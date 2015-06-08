Apple WWDC 2015
Apple's annual developers conference kicks off with a keynote June 8.
James Martin 6/8/2015 5:42:31 PM
Shara Tibken 6/8/2015 5:42:49 PM"Small businesses are also impmortant for us. Working with Square. .. this fall, Square will launch a gorgeous new reader. Preorders starting today. In Apple reatil stores this fall.
James Martin 6/8/2015 5:42:49 PM
Shara Tibken 6/8/2015 5:42:59 PM"We will suprass 1 million locations accepting Apple Pay next month."
James Martin 6/8/2015 5:43:15 PM
Shara Tibken 6/8/2015 5:43:23 PM"Thanks to our amazing developers, we have great momentum within apps as well. So easy to use in app, devs seeing more than 2X increase in checkout rates. Adding more apps everyday."
Shara Tibken 6/8/2015 5:43:30 PMDelta, Etsy, etc
Shara Tibken 6/8/2015 5:43:38 PM"Redifining new and simpler ways to pay."
Scott Stein 6/8/2015 5:43:44 PMNew Square reader with Apple Pay? Very big for little vendors. That's the most exciting news.
Shara Tibken 6/8/2015 5:44:00 PM"Also excited to be working with Pinterest. Later this month will launch buyable pins. ... can buy right from pins in app using Apple Pay and only on iOS."
James Martin 6/8/2015 5:44:03 PM
Shara Tibken 6/8/2015 5:44:19 PM"With the great momentum of Apple Pay in the US also ecited to announce we're brining Apple Pay to the UK. And it's coming next month."
Shara Tibken 6/8/2015 5:44:45 PM"Great merchants - Boots, Marks & Spencer and Waitrose"
Shara Tibken 6/8/2015 5:44:56 PM"We will launch with 8 of the most popular banks with more coming this fall. Will support more than 70% of credit and debit cards in UK."
Shara Tibken 6/8/2015 5:44:56 PMMore than 250K locations supporting in UK. More than in US at the launch.
Shara Tibken 6/8/2015 5:45:05 PMCan also pay for fares on London transportation system with Apple Pay
Shara Tibken 6/8/2015 5:45:10 PM(that's pretty awesome)
Scott Stein 6/8/2015 5:45:13 PMBoots, Costa, Marks & Spencer, Waitrose. I'll be able to go Apple Pay-wild in UK when I'm there in August. And transportation, too.
James Martin 6/8/2015 5:45:17 PM
James Martin 6/8/2015 5:45:27 PM
Shara Tibken 6/8/2015 5:45:53 PM"New features adding in iOS 9. Able to add store credit and debit cards. Leading retailers like Kohl's, JCPenney and BJs will first first. Also adding loyalty. Walgreen's Balance rewards card. Dunkin Donuts will bring Apple Pay to DDPerks in stores beginning this fall."
James Martin 6/8/2015 5:45:57 PM
James Martin 6/8/2015 5:46:02 PM
Shara Tibken 6/8/2015 5:46:03 PM"Apple Pay automatically presents the right card so you never miss a reward."
James Martin 6/8/2015 5:46:05 PM
Scott Stein 6/8/2015 5:46:07 PMLoyalty cards, benefits, store credit cards: and Dunkin Donuts DD Perks, it's aboard. (I lose all reward cards)
James Martin 6/8/2015 5:46:08 PM
Shara Tibken 6/8/2015 5:46:11 PM"Decided it's time to rename Passbook to Wallet."
Shara Tibken 6/8/2015 5:46:25 PM"One place for all your credit and debit cards, loytalty cards and more."
James Martin 6/8/2015 5:46:32 PM
Shara Tibken 6/8/2015 5:46:36 PM"told you last year our goal is to replace the wallet. couldln't be happier with our progress."
Shara Tibken 6/8/2015 5:46:44 PMFederighi is back on stage now
Scott Stein 6/8/2015 5:46:50 PMWallet...makes sense. PassBook was always supposed to be a wallet.
James Martin 6/8/2015 5:47:04 PM
Shara Tibken 6/8/2015 5:47:04 PM"Let's turn now to our enhancements with the apps you use most. Note is used regularly by about half on our users on iPhone."
Shara Tibken 6/8/2015 5:47:23 PM"Now Notes provides a really handy toolbar with formatting options. Easy to create titles, numbered lists. We all like to create checklists."
James Martin 6/8/2015 5:47:30 PM
Scott Stein 6/8/2015 5:47:32 PMNotes enhancements. A toolbar, now adds checklists within Notes (nice!)
James Martin 6/8/2015 5:47:45 PM
Shara Tibken 6/8/2015 5:47:47 PM"Because a picture is worth a thousand words, make it easy to get at your camera and camera roll. New way to capture ideas by just drawing with your finger. We provide some great drawing tools."
James Martin 6/8/2015 5:48:00 PM
Shara Tibken 6/8/2015 5:48:11 PMNow from the sheet, from a tap can just add a link back into notes, Federighi says
Scott Stein 6/8/2015 5:48:25 PMNotes looks like it's transforming into more of an Evernote-type experience. Links, drawings, photos, attachments.
James Martin 6/8/2015 5:48:30 PM
Shara Tibken 6/8/2015 5:48:36 PM"Made it easier to find notes. ... Also provided cool new attachments view. Shows you all of your photos. When tap, can get right back to the note where they came from."