iOS...here we go. Not even sure what I want in iOS 9.

Apple WWDC 2015
Apple's annual developers conference kicks off with a keynote June 8.
James Martin 6/8/2015 5:29:16 PM
Scott Stein 6/8/2015 5:29:18 PMiOS...here we go. Not even sure what I want in iOS 9.
Shara Tibken 6/8/2015 5:29:27 PMCompares this to Android, which has only 12% of users on Lollipop, the most recent version.
Scott Stein 6/8/2015 5:29:40 PMBATTERY LIFE EXTENSION. yes, tell me more.
Shara Tibken 6/8/2015 5:29:43 PM"First and foremost we wenat to elevate the foundations. improving battery life, enhacing security."
James Martin 6/8/2015 5:29:49 PM
Shara Tibken 6/8/2015 5:30:00 PM"But there was more we wanted to do. Adding intelligence throughout the user experience. Enhances device without compromising privacy."
Shara Tibken 6/8/2015 5:30:06 PM"I want to start today with Intelligence and Siri."
Scott Stein 6/8/2015 5:30:07 PMiPad: take to next level? Also, tell me more please
-
James Martin 6/8/2015 5:30:20 PM
Shara Tibken 6/8/2015 5:30:34 PM"Siri has quiety become popular. Serves over a billion requests a week. Over past year, 40% reduction in word error rate to 5%. And Siri is 40% faster at responding."
James Martin 6/8/2015 5:30:40 PM
Scott Stein 6/8/2015 5:30:48 PMSiri is better, but still doesn't understand me enough.
Shara Tibken 6/8/2015 5:30:50 PMFor iOS 9, beautiful new UI. "Show me photos from Utah last August."
-
James Martin 6/8/2015 5:31:07 PM
Shara Tibken 6/8/2015 5:31:07 PMGreat at taking reminders. "Remind me to take my coffee off my roof when I get in because siri knows when I got in my car."
Scott Stein 6/8/2015 5:31:13 PM"Grab my coffee off my car roof." I'm going to test that.
Shara Tibken 6/8/2015 5:31:20 PM"Can say things like 'remind me about this when I get home'"
-
James Martin 6/8/2015 5:31:24 PM
Shara Tibken 6/8/2015 5:31:37 PM"The best assistants are proactive. In iOS 9 we're bringing proactivity to the system."
James Martin 6/8/2015 5:31:40 PM
Scott Stein 6/8/2015 5:31:50 PM"Siri, help me not feel so lost all the time"
-
Shara Tibken 6/8/2015 5:31:54 PM"Say you like to run in the morning and listen to music. When plug in headphones, brings in now playing on the device."
Shara Tibken 6/8/2015 5:31:58 PMAll tied to location, time
James Martin 6/8/2015 5:32:00 PM
Shara Tibken 6/8/2015 5:32:25 PM"As a great assistant, your iPhone can now take invitations you see in your email and without even touching them can put them on calendar. ... Can give access to driving directions with just a swipe."
James Martin 6/8/2015 5:32:26 PM
Scott Stein 6/8/2015 5:32:32 PMReminders with commuting time: shades of Google Now.
James Martin 6/8/2015 5:32:44 PM
Shara Tibken 6/8/2015 5:32:53 PM"Your phone can now look in your email and find out who that person might be and suggest it right on the screen"(when number pops up you don't know)
-
James Martin 6/8/2015 5:33:03 PM
Shara Tibken 6/8/2015 5:33:17 PM"Search, Siri offers suggestions on who you should contact for meetings, apps you should download, apps you use this time of day. Easy one tap links to locations nearby."
James Martin 6/8/2015 5:33:20 PM
Scott Stein 6/8/2015 5:33:24 PMApp recommendations: I wonder how that will work and feel.
-
James Martin 6/8/2015 5:33:38 PM
Shara Tibken 6/8/2015 5:33:47 PM"When it comes to search we know more than ever before. Can search for sports scores. can search for videos online/in iTunes. Can play directly from search result. Most importantly, we now have an API for search."
-
Shara Tibken 6/8/2015 5:33:51 PMThat got a lot of cheers
Shara Tibken 6/8/2015 5:34:07 PM"When a user performs a search, can find content behind apps intalled on device. When tap, deep linked directly into the application."
-
Shara Tibken 6/8/2015 5:34:10 PMAirBNB for example
Scott Stein 6/8/2015 5:34:14 PMVideos launch directly from search? API for search, too. On something like...say...Apple TV...that would be a big help.
-
James Martin 6/8/2015 5:34:20 PM
Shara Tibken 6/8/2015 5:34:22 PM"We also provide a convenient backlink so can get right back to search results."
Shara Tibken 6/8/2015 5:34:42 PMTime for a quick demo
Shara Tibken 6/8/2015 5:34:43 PM"I want to take you through a day in the life of iOS 9. Typical day for me today."
-
Scott Stein 6/8/2015 5:34:58 PMCraig likes to meditate.