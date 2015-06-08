Apple WWDC 2015
Apple's annual developers conference kicks off with a keynote June 8.
James Martin 6/8/2015 6:52:21 PM
Shara Tibken 6/8/2015 6:52:29 PM"These people are going to help you with the most difficult question in music. When listening to playlist, what comes next."
Shara Tibken 6/8/2015 6:52:42 PM"Picture this, you're in a special moment. You're exercising or some other special moment."
Shara Tibken 6/8/2015 6:52:59 PM"Your heart's pumping and the next song comes on. EHHHH. Buzz kill"
Shara Tibken 6/8/2015 6:53:16 PM"It happened because probably programmed by an algorithm alone. Algorithms alone can't do that. Need a human touch."
Scott Stein 6/8/2015 6:53:17 PM"need a human touch."
Shara Tibken 6/8/2015 6:53:27 PM"The first ever live, 24 hour worldwide radio station." (this is piece No. 2)
Shara Tibken 6/8/2015 6:53:57 PM"Trent Reznor called me up and said, world's first worldwide radio station. Plays from three cities. not based on research, drum beats. Only music that is great and feels great. A station that has only one master, music itself."
Scott Stein 6/8/2015 6:54:22 PMso much machine learning, but this is something focused on human taste and curation.
Shara Tibken 6/8/2015 6:54:25 PM"I said, why do artists always have the greatest ideas that are practically impossible to execute. I said wait a minute, we're at Apple. We're at Apple to help artists dreams be realized."
Shara Tibken 6/8/2015 6:54:30 PMCalled Beats One
Shara Tibken 6/8/2015 6:55:00 PM"Finally Connect, way for established and unsigned artists to connect with music lovers anywhere. Can you imagine being an up and coming artist and being able to share your music on the biggest platform in the world."
Shara Tibken 6/8/2015 6:55:16 PM"This is an ecosystem. It's meant to feed off each other. When you upload your music to Apple Music, anything can happen."
Shara Tibken 6/8/2015 6:55:27 PMEddy Cue, head of iTunes, is now taking the stage to give more details
Shara Tibken 6/8/2015 6:55:56 PM"Apple Music. It's a revolutionary music service and it starts with My Music. Recently added albums and songs right across the top. All music purchased and playlists you've created are right here."
Shara Tibken 6/8/2015 6:56:04 PM"Can search music library but also search millions of songs on iTunes."
Shara Tibken 6/8/2015 6:56:23 PM"When can stream and listen to any song you want, you need a great place to start. For You is personalized to your taste."
Shara Tibken 6/8/2015 6:56:35 PM"It isn't just algorithms. It's recommendations made my real people who love music."
Shara Tibken 6/8/2015 6:56:57 PM"New is where you discover new albums every week. All of our playlists. Human curated. Available by genre or activity."
Shara Tibken 6/8/2015 6:57:06 PM"Makes it fun and easy to experience the catalog of the world's music."
Shara Tibken 6/8/2015 6:57:27 PM"Now let's talk about radio. Internet radio isn't really radio. Is just playlist of songs. Wanted to create live radio station broadcasting around the world."
Shara Tibken 6/8/2015 6:57:42 PMThat's why we've hired Zane Low. To tell you more about it, here's Zane (via video)
Shara Tibken 6/8/2015 6:57:57 PM"I'm a music fan. I play records. What I love is watching a group of people react to a record at the same time."
Shara Tibken 6/8/2015 6:58:40 PM"We have real music fans running this palce. We have great music DJs and incredible artists who are in the studio right now building real radio shows that are going to blow your mind," Zane says
Shara Tibken 6/8/2015 6:58:50 PM"We're called Beats One. We're always one, playing the music you love."
Shara Tibken 6/8/2015 6:58:56 PMCue back.
Shara Tibken 6/8/2015 6:59:04 PMBeats one braodcasting from LA, NYC and London
Shara Tibken 6/8/2015 6:59:20 PM"Connect. It's a place where artists are free to upload their music, their videos, their photos, all directly to a fan."
Shara Tibken 6/8/2015 6:59:26 PM"Pharrell, for instance."
Shara Tibken 6/8/2015 6:59:57 PM"He takes a lot of photos, he writes a lot of lyrics. He's experimenting and mixing songs all the time .... all of this lives right in Connect. Can post and public and upload anything. Fans can like and comment on those posts."
Shara Tibken 6/8/2015 7:00:04 PM"Not just for one artist but for all the artists you love."
Shara Tibken 6/8/2015 7:00:13 PMDrake is now here to talk about how an artist uses this
Scott Stein 6/8/2015 7:00:22 PMI feel like a nomad when it comes to music. My music library is still full of mislabeled imported CDs. Oh hey- Drake!
Shara Tibken 6/8/2015 7:00:38 PMDrake says it's an honor to be in this room