There are 350 scholarship winners, and lots of them just screamed out (or someone did)

Apple WWDC 2015
Apple's annual developers conference kicks off with a keynote June 8.
Scott Stein 6/8/2015 5:07:01 PMThere are 350 scholarship winners, and lots of them just screamed out (or someone did)
-
Shara Tibken 6/8/2015 5:07:05 PMYoungest scholarship winner is a 12-year-old girl from New York, Cook says
-
Shara Tibken 6/8/2015 5:07:16 PMover 1,000 apple engineers are here to answer questions
-
Shara Tibken 6/8/2015 5:07:42 PM"For the first time, not only live streaming the keynote but live streaming over 30 sessions of the conference as well," Cook says
-
Jason Parker 6/8/2015 5:07:49 PMYoung scholarship winners cheering loudly to my left.
-
Shara Tibken 6/8/2015 5:07:57 PM"Brandon Moss of the Cleveland Indians hit 100th career home run last week," Cook says.
-
James Martin 6/8/2015 5:08:13 PM
-
Shara Tibken 6/8/2015 5:08:23 PM"You could imagine how much that ball would mean to him to have it. Turns out it was hit into the Indians bullpen. Teammates decided to play a trick. Held it for ransom"
-
Scott Stein 6/8/2015 5:08:34 PMCleveland Indians players...only dream of Apple products.
-
James Martin 6/8/2015 5:08:36 PM
-
Shara Tibken 6/8/2015 5:08:37 PMThey asked for a bunch of Apple devices, including watches and iPads.
-
Shara Tibken 6/8/2015 5:08:58 PM"Brandon would have had to raid an Apple store to get the ball back. That didn't seem right to us, so we're going to pay the ransom," Cook says. He actually has the baseball.
-
Shara Tibken 6/8/2015 5:09:13 PM"We're giving the ball to Brandon and we're going to give everything his teammates asked for so everyone is happy," Cook says.
-
James Martin 6/8/2015 5:09:22 PM
-
Scott Stein 6/8/2015 5:09:23 PMComedy, baseball...what next?
-
James Martin 6/8/2015 5:09:52 PM
-
Scott Stein 6/8/2015 5:09:55 PMNative apps to Apple Watch...new version of Watch OS, too.
-
Shara Tibken 6/8/2015 5:10:06 PM"We've got a jampacked morning for you. We're starting with OS X ... Next we've got a great update for iOS, the world's most advanced mobile operating system. And today we're bringing native apps to the watch with a new version of the Watch OS, which gives the developers even more time to create even greater apps for the watch that will change the world."
-
Scott Stein 6/8/2015 5:10:15 PMThere are a lot of OS improvements I'd like to see, not just apps.
-
Shara Tibken 6/8/2015 5:10:35 PM"There's a lot here. I'm going to dispense with my normal updates other than to tell you everything's going great. I'd like to bring out my friend and colleague, Craig Federighi."
-
Shara Tibken 6/8/2015 5:10:44 PMHUGE cheers for Craig. He's very well liked and is pretty funny.
-
James Martin 6/8/2015 5:10:48 PM
-
Shara Tibken 6/8/2015 5:10:51 PMFederighi is seen as a rising star at Apple, and he oversees both iOS and Mac OS X software. He took on the role in late 2012 after Cook fired iOS head Scott Forstall following Apple’s Maps fiasco. Federighi dominated WWDC this year, spending more time on stage than everyone else, combined. He always wears a bright blue shirt and once jokingly referred to himself -- in a nod to his silver hair -- as “Hair Force One.”
-
James Martin 6/8/2015 5:11:07 PM
-
Shara Tibken 6/8/2015 5:11:23 PM"Our current release Yosemite is a big, bold release. ... The adoption rate for Yosemite is just incredible. Over 55% of active Mac users."
-
James Martin 6/8/2015 5:11:31 PM
-
Shara Tibken 6/8/2015 5:11:32 PMHe shows chart that only 7% of people are using latest Windows.
-
James Martin 6/8/2015 5:11:46 PM
-
Shara Tibken 6/8/2015 5:11:46 PM"Yosemite has the fastest adoption rate for any PC operating system ever," Federighi says
-
Shara Tibken 6/8/2015 5:11:58 PM"Wanted to build on Yosemite. The only great question was what to call it."
-
Scott Stein 6/8/2015 5:11:58 PMOS X time. Touting how OS X has fastest adoption rate of any PC operating system
(free helps, as of late)
-
James Martin 6/8/2015 5:11:58 PM
-
Shara Tibken 6/8/2015 5:12:18 PM"In typical California fashion, they started with a project kickoff meeting (shows image of people in a hot tub).
-
James Martin 6/8/2015 5:12:28 PM
-
Scott Stein 6/8/2015 5:12:30 PMI know nothing about California geography, so the "OS X name" suspense is lost on me.
-
Shara Tibken 6/8/2015 5:12:57 PMOS X El Capitan is the name of the new OS
-
Scott Stein 6/8/2015 5:12:59 PMEl Capitan. You commenters noticed it correctly!
-
James Martin 6/8/2015 5:13:07 PM
-
Shara Tibken 6/8/2015 5:13:23 PMMade big enhancements to the apps you use most and we've made some real great advancements on how you manage windows on the system, Federighi says.
-
Shara Tibken 6/8/2015 5:13:26 PMDemo time
-
James Martin 6/8/2015 5:13:27 PM
-
Shara Tibken 6/8/2015 5:13:46 PM"First task is finding the curser. Do that little shake wheel I do and there it is, comes out to greet you."
-
Shara Tibken 6/8/2015 5:13:58 PM"Brought other great features to the system."
-
James Martin 6/8/2015 5:13:59 PM
-
Scott Stein 6/8/2015 5:14:07 PMCursor now gets nice and big when you first move trackpad.