Apple WWDC 2016
Apple kicks off its Worldwide Developers Conference in San Francisco with an opening keynote on Monday, June 13. Expect news on the new versions of iOS 10, Mac OS X, Apple Watch and Apple TV software.
3rd & 7 37yd
3rd & 7 37yd
B
S
O
close
close
-
-
Shara Tibken 6/13/2016 4:29:43 PM
Outside Bill Graham
-
Faiz Aly 6/13/2016 4:30:11 PMAny rumors on what we could expect from WatchOS 3?
-
maroun_ 6/13/2016 4:31:29 PMlet's just hope iOS 10 fixes battery life
-
Tyler Lizenby 6/13/2016 4:34:12 PM
-
coolguy 6/13/2016 4:35:25 PMI am living in Houston, what time does Apple starts? it says 10:00am PDT so what time it should be in central time?
-
Carrie Mihalcik 6/13/2016 4:35:45 PM@coolguy That would be 12pm CT.
-
Tyler Lizenby 6/13/2016 4:36:02 PM
-
HamzaJ 6/13/2016 4:36:52 PMKeynote starts in 25 minutes for those in different time zones.
-
Alex F 6/13/2016 4:37:00 PMwhat do you guys thing we will see in OS X/macOS other than siri?
-
Faiz Aly 6/13/2016 4:37:02 PMHope iOS 10 brings more functionality to the iPad Pro.
-
DavidJackson29@hotmail.com 6/13/2016 4:37:18 PMHi-CNET-good battery life will be good
-
Bendy 6/13/2016 4:37:23 PMThe android-like notification things in apps like Safari, will they be any indication of a UI change.
-
Golds88 6/13/2016 4:37:27 PMI like new macbooks so good.
-
Tyler Lizenby 6/13/2016 4:37:28 PM
-
Shara Tibken 6/13/2016 4:38:28 PM
Sign outside Bill Graham
-
Johnald Trump 6/13/2016 4:38:33 PMSoftware is definite, 'https://beta.apple.com/sp', is giving us a, "We'll be back soon."
-
Shara Tibken 6/13/2016 4:39:15 PM
Here was the venue an hour ago. Thousands of developers waiting to get into the keynote
-
HamzaJ 6/13/2016 4:40:12 PMHope iOS 10 Beta is available soon for public
-
DavidJackson29@hotmail.com 6/13/2016 4:40:13 PMWill-Apple iOS 10-will be great hope their be no problems when this new update comes
-
Shara Tibken 6/13/2016 4:40:32 PM
Developer line with City Hall in the background.
-
TechyDad 6/13/2016 4:41:15 PMIOS 10, Windows 10? Worlds collide.
-
brainsg 6/13/2016 4:41:53 PMHey how do you submit your bingo card
-
Tyler Lizenby 6/13/2016 4:41:56 PM
-
Sherlock 6/13/2016 4:41:58 PMIf ios 10 releases today .. When will be the update available ?
-
TrumpetChap 6/13/2016 4:42:08 PMWhat si the link for the bingo card?
-
GaelicSoxFan 6/13/2016 4:42:12 PM@JohnaldTrump Me too. The OS X branding is getting old and bringing back the MacOS name would bring it in line with the rest of the operating systems.
-
unkown 6/13/2016 4:43:39 PMSeptember
-
nihaal419 6/13/2016 4:43:41 PM@Sherlock It will release alongside the next iPhone in September.
-
Scott Stein 6/13/2016 4:44:20 PMHey everyone, Scott Stein here. We're seated and listening to cooler music than I ever listen to. T minus 15 min or so till we start.
-
imronburgundy 6/13/2016 4:44:49 PM@Sherlock New phone release in presumably Sept...like every other new iOS issuance.
-
unkown 6/13/2016 4:44:50 PMapple need to do something crazy in order to win over android , google io was amazing and as a consumer google has already won my next phone
-
TechyDad 6/13/2016 4:44:55 PMIOS 10 won't release until perhaps September. Developers don't yet have access. Need time to update apps.
-
Sherlock 6/13/2016 4:45:03 PMPlease bring more faast animations ... I love them !!!
-
Alejandro Calderón Durán 6/13/2016 4:45:04 PMI´m exited!! :D
-
Carrie Mihalcik 6/13/2016 4:45:17 PMFYI, we'll be shutting down comments a few minutes before the event starts.
-
GaelicSoxFan 6/13/2016 4:45:24 PM@HamzaJ I've tried the public beta. I didn't care for it.
-
no name 6/13/2016 4:45:50 PMWill iOS 10 be a major software upgrade and the iPhone 8 or whatever they call it will be the big hardware upgrade?
-
Carrie Mihalcik 6/13/2016 4:46:35 PM@TrumpetChap Bingo card here.
-
Scott Stein 6/13/2016 4:47:28 PMIt's funny...so far, everything we've heard about iOS 10 seems a little unexciting. Siri SDK, redesigned Apple Music. Will there be big, bold ideas? A shift? A new interface? I'm mainly interested in how iOS keeps evolving on iPad.
-
Meet Shah 6/13/2016 4:47:58 PM@no name...it will be iPhone 7 buddy !! 8 has long way to go ...
-
JUAN JOSE 6/13/2016 4:48:07 PMI'd like they bring the "clear bottom " in multitasking , A more customizable control center , with that im happy!
-
Tyler Lizenby 6/13/2016 4:48:08 PM
-
Scott Stein 6/13/2016 4:48:27 PMApple Watch is a major opportunity. It's got a lot of issues right now. Slow, and weird interface. Apple could redesign the feel of it. And also...where the heck are the Apple Watch watch faces? Time for a watch face store.
-
Tyler Lizenby 6/13/2016 4:48:44 PM
-
Scott Stein 6/13/2016 4:49:39 PMApple made a lot of products in 2015. Time to execute the software better in 2016. Apple TV and its apps. Apple Watch. The iPad Pro.