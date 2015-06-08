There are 350 scholarship winners, and lots of them just screamed out (or someone did)

Federighi is seen as a rising star at Apple, and he oversees both iOS and Mac OS X software. He took on the role in late 2012 after Cook fired iOS head Scott Forstall following Apple’s Maps fiasco. Federighi dominated WWDC this year, spending more time on stage than everyone else, combined. He always wears a bright blue shirt and once jokingly referred to himself -- in a nod to his silver hair -- as “Hair Force One.”