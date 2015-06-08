Showing us email gestures a lot like in iOS

Apple WWDC 2015
Apple's annual developers conference kicks off with a keynote June 8.
Shara Tibken 6/8/2015 5:14:09 PMShowing us email gestures a lot like in iOS
Shara Tibken 6/8/2015 5:14:25 PMSafari - "sites I like to keep around because I look at them on and off during the day. Now I can pin them."
James Martin 6/8/2015 5:14:27 PM
Shara Tibken 6/8/2015 5:14:32 PMFirst Warriors shout out of the day
Michelle Meyers 6/8/2015 5:14:38 PMFor those unfamiliar with Yosemite landmarks: El Capitan is a vertical rock formation in Yosemite National Park, located on the north side of Yosemite Valley, near its western end. (from Wikipedia)
James Martin 6/8/2015 5:14:40 PM
Shara Tibken 6/8/2015 5:14:49 PM"If I close this window and open it, you'll see my pin sites are all right there."
James Martin 6/8/2015 5:15:08 PM
Shara Tibken 6/8/2015 5:15:20 PM"Have you ever had this happen to you? (music playing) Where is that music coming from? With just a tap you can find out where it's coming from and shut it down."
Scott Stein 6/8/2015 5:15:29 PMNew Safari has Rickroll prevention
James Martin 6/8/2015 5:15:30 PM
James Martin 6/8/2015 5:16:01 PM
Shara Tibken 6/8/2015 5:16:02 PMSpotlight search for SF giants. Current game scores, upcoming games. "The game I want to go to is coming up on Friday. ... Can even resize the spotlight panel and move it around. That's innovation. I can also express myself in my own words in spotlight searches. .. Slides from Brian about El Capitan"
James Martin 6/8/2015 5:16:25 PM
Shara Tibken 6/8/2015 5:16:27 PM"This works great in other apps, as well. Let's try it out in Mail. ... See messages I've received from Phil but haven't responded to yet. I just say 'mail I've ignored from Phil'"
James Martin 6/8/2015 5:16:44 PM
Shara Tibken 6/8/2015 5:16:49 PM"It's great in the finder, as well. If I want to look at documents I was looking at last year at this time, I could say, 'documents I worked on last June.'"
Shara Tibken 6/8/2015 5:17:08 PM"Next I want to turn to Windows management. Want to simulate what my desktop looks like on a day after working on OS X."
James Martin 6/8/2015 5:17:11 PM
James Martin 6/8/2015 5:17:35 PM
Shara Tibken 6/8/2015 5:17:36 PM"On El Capitan, made mission control simpler and faster than ever. ... OS X brings great tools... like full screen."
James Martin 6/8/2015 5:17:46 PM
Shara Tibken 6/8/2015 5:17:58 PM"Message from Eddy, sorry for bailing on dinner last night."
James Martin 6/8/2015 5:18:17 PM
Shara Tibken 6/8/2015 5:18:33 PMEmail from Eddy Cue says sorry he can't make dinner, he's busy. But Jeff Williams sends a photo from Eddy Cue at the Golden State Warriors game (he's a huge fan). Federighi could drag photo easily into message to send back to him
-
Shara Tibken 6/8/2015 5:18:43 PMCan work on two windows side by side really easily
James Martin 6/8/2015 5:19:08 PM
James Martin 6/8/2015 5:19:25 PM
Scott Stein 6/8/2015 5:19:28 PMNotes lets you pop in graphic links, now. I use Notes oddly heavily.
Shara Tibken 6/8/2015 5:19:39 PM"I can drag links from Safari right here. ... I'm going to drag in some Yurts ... drag just up past the top of the screen and drop it in here."
Shara Tibken 6/8/2015 5:19:56 PM"Can also use this to take items fullscreen. Took messages dropped on photos and created a split screen."
James Martin 6/8/2015 5:20:09 PM
Shara Tibken 6/8/2015 5:20:19 PM"Feature on Spotlight that lets you compose your searches in your own words."
Jason Parker 6/8/2015 5:20:21 PMvery cool new windows management in El Capitan.
Scott Stein 6/8/2015 5:20:41 PMSeems like a lot of optimization for folks who may be on laptops with limited space.
Shara Tibken 6/8/2015 5:20:49 PMSwiping to delete in mail, pin sites in Safari and the ability to easily mute tabs. Better window management than ever with beautiful new mission control interface, split bar
Shara Tibken 6/8/2015 5:21:02 PM"There's much more to experience in El Capitan but now I want to turn to performance."
James Martin 6/8/2015 5:21:07 PM
James Martin 6/8/2015 5:21:16 PM
Shara Tibken 6/8/2015 5:21:24 PM"Seeing 1.4X acceleration in app launching, 2X improvement in snappiness of switching apps, twice as fast to get new mail messages, 4X as fast to get into preview."
Shara Tibken 6/8/2015 5:21:26 PMNow we're on to Metal
Scott Stein 6/8/2015 5:21:35 PMImproved app launching, snappiness...I wonder how this stuff will help performance on the 12-inch MacBook.
Shara Tibken 6/8/2015 5:21:41 PMApple at its developer conference last year introduced Metal, a new gaming development platform. It was designed for Apple’s newest processors and lets developers take full advantage of the graphics processor, or GPU. The goal is to bring gaming console-quality graphics to games on Apple’s various mobile devices.
James Martin 6/8/2015 5:21:54 PM
Shara Tibken 6/8/2015 5:22:16 PM"This year we're bringing Metal to the Mac. We're doing more than that. Taking the graphics stacks on which OSX are built ... and making run natively on Metal. 50% improvements on rendering, 40% improvement in amount of CPU necessary to do graphics."