a bigger and better ecosystem with the elegance and simplicity only Apple can do. one complete thought around music."
Shara Tibken 6/8/2015 6:49:20 PM"From that, I'm standing here today, so proud of everyone who's worked so hard. I'm going to introduce you to Apple Music."
Shara Tibken 6/8/2015 6:49:24 PMNow another video
Shara Tibken 6/8/2015 6:49:50 PM"There needs to be a place where music can be treated less like digital bits and more like the art it is," voiceover says in the video
James Martin 6/8/2015 6:49:54 PM
James Martin 6/8/2015 6:50:17 PM
Shara Tibken 6/8/2015 6:50:22 PM"One Apple Music, all the ways you love music can now live together."
Shara Tibken 6/8/2015 6:50:40 PM"recommendations, all that great and breaking in music right now. Apple's first 24/7 radio. Beats One."
Shara Tibken 6/8/2015 6:50:45 PMDJ Zane
James Martin 6/8/2015 6:50:50 PM
Shara Tibken 6/8/2015 6:51:07 PM"Really any way an artist chooses to express themselves."
Shara Tibken 6/8/2015 6:51:08 PM"At the heart of Apple Music is Connect where artistst can share with fans like never before."
James Martin 6/8/2015 6:51:17 PM
Shara Tibken 6/8/2015 6:51:23 PM"For fans, tried to create a complete experience."
Shara Tibken 6/8/2015 6:51:45 PM"One place, one complete thought around music," says Trent Reznor in the video
Shara Tibken 6/8/2015 6:51:50 PMJimmy Iovine is back up
James Martin 6/8/2015 6:52:04 PM
Shara Tibken 6/8/2015 6:52:16 PM"One single app on your iPhone. Apple Music is three things. A revolutionary music service curated by the leading music experts we help handpick."