Apple WWDC 2015
Apple's annual developers conference kicks off with a keynote June 8.
3rd & 7 37yd
3rd & 7 37yd
B
S
O
close
close
-
-
Scott Stein 6/8/2015 4:48:14 PMSaw Jay Blahnik, Director of Fitness and Health Technologies for Apple. I think he'll be very busy at this WWDC keynote.
-
Jason Parker 6/8/2015 4:49:03 PMWait a minute, Scott. I'm trying to envision you turning on the Imperial March when you sit down to dinner and I'm just not buying it.
-
James Martin 6/8/2015 4:49:05 PM
-
Michelle Meyers 6/8/2015 4:49:06 PMReaders, although you have the ability to comment, your comments won't show up from this point on. We're dealing with a minor technical glitch.
-
Scott Stein 6/8/2015 4:51:42 PMit's warm in here, now, too.
-
Shara Tibken 6/8/2015 4:52:57 PMYeah, very warm. I'm also having a lot of connection issues.
-
Shara Tibken 6/8/2015 4:53:00 PMThis should be interesting
-
Scott Stein 6/8/2015 4:53:55 PMthings are getting warm and slow. like the end of the Cretaceous
-
Shara Tibken 6/8/2015 4:55:17 PMOk. we just got the warning that we're starting soon. Just got the reminder to put devices in silent
-
Scott Stein 6/8/2015 4:56:24 PMPeriscope co-founders LITERALLY sitting right in front of me. Which I should Periscope.
-
Scott Stein 6/8/2015 4:57:00 PMWOW! The bass is heavy now. Thumps in my chest. I think that's the music.
-
Jason Parker 6/8/2015 4:57:15 PMthe music is crazy loud in here. It's like a nightclub.
-
Shara Tibken 6/8/2015 4:57:52 PMThe music is so loud right now, I'm almost going deaf. Bruno Mars' "Uptown Funk"
-
Shara Tibken 6/8/2015 4:57:53 PMWe’re about to get underway, judging by the volume of the music. Apple has had a long history with music, and we’re expecting a lot of news out of that area today. Apple likely will introduce a new paid streaming music service that's Apple-designed but uses technology and music content from the company’s recent acquisition of Beats.
-
Scott Stein 6/8/2015 4:58:21 PM"Don't Believe Me? Just Watch." A good way to test speakers and hearing
-
Scott Stein 6/8/2015 4:58:43 PMIf Apple Watch tells me to stand now, I'll dance.
-
James Martin 6/8/2015 4:58:45 PM
-
Scott Stein 6/8/2015 5:00:36 PMlights dimming. here we go....as Bruno Mars kicks in high gear.
-
James Martin 6/8/2015 5:01:00 PM
-
Scott Stein 6/8/2015 5:01:00 PM(remember when Daft Punk was the big group to play in 2013?)
-
James Martin 6/8/2015 5:01:21 PM
-
James Martin 6/8/2015 5:01:41 PM
-
James Martin 6/8/2015 5:02:06 PM
-
James Martin 6/8/2015 5:02:26 PM
-
James Martin 6/8/2015 5:02:44 PM
-
James Martin 6/8/2015 5:03:00 PM
-
James Martin 6/8/2015 5:03:22 PM
-
Scott Stein 6/8/2015 5:03:33 PMWe start with....a sketch! "David LeGray" played by Bill Hader. And lots of others. Sketch comedy having a big day so far.
-
James Martin 6/8/2015 5:03:41 PM
-
James Martin 6/8/2015 5:04:25 PM
-
James Martin 6/8/2015 5:04:40 PM
-
Scott Stein 6/8/2015 5:04:48 PMThis almost has a Google-like feel. Loose, and celebrity-filled...will there be Muppets?
-
Michelle Meyers 6/8/2015 5:05:01 PMShara is having connection issues, so I might jump in to narrate...skit still going on. Lots of chuckles.
-
James Martin 6/8/2015 5:05:17 PM
-
Michelle Meyers 6/8/2015 5:05:33 PMNice quality skit, celebrity-filled
-
Scott Stein 6/8/2015 5:05:52 PMTim Cook now here, big applause. Colorful start to everything.
-
James Martin 6/8/2015 5:06:19 PM
-
Scott Stein 6/8/2015 5:06:29 PMThe 26th WWDC. 80% first-time attendees.
-
Shara Tibken 6/8/2015 5:06:32 PMOk. I'm back. for now
-
Michelle Meyers 6/8/2015 5:06:36 PMTim Cook takes the stage.
-
Shara Tibken 6/8/2015 5:06:40 PMCook gives a shoutout to Apple's 350 scholarship winners.
-
James Martin 6/8/2015 5:06:43 PM
-
Michelle Meyers 6/8/2015 5:06:45 PMGood morning, Welcome to SF!
-
Shara Tibken 6/8/2015 5:06:46 PMI saw a lot of kids walking around earlier
-
James Martin 6/8/2015 5:07:00 PM