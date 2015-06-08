Better battery life

Apple WWDC 2015
Apple's annual developers conference kicks off with a keynote June 8.
James Martin 6/8/2015 5:22:17 PM
Shara Tibken 6/8/2015 5:22:21 PMBetter battery life
Shara Tibken 6/8/2015 5:22:35 PM"Also great for high performance apps."
James Martin 6/8/2015 5:22:40 PM
Shara Tibken 6/8/2015 5:22:52 PM"Adobe came in and in short order was able to deliver 8X improvement in rendering effects inside of AfterEffects."
James Martin 6/8/2015 5:23:09 PM
Shara Tibken 6/8/2015 5:23:19 PM"Take UI previously not interactive and make completely flawless and interactive, thanks to Metal. Adobe committed to adopting on apps"
Shara Tibken 6/8/2015 5:23:29 PMUp to 10X improvement in drawing performance in games.
James Martin 6/8/2015 5:23:31 PM
Shara Tibken 6/8/2015 5:23:32 PMBrought in Epic
Scott Stein 6/8/2015 5:23:42 PMHuh. Macs now take advantage of Metal in El Capitan, too. I wonder if game development between iOS and Mac will start feeling more similar, over time, or if this is totally separate.
Shara Tibken 6/8/2015 5:23:50 PMJosh Adams and Billy Bramer from Epic are taking the stage for a demo
James Martin 6/8/2015 5:23:57 PM
James Martin 6/8/2015 5:24:06 PM
Shara Tibken 6/8/2015 5:24:06 PM"This is great news for games but also for the tools we use to make those games," Epic exec says
Shara Tibken 6/8/2015 5:24:15 PMHe's showing us off an image of a game right now
James Martin 6/8/2015 5:24:32 PM
Shara Tibken 6/8/2015 5:24:35 PMIt looks like a parking lot outside a burger restaurant
James Martin 6/8/2015 5:24:46 PM
Shara Tibken 6/8/2015 5:24:58 PM"The interesting thing here though is all the effects you're seeing are being done completely in time," Epic exec says
James Martin 6/8/2015 5:25:21 PM
Shara Tibken 6/8/2015 5:25:22 PMWe're seeing a 70% reduction in CPUs, Epic exec says
Shara Tibken 6/8/2015 5:25:30 PMFortnight is the game we're seeing. End of the world scenario
Shara Tibken 6/8/2015 5:25:37 PMCan destroy things, gather resources, build a fort
Scott Stein 6/8/2015 5:25:39 PMGame graphics look good. Fortnight: "the end of the world scenario you've been training for since you were a kid."
James Martin 6/8/2015 5:25:42 PM
Scott Stein 6/8/2015 5:26:20 PMMy expectations run pretty high for PC games. Hard to impress on this.
James Martin 6/8/2015 5:26:21 PM
Shara Tibken 6/8/2015 5:26:27 PMNow they're playing the game, showing us the different imagery
James Martin 6/8/2015 5:26:41 PM
Shara Tibken 6/8/2015 5:27:15 PMAnd now the demo's over
Scott Stein 6/8/2015 5:27:20 PMZombies are always good for demos.
Shara Tibken 6/8/2015 5:27:32 PMFederighi is back on stage
Scott Stein 6/8/2015 5:27:52 PMI didn't feel a huge need to play that game, though.
Shara Tibken 6/8/2015 5:27:53 PMLots of names - Unity, Blizzard, Feral, Unreal Engine, the Foundry using this
Shara Tibken 6/8/2015 5:28:07 PMEl Capitan is available to all of you developers today, Federighi says
Shara Tibken 6/8/2015 5:28:21 PM"We'll be doing a public beta once again in July and rolling out to everyone with a free upgrade this fall"
James Martin 6/8/2015 5:28:23 PM
Shara Tibken 6/8/2015 5:28:25 PMAnd that's it for OS X
James Martin 6/8/2015 5:28:28 PM
Shara Tibken 6/8/2015 5:28:33 PMNext is iOS
James Martin 6/8/2015 5:28:41 PM
Shara Tibken 6/8/2015 5:28:44 PMCurrent big release is iOS 8. "huge release with tons of new features for users."
Scott Stein 6/8/2015 5:28:54 PMAgain, curious how much Metal is more about pushing lower-power CPUs like those on 12-inch MacBook, Macs w/o big graphics.
Shara Tibken 6/8/2015 5:29:12 PM"The upgrade rate for iOS has been fantastic. 83% of active iPhone users currently using the current OS. Not only getting new features but up to date on security"