Apple's annual developers conference kicks off with a keynote June 8.

  • Shara Tibken 6/8/2015 5:14:09 PM
    Showing us email gestures a lot like in iOS
  • Shara Tibken 6/8/2015 5:14:25 PM
    Safari - "sites I like to keep around because I look at them on and off during the day. Now I can pin them."
  • James Martin 6/8/2015 5:14:27 PM
  • Shara Tibken 6/8/2015 5:14:32 PM
    First Warriors shout out of the day
  • Michelle Meyers 6/8/2015 5:14:38 PM
    For those unfamiliar with Yosemite landmarks: El Capitan is a vertical rock formation in Yosemite National Park, located on the north side of Yosemite Valley, near its western end. (from Wikipedia)
  • James Martin 6/8/2015 5:14:40 PM
  • Shara Tibken 6/8/2015 5:14:49 PM
    "If I close this window and open it, you'll see my pin sites are all right there."
  • James Martin 6/8/2015 5:15:08 PM
  • Shara Tibken 6/8/2015 5:15:20 PM
    "Have you ever had this happen to you? (music playing) Where is that music coming from? With just a tap you can find out where it's coming from and shut it down."
  • Scott Stein 6/8/2015 5:15:29 PM
    New Safari has Rickroll prevention
  • James Martin 6/8/2015 5:15:30 PM
  • James Martin 6/8/2015 5:16:01 PM
  • Shara Tibken 6/8/2015 5:16:02 PM
    Spotlight search for SF giants. Current game scores, upcoming games. "The game I want to go to is coming up on Friday. ... Can even resize the spotlight panel and move it around. That's innovation. I can also express myself in my own words in spotlight searches. .. Slides from Brian about El Capitan"
  • James Martin 6/8/2015 5:16:25 PM
  • Shara Tibken 6/8/2015 5:16:27 PM
    "This works great in other apps, as well. Let's try it out in Mail. ... See messages I've received from Phil but haven't responded to yet. I just say 'mail I've ignored from Phil'"
  • James Martin 6/8/2015 5:16:44 PM
  • Shara Tibken 6/8/2015 5:16:49 PM
    "It's great in the finder, as well. If I want to look at documents I was looking at last year at this time, I could say, 'documents I worked on last June.'"
  • Shara Tibken 6/8/2015 5:17:08 PM
    "Next I want to turn to Windows management. Want to simulate what my desktop looks like on a day after working on OS X."
  • James Martin 6/8/2015 5:17:11 PM
  • James Martin 6/8/2015 5:17:35 PM
  • Shara Tibken 6/8/2015 5:17:36 PM
    "On El Capitan, made mission control simpler and faster than ever. ... OS X brings great tools... like full screen."
  • James Martin 6/8/2015 5:17:46 PM
  • Shara Tibken 6/8/2015 5:17:58 PM
    "Message from Eddy, sorry for bailing on dinner last night."
  • James Martin 6/8/2015 5:18:17 PM
  • Shara Tibken 6/8/2015 5:18:33 PM
    Email from Eddy Cue says sorry he can't make dinner, he's busy. But Jeff Williams sends a photo from Eddy Cue at the Golden State Warriors game (he's a huge fan). Federighi could drag photo easily into message to send back to him
  • Shara Tibken 6/8/2015 5:18:43 PM
    Can work on two windows side by side really easily
  • James Martin 6/8/2015 5:19:08 PM
  • James Martin 6/8/2015 5:19:25 PM
  • Scott Stein 6/8/2015 5:19:28 PM
    Notes lets you pop in graphic links, now. I use Notes oddly heavily.
  • Shara Tibken 6/8/2015 5:19:39 PM
    "I can drag links from Safari right here. ... I'm going to drag in some Yurts ... drag just up past the top of the screen and drop it in here."
  • Shara Tibken 6/8/2015 5:19:56 PM
    "Can also use this to take items fullscreen. Took messages dropped on photos and created a split screen."
  • James Martin 6/8/2015 5:20:09 PM
  • Shara Tibken 6/8/2015 5:20:19 PM
    "Feature on Spotlight that lets you compose your searches in your own words."
  • Jason Parker 6/8/2015 5:20:21 PM
    very cool new windows management in El Capitan.
  • Scott Stein 6/8/2015 5:20:41 PM
    Seems like a lot of optimization for folks who may be on laptops with limited space.
  • Shara Tibken 6/8/2015 5:20:49 PM
    Swiping to delete in mail, pin sites in Safari and the ability to easily mute tabs. Better window management than ever with beautiful new mission control interface, split bar
  • Shara Tibken 6/8/2015 5:21:02 PM
    "There's much more to experience in El Capitan but now I want to turn to performance."
  • James Martin 6/8/2015 5:21:07 PM
  • James Martin 6/8/2015 5:21:16 PM
  • Shara Tibken 6/8/2015 5:21:24 PM
    "Seeing 1.4X acceleration in app launching, 2X improvement in snappiness of switching apps, twice as fast to get new mail messages, 4X as fast to get into preview."
  • Shara Tibken 6/8/2015 5:21:26 PM
    Now we're on to Metal
  • Scott Stein 6/8/2015 5:21:35 PM
    Improved app launching, snappiness...I wonder how this stuff will help performance on the 12-inch MacBook.
  • Shara Tibken 6/8/2015 5:21:41 PM
    Apple at its developer conference last year introduced Metal, a new gaming development platform. It was designed for Apple’s newest processors and lets developers take full advantage of the graphics processor, or GPU. The goal is to bring gaming console-quality graphics to games on Apple’s various mobile devices.
  • James Martin 6/8/2015 5:21:54 PM
  • Shara Tibken 6/8/2015 5:22:16 PM
    "This year we're bringing Metal to the Mac. We're doing more than that. Taking the graphics stacks on which OSX are built ... and making run natively on Metal. 50% improvements on rendering, 40% improvement in amount of CPU necessary to do graphics."
