Apple WWDC 2015

Apple's annual developers conference kicks off with a keynote June 8.

  • James Martin 6/8/2015 5:22:17 PM
  • Shara Tibken 6/8/2015 5:22:21 PM
    Better battery life
  • Shara Tibken 6/8/2015 5:22:35 PM
    "Also great for high performance apps."
  • James Martin 6/8/2015 5:22:40 PM
  • Shara Tibken 6/8/2015 5:22:52 PM
    "Adobe came in and in short order was able to deliver 8X improvement in rendering effects inside of AfterEffects."
  • James Martin 6/8/2015 5:23:09 PM
  • Shara Tibken 6/8/2015 5:23:19 PM
    "Take UI previously not interactive and make completely flawless and interactive, thanks to Metal. Adobe committed to adopting on apps"
  • Shara Tibken 6/8/2015 5:23:29 PM
    Up to 10X improvement in drawing performance in games.
  • James Martin 6/8/2015 5:23:31 PM
  • Shara Tibken 6/8/2015 5:23:32 PM
    Brought in Epic
  • Scott Stein 6/8/2015 5:23:42 PM
    Huh. Macs now take advantage of Metal in El Capitan, too. I wonder if game development between iOS and Mac will start feeling more similar, over time, or if this is totally separate.
  • Shara Tibken 6/8/2015 5:23:50 PM
    Josh Adams and Billy Bramer from Epic are taking the stage for a demo
  • James Martin 6/8/2015 5:23:57 PM
  • James Martin 6/8/2015 5:24:06 PM
  • Shara Tibken 6/8/2015 5:24:06 PM
    "This is great news for games but also for the tools we use to make those games," Epic exec says
  • Shara Tibken 6/8/2015 5:24:15 PM
    He's showing us off an image of a game right now
  • James Martin 6/8/2015 5:24:32 PM
  • Shara Tibken 6/8/2015 5:24:35 PM
    It looks like a parking lot outside a burger restaurant
  • James Martin 6/8/2015 5:24:46 PM
  • Shara Tibken 6/8/2015 5:24:58 PM
    "The interesting thing here though is all the effects you're seeing are being done completely in time," Epic exec says
  • James Martin 6/8/2015 5:25:21 PM
  • Shara Tibken 6/8/2015 5:25:22 PM
    We're seeing a 70% reduction in CPUs, Epic exec says
  • Shara Tibken 6/8/2015 5:25:30 PM
    Fortnight is the game we're seeing. End of the world scenario
  • Shara Tibken 6/8/2015 5:25:37 PM
    Can destroy things, gather resources, build a fort
  • Scott Stein 6/8/2015 5:25:39 PM
    Game graphics look good. Fortnight: "the end of the world scenario you've been training for since you were a kid."
  • James Martin 6/8/2015 5:25:42 PM
  • Scott Stein 6/8/2015 5:26:20 PM
    My expectations run pretty high for PC games. Hard to impress on this.
  • James Martin 6/8/2015 5:26:21 PM
  • Shara Tibken 6/8/2015 5:26:27 PM
    Now they're playing the game, showing us the different imagery
  • James Martin 6/8/2015 5:26:41 PM
  • Shara Tibken 6/8/2015 5:27:15 PM
    And now the demo's over
  • Scott Stein 6/8/2015 5:27:20 PM
    Zombies are always good for demos.
  • Shara Tibken 6/8/2015 5:27:32 PM
    Federighi is back on stage
  • Scott Stein 6/8/2015 5:27:52 PM
    I didn't feel a huge need to play that game, though.
  • Shara Tibken 6/8/2015 5:27:53 PM
    Lots of names - Unity, Blizzard, Feral, Unreal Engine, the Foundry using this
  • Shara Tibken 6/8/2015 5:28:07 PM
    El Capitan is available to all of you developers today, Federighi says
  • Shara Tibken 6/8/2015 5:28:21 PM
    "We'll be doing a public beta once again in July and rolling out to everyone with a free upgrade this fall"
  • James Martin 6/8/2015 5:28:23 PM
  • Shara Tibken 6/8/2015 5:28:25 PM
    And that's it for OS X
  • James Martin 6/8/2015 5:28:28 PM
  • Shara Tibken 6/8/2015 5:28:33 PM
    Next is iOS
  • James Martin 6/8/2015 5:28:41 PM
  • Shara Tibken 6/8/2015 5:28:44 PM
    Current big release is iOS 8. "huge release with tons of new features for users."
  • Scott Stein 6/8/2015 5:28:54 PM
    Again, curious how much Metal is more about pushing lower-power CPUs like those on 12-inch MacBook, Macs w/o big graphics.
  • Shara Tibken 6/8/2015 5:29:12 PM
    "The upgrade rate for iOS has been fantastic. 83% of active iPhone users currently using the current OS. Not only getting new features but up to date on security"
