Apple WWDC 2015
Apple's annual developers conference kicks off with a keynote June 8.
3rd & 7 37yd
3rd & 7 37yd
B
S
O
close
close
-
-
Shara Tibken 6/8/2015 4:36:10 PMWe’re also not expecting any new iPhones, iPads or Macs. Apple just introduced the iPhone 6 and 6 Plus in September, new iPads in October and new Macs late last year and earlier this year. Don’t hold your breath for a bigger, so-called “iPad Pro” today, and there’s not going to be an Apple Car despite all the recent chatter about the company working on its own electric vehicle.
-
James Martin 6/8/2015 4:36:14 PM
-
James Martin 6/8/2015 4:36:42 PM
-
Scott Stein 6/8/2015 4:36:50 PMNow playing: "Don't Wanna Fight," Alabama Shakes
-
Scott Stein 6/8/2015 4:37:05 PMSooooooo many Apple Watches here
-
XYrZbest 6/8/2015 4:37:07 PM@Zach I hope you are right I want to see some hardware or maybe some home kit hardware
-
Sanu 6/8/2015 4:37:12 PMios 9 for iphone 4s...God pleaseeeeeeeeee........
-
WWDC 6/8/2015 4:37:14 PMOS X is called Sequoia !!!!! sitting infront of the line!!!!!!
-
James Martin 6/8/2015 4:37:15 PM
-
Shara Tibken 6/8/2015 4:37:24 PM@Zach - Apple could always surprise us, for sure. But there's not really much hardware they could show today
-
XYrZbest 6/8/2015 4:37:25 PMI want some home kit stuff
-
Michelle Meyers 6/8/2015 4:37:49 PMWe're turning off comments in 3 minutes...so chime in now!
-
Scott Stein 6/8/2015 4:38:04 PMMost people have a hard time understanding smart homes (am I crazy?). Helping explain HomeKit, what it does, what it will do, and laying it all out again will be a huge help.
-
WWDC 6/8/2015 4:38:12 PMsequoia its sequoia
-
Mike Patterson 6/8/2015 4:38:22 PMI have always been a huge music buyer, since 1980, aged 12 (I'm 47 now.) Spotify is an absolute no brainer to me. I was a paid subscriber day one in the US and remain so to this day.
I am also a Sirrius Radio subscriber, Pandora One Subscriber and Amazon Music subscriber. I've also been an Rdio subscriber. I hands down use Spotify the most tho, but each service fills a niche... (thor Rdio, and Spotify are redundant). I am unsure what the Apple Music announcement will hold, but I can't imagine it being anything like groundbreaking!
We'll see!
-
Scott Stein 6/8/2015 4:38:27 PMI just got a home, and smart home tech sends me into mild states of panic.
-
Sanu 6/8/2015 4:38:27 PMYou shouldn't have outed the name
-
Zach 6/8/2015 4:38:34 PMI just feel it all in my toes, know what I mean, Shara? ;)
-
AndrewM 6/8/2015 4:38:41 PMI also want to see Hair Force One today
-
Netherscourge 6/8/2015 4:38:56 PMFinger's crossed that the 4S and iPad 2 still are supported in the new iOS!
-
Sanu 6/8/2015 4:39:39 PMWish they surprise us with something that we've never heard or speculated before.....One more thing anyone???
-
Jason Parker 6/8/2015 4:40:00 PM@Netherscourge That's what we're hearing. iOS 9 will supposedly be slimmed down to work on older devices
-
Scott Stein 6/8/2015 4:40:04 PMPlaying: "Renegades" by X Ambassadors
-
Jason Parker 6/8/2015 4:40:39 PMSo, iPad 2 and iPhone 4S owners, you'll finally be able to update!
-
Scott Stein 6/8/2015 4:40:49 PMI've had some water. Have I used the bathroom recently? No. I'll enter Deep Middle Seat Flight Mode.
-
Shara Tibken 6/8/2015 4:41:34 PMHahaha. Scott. You crack me up. And I'm right there with you. There's no leaving our seats now.
-
Sebastian Bonacic 6/8/2015 4:42:25 PM5k stand alone cinema display??
-
Sebastian Bonacic 6/8/2015 4:42:27 PMGet an Nvidia Shield Console it's better than Apple TV. I guess I have the wrong crowd to be pitching this to lol
-
Mr. Y 6/8/2015 4:42:31 PMoh the excitement is rising minute by minute
-
DF 6/8/2015 4:42:43 PMiPhone 7 today?
-
Shara Tibken 6/8/2015 4:43:01 PMDefinitely no iPhone 7 today! I also think the next one is iPhone 6S. :-)
-
Ethan 6/8/2015 4:43:11 PMI hope iOS 9 is for iPad 4
-
ShyElite 6/8/2015 4:43:18 PMHow about Enterprise OS? I die on the inside every Monday when I boot this PC.
-
sc.lime 6/8/2015 4:43:39 PMAlso hoping if A5 devices are supported that there will be a HUGE optimization
-
DF 6/8/2015 4:43:41 PM3D screen & camera on the iPhone 7 would be crazy!
-
Sanu 6/8/2015 4:43:43 PMHope Craig be present...
-
Shara Tibken 6/8/2015 4:45:12 PM@Sanu - Craig will definitely be here. I already saw him this morning. He's going to be running this show, most likely. I think he was on stage 98% of the time at last year's WWDC.
-
Shara Tibken 6/8/2015 4:45:42 PMWe could see Eddy Cue come up for the music streaming service, though. I'm kind of hoping Dr. Dre and Jimmy Iovine also play a role. They joined Apple through the Beats acquisition.
-
Shara Tibken 6/8/2015 4:46:02 PMDr. Dre, as a reminder, is the Beats cofounder and rapper who joined Apple after the Beats acquisition. He got into trouble before the deal was closed for posting a video in which he says: “First billionaire in hip-hop, right here on the mother-f$#@!& west coast.” The video was pulled down.
-
Jason Parker 6/8/2015 4:46:11 PMCrossing fingers for Dr. Dre!
-
Scott Stein 6/8/2015 4:46:23 PMPlaying: "101" by Walla. (make your own WWDC playlist!)
-
Shara Tibken 6/8/2015 4:46:24 PMAnd Jimmy Iovine is the legendary record producer who cofounded Beats. He joined Apple after the acquisition and is viewed as key to Apple’s negotiations with record labels. On May 28, 2014, the day Apple announced its $3 billion acquisition of Beats, Iovine, speaking at the Recode conference, joked, “I’m at Apple now. I can’t say anything.” He didn’t play a role at September’s iPhone launch, but he was there -- along with friends such as singer Gwen Stefani.
-
Scott Stein 6/8/2015 4:46:53 PMNotable: no music by Billy Joel, They Might Be Giants, or John Williams.
-
Scott Stein 6/8/2015 4:47:08 PM(which are what I, sadly, listen to 90% of the time)
-
Shara Tibken 6/8/2015 4:47:43 PMSan Francisco Mayor Ed Lee is here (as spotted by James)