The big day is here. Hope Apple doesn't disappoint.

Apple WWDC 2016
Apple kicks off its Worldwide Developers Conference in San Francisco with an opening keynote on Monday, June 13. Expect news on the new versions of iOS 10, Mac OS X, Apple Watch and Apple TV software.
-
Carrie Mihalcik 6/13/2016 5:20:58 PMHere's the latest: Everything Apple announced at WWDC 2016Will iOS 10 make you love your iPhone again? | Siri will work with third-party apps | Photos app gets smarter in iOS 10 | HomeKit in iOS 10Apple Music hits 15M subscribers | Use Apple Pay to buy things online | Sling TV app comes to Apple TV
-
Carrie Mihalcik 6/13/2016 4:06:04 PMCNET live show with Brian Tong, Sharon Profis and Vanessa Hand Orellana (above). Call: 1-888-900-CNET and tweet: #CNETLive.
3rd & 7 37yd
3rd & 7 37yd
B
S
O
close
close
-
-
Tyler Lizenby 6/13/2016 4:00:58 PM
-
Carrie Mihalcik 6/13/2016 4:04:46 PM
Welcome to CNET's live coverage of Apple's Worldwide Developers Conference in San Francisco.
-
Tyler Lizenby 6/13/2016 4:05:17 PM
-
Tyler Lizenby 6/13/2016 4:06:30 PM
-
Tyler Lizenby 6/13/2016 4:08:57 PM
-
Tyler Lizenby 6/13/2016 4:09:51 PM
-
Tyler Lizenby 6/13/2016 4:11:38 PM
-
HamzaJ 6/13/2016 4:12:12 PMThe big day is here. Hope Apple doesn't disappoint.
-
HamzaJ 6/13/2016 4:12:15 PMiOS 10 better not disappoint and please make iPad 3 compatible.
-
justinlake 6/13/2016 4:14:21 PMagreed, would love to see some new apple watch features
-
Tyler Lizenby 6/13/2016 4:14:29 PM
-
Tyler Lizenby 6/13/2016 4:14:51 PM
-
Johnald Trump 6/13/2016 4:15:45 PMI think OS X will be renamed MacOS today.
-
Tyler Lizenby 6/13/2016 4:16:39 PM
-
Carrie Mihalcik 6/13/2016 4:16:40 PMCNET's Connie Guglielmo (@techledes), Shara Tibken (@sharatibken), Rich Brown (@rh_brown) and Scott Stein (@jetscott) are on the ground. They'll be here shortly to bring you news and views from the event.
-
HamzaJ 6/13/2016 4:16:44 PMWill Tim Cook drop a subtle hint about the Apple Car I wonder.
-
J.P. 6/13/2016 4:16:56 PMB-Tong: We gonna see new MBP's today?
-
Shara Tibken 6/13/2016 4:17:30 PMHey everyone! We're just getting settled in here at Bill Graham Auditorium. The Wi-Fi is incredibly slow, so here's hoping it holds on for the two hours! (well, and the 45 mins leading up to it)
-
Faiz Aly 6/13/2016 4:17:51 PMThink Dark Mode is coming?
-
Shara Tibken 6/13/2016 4:18:07 PMI'm here with a big CNET crew. Scott Stein and Rich Brown will be giving commentary, Connie Guglielmo and I will be blogging what the execs say, and Tyler Lizenby is on photos.
-
Shara Tibken 6/13/2016 4:19:01 PMConnie and I are rejoicing because we managed to find seats close to a plug in. So our computers will last the two hours. Thank God
-
justinlake 6/13/2016 4:19:26 PMit would be cool if control center could be customizable
-
Johnald Trump 6/13/2016 4:19:33 PM@J.P. He said probably not earlier. They checked the online store and it's still up. Apple also didn't invite CNET's Mac reviewer.
-
justinlake 6/13/2016 4:19:35 PM@FaizAly hoepfully
-
Meet Shah 6/13/2016 4:19:36 PMDark mode for iOS is definitely due...
-
Shara Tibken 6/13/2016 4:20:50 PM
Rich Brown, Shara Tibken, Connie Guglielmo and Scott Stein
-
Tyler Lizenby 6/13/2016 4:21:27 PM
-
Shara Tibken 6/13/2016 4:21:32 PM
Gotta be here early to get breakfast
-
Shara Tibken 6/13/2016 4:22:16 PM
Waiting to get in about 30 mins ago
-
Bendy 6/13/2016 4:22:45 PMThink iOS 10 will have new UI
-
Nitish 6/13/2016 4:22:47 PMI want airplay enabled to all the tvs with out apple tv
-
J.P. 6/13/2016 4:22:49 PM@JohnaldTrump Bummer. Ah well. Here's to hoping.
-
Meet Shah 6/13/2016 4:22:54 PMSiri integration/support for third-party apps is very likely to be annonuced as part of iOS 10 update !!
-
Tyler Lizenby 6/13/2016 4:23:18 PM
-
O.C 6/13/2016 4:23:41 PMI wish iOS 10 will come out today...
-
Faiz Aly 6/13/2016 4:23:57 PMHope Dark Mode arrives on Apple TV as well. It makes sense for it to. At night, the bright white background hurts the eyes
-
Shara Tibken 6/13/2016 4:24:20 PM
Media badge for WWDC
-
Zach Beatty 6/13/2016 4:24:47 PMWant to see an iOS 10 GUI revamp. But probably won't happen
-
Arran 6/13/2016 4:24:50 PMHopefully we can have a redesign
-
Tyler Lizenby 6/13/2016 4:25:12 PM
-
Tyler Lizenby 6/13/2016 4:25:35 PM
-
Shara Tibken 6/13/2016 4:25:55 PMEddy Cue, Apple's head of iTunes, just walked in to big cheers
-
Shara Tibken 6/13/2016 4:27:39 PM
WWDC venue is near City Hall
-
Shara Tibken 6/13/2016 4:28:19 PM
Outside Bill Graham
-
Shara Tibken 6/13/2016 4:29:14 PM
Rainbow flags outside the venue for gay pride