Apple WWDC 2015
Apple's annual developers conference kicks off with a keynote June 8.
James Martin 6/8/2015 5:35:00 PM
Shara Tibken 6/8/2015 5:35:03 PM"Start in my bedroom when I woke up. Phone knows I like to meditate in the morning so offered me meditation app at the bottom of the screen."
Shara Tibken 6/8/2015 5:35:24 PM"Looks like I got an email from Phil, saying putting together invite for big Karaoke Potluck. Asking if I can pick up karaoke machine."
James Martin 6/8/2015 5:35:30 PM
Shara Tibken 6/8/2015 5:35:36 PM"If I want to remember to pick this up, I can say 'remind me about THIS later today."
James Martin 6/8/2015 5:35:41 PM
Shara Tibken 6/8/2015 5:35:43 PM"Siri links right back to what I'm looking for."
Scott Stein 6/8/2015 5:35:51 PMMeditating amid all these reminders seems optimistic.
James Martin 6/8/2015 5:35:55 PM
Shara Tibken 6/8/2015 5:36:12 PM"I'll move on to exercise. Because my phone knows that when I'm in the home gym and hook up headphones and like to listen to music. When I plug in headphones, jumps right in and puts on energetic music."
James Martin 6/8/2015 5:36:24 PM
Shara Tibken 6/8/2015 5:36:31 PM"Invitation from Phil. normally would have to go into email, look at time and put in calendar. but automatically has been added for me"
Shara Tibken 6/8/2015 5:36:48 PM"Rest of the day ahead, vocal warmups for karaoke, then WWDC. Looks like i have a little time to prepare my dish for the potluck."
James Martin 6/8/2015 5:37:03 PM
Shara Tibken 6/8/2015 5:37:11 PM"When I'm looking for recipes, I like to go into search. Siri has already made suggestions for me that I could contact, such as Trent Reznor, my vocal coach."
Shara Tibken 6/8/2015 5:37:23 PMReznor is the Nine Inch Nails frontman who joined Apple through the Beats acquisition
James Martin 6/8/2015 5:37:25 PM
Shara Tibken 6/8/2015 5:37:55 PM"In this case I actually want to do a search. Search for potato. I'm getting search results right from yummly. .. Can browse directly into another result."
James Martin 6/8/2015 5:38:25 PM
Shara Tibken 6/8/2015 5:38:33 PM"Search is really handy, but Siri is also great at Search."
James Martin 6/8/2015 5:38:53 PM
Shara Tibken 6/8/2015 5:39:01 PM"Later today when reminiscing about WWDC. 'Show my photos from last June in San Francisco." Shows photos from WWDC. Photos has new scrubber line at the bottom so can quickly navigate
Shara Tibken 6/8/2015 5:39:16 PMShowing some funny photos of Apple execs at Karaoke
James Martin 6/8/2015 5:39:19 PM
Shara Tibken 6/8/2015 5:39:23 PM"Show my Karaoke photos of Eddy."
Shara Tibken 6/8/2015 5:39:41 PM"This is totally dope."
Shara Tibken 6/8/2015 5:39:42 PMhaha
James Martin 6/8/2015 5:39:51 PM
Shara Tibken 6/8/2015 5:39:55 PM"Gotten reminder that traffic is bad so I need to leave."
Jason Parker 6/8/2015 5:40:02 PMHe's so gangster.
James Martin 6/8/2015 5:40:12 PM
Shara Tibken 6/8/2015 5:40:22 PM"You've seen how we've been able to bring intelligence throughout the experience in iOS 9. Done in a way that doesn't hurt privacy."
James Martin 6/8/2015 5:40:31 PM
Shara Tibken 6/8/2015 5:40:36 PMAnonymous, not associated with Apple ID, randomized identifier, not linked to other Apple services
Shara Tibken 6/8/2015 5:40:53 PM"If we do a lookup on your behalf, such as traffic, it's anonymous. .. it's not shared with third parties. why would you do that? You are in control."
Shara Tibken 6/8/2015 5:41:05 PMNext let's turn to Apple Pay
Scott Stein 6/8/2015 5:41:07 PMlots and lots of knitted-together search, notifications, Spotlight acting as the glue to tons of things. Not being associated with Apple ID is nice.
Shara Tibken 6/8/2015 5:41:16 PMJennifer Bailey, VP of Apple Pay business is on stage.
Shara Tibken 6/8/2015 5:41:22 PMMust be leaving Eddy Cue for other news (Beats)
James Martin 6/8/2015 5:41:36 PM
Shara Tibken 6/8/2015 5:41:49 PM"I hope you've all tried Apple Pay ... Last year we started with debit and credit cards. Over 2500 banks supporting it. This fall Discover will bring Apple Pay .. to its cardmembers."
Shara Tibken 6/8/2015 5:42:05 PM"Popular merchants also expanding support. Trader Joes', Baskin Robins, JC Penney"
Scott Stein 6/8/2015 5:42:11 PMApple Pay: works great, needs more places where it works. Trader Joe's, Dunkin' Donuts on the list of new additions.
James Martin 6/8/2015 5:42:14 PM
Shara Tibken 6/8/2015 5:42:25 PM"For you basketball fans, if lucky enough to have finals tickets, able to pay for all logo wear at both arenas using Apple Pay."