Apple WWDC 2015 | CNET
The Latest New Products Must-See

Apple WWDC 2015

Apple's annual developers conference kicks off with a keynote June 8.

  • Scott Stein 6/8/2015 4:48:14 PM
    Saw Jay Blahnik, Director of Fitness and Health Technologies for Apple. I think he'll be very busy at this WWDC keynote.
  • Jason Parker 6/8/2015 4:49:03 PM
    Wait a minute, Scott. I'm trying to envision you turning on the Imperial March when you sit down to dinner and I'm just not buying it.
  • James Martin 6/8/2015 4:49:05 PM
  • Michelle Meyers 6/8/2015 4:49:06 PM
    Readers, although you have the ability to comment, your comments won't show up from this point on. We're dealing with a minor technical glitch.
  • Scott Stein 6/8/2015 4:51:42 PM
    it's warm in here, now, too.
  • Shara Tibken 6/8/2015 4:52:57 PM
    Yeah, very warm. I'm also having a lot of connection issues.
  • Shara Tibken 6/8/2015 4:53:00 PM
    This should be interesting
  • Scott Stein 6/8/2015 4:53:55 PM
    things are getting warm and slow. like the end of the Cretaceous
  • Shara Tibken 6/8/2015 4:55:17 PM
    Ok. we just got the warning that we're starting soon. Just got the reminder to put devices in silent
  • Scott Stein 6/8/2015 4:56:24 PM
    Periscope co-founders LITERALLY sitting right in front of me. Which I should Periscope.
  • Scott Stein 6/8/2015 4:57:00 PM
    WOW! The bass is heavy now. Thumps in my chest. I think that's the music.
  • Jason Parker 6/8/2015 4:57:15 PM
    the music is crazy loud in here. It's like a nightclub.
  • Shara Tibken 6/8/2015 4:57:52 PM
    The music is so loud right now, I'm almost going deaf. Bruno Mars' "Uptown Funk"
  • Shara Tibken 6/8/2015 4:57:53 PM
    We’re about to get underway, judging by the volume of the music. Apple has had a long history with music, and we’re expecting a lot of news out of that area today. Apple likely will introduce a new paid streaming music service that's Apple-designed but uses technology and music content from the company’s recent acquisition of Beats.
  • Scott Stein 6/8/2015 4:58:21 PM
    "Don't Believe Me? Just Watch." A good way to test speakers and hearing
  • Scott Stein 6/8/2015 4:58:43 PM
    If Apple Watch tells me to stand now, I'll dance.
  • James Martin 6/8/2015 4:58:45 PM
  • Scott Stein 6/8/2015 5:00:36 PM
    lights dimming. here we go....as Bruno Mars kicks in high gear.
  • James Martin 6/8/2015 5:01:00 PM
  • Scott Stein 6/8/2015 5:01:00 PM
    (remember when Daft Punk was the big group to play in 2013?)
  • James Martin 6/8/2015 5:01:21 PM
  • James Martin 6/8/2015 5:01:41 PM
  • James Martin 6/8/2015 5:02:06 PM
  • James Martin 6/8/2015 5:02:26 PM
  • James Martin 6/8/2015 5:02:44 PM
  • James Martin 6/8/2015 5:03:00 PM
  • James Martin 6/8/2015 5:03:22 PM
  • Scott Stein 6/8/2015 5:03:33 PM
    We start with....a sketch! "David LeGray" played by Bill Hader. And lots of others. Sketch comedy having a big day so far.
  • James Martin 6/8/2015 5:03:41 PM
  • James Martin 6/8/2015 5:04:25 PM
  • James Martin 6/8/2015 5:04:40 PM
  • Scott Stein 6/8/2015 5:04:48 PM
    This almost has a Google-like feel. Loose, and celebrity-filled...will there be Muppets?
  • Michelle Meyers 6/8/2015 5:05:01 PM
    Shara is having connection issues, so I might jump in to narrate...skit still going on. Lots of chuckles.
  • James Martin 6/8/2015 5:05:17 PM
  • Michelle Meyers 6/8/2015 5:05:33 PM
    Nice quality skit, celebrity-filled
  • Scott Stein 6/8/2015 5:05:52 PM
    Tim Cook now here, big applause. Colorful start to everything.
  • James Martin 6/8/2015 5:06:19 PM
  • Scott Stein 6/8/2015 5:06:29 PM
    The 26th WWDC. 80% first-time attendees.
  • Shara Tibken 6/8/2015 5:06:32 PM
    Ok. I'm back. for now
  • Michelle Meyers 6/8/2015 5:06:36 PM
    Tim Cook takes the stage.
  • Shara Tibken 6/8/2015 5:06:40 PM
    Cook gives a shoutout to Apple's 350 scholarship winners.
  • James Martin 6/8/2015 5:06:43 PM
  • Michelle Meyers 6/8/2015 5:06:45 PM
    Good morning, Welcome to SF!
  • Shara Tibken 6/8/2015 5:06:46 PM
    I saw a lot of kids walking around earlier
  • James Martin 6/8/2015 5:07:00 PM
Powered by ScribbleLive Content Marketing Software Platform
This week on CNET News
See all

Source of weird space signals turns out to be weird, too

 Sci-Tech

Robots, laptops and a giant flash drive: All that matters from CES so far

 Gadgets

​Intel: We'll be your net-connected, self-driving car's brains

 Auto Tech

BlackBerry is back! Will anyone care?

 Mobile

Mobile app spending topped $500M over Christmas weekend

 Mobile