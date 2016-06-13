Apple WWDC 2016
Apple kicks off its Worldwide Developers Conference in San Francisco with an opening keynote on Monday, June 13. Expect news on the new versions of iOS 10, Mac OS X, Apple Watch and Apple TV software.
3rd & 7 37yd
3rd & 7 37yd
B
S
O
close
close
-
-
Tyler Lizenby 6/13/2016 5:49:28 PM
-
Shara Tibken 6/13/2016 5:49:37 PM"Sierra is available to devs today. Doing a public beta in July. Can sign up now."
-
Shara Tibken 6/13/2016 5:49:43 PMAvailable to everyone else in the fall.
-
Shara Tibken 6/13/2016 5:49:52 PMThat's it for macOS
-
Shara Tibken 6/13/2016 5:49:57 PMNext is iOS
-
Rich Brown 6/13/2016 5:49:58 PMMouse/trackpad or keyboard command to initiate Siri would prevent cross-talk between devices, but not great as an always-on mic for home control.
-
Shara Tibken 6/13/2016 5:50:05 PMHitting a big milestone. iOS 10
-
Tyler Lizenby 6/13/2016 5:50:06 PM
-
Scott Stein 6/13/2016 5:50:13 PMiOS 10...the main event.
-
Shara Tibken 6/13/2016 5:50:18 PMiOS 10 is a huge release for developers. The biggest iOS release ever for our users.
-
Shara Tibken 6/13/2016 5:50:24 PM10 big features I want to talk about today
-
Shara Tibken 6/13/2016 5:50:26 PM1. User experience
-
Shara Tibken 6/13/2016 5:50:41 PM"In iOS 10 redesigned experience of the lock screen. Expanded use of 3D Touch."
-
Shara Tibken 6/13/2016 5:50:44 PMDemo of this now
-
Scott Stein 6/13/2016 5:50:46 PMA new lock screen, and new 3D Touch functions
-
Tyler Lizenby 6/13/2016 5:50:49 PM
-
Tyler Lizenby 6/13/2016 5:51:01 PM
-
Shara Tibken 6/13/2016 5:51:15 PM"Raise to wake lets you see what's on your lock screen without ever touching a button."
-
Shara Tibken 6/13/2016 5:51:26 PM"I just raise my wrist and my phone wakes up, just like that."
-
Scott Stein 6/13/2016 5:51:36 PMiOS 10 has an always-on lock screen mode, for ambient wake-up. Very Android. And gets you to notifications and 3D Touch functions.
-
Tyler Lizenby 6/13/2016 5:51:38 PM
-
Shara Tibken 6/13/2016 5:51:39 PM"Beautiful notifications no longer darken your wallpaper. Really interactive through 3D Touch."
-
Shara Tibken 6/13/2016 5:51:53 PM"Can get rich detail about invitation. Can see calendar, accept invtiation, etc."
-
Connie Guglielmo 6/13/2016 5:52:06 PMCraig Federighi acknowledges how irritating it was to just blow past the notifications screen without seeing what was there.
-
Scott Stein 6/13/2016 5:52:07 PMI wonder how this lift-to-wake mode deals with security, though.
-
Shara Tibken 6/13/2016 5:52:10 PM"I can respond right here, I can say in the conversation, right here on the lock screen, even get rich images right in line."
-
Shara Tibken 6/13/2016 5:52:27 PM"If I get a notification from Uber, I can just press in and get this really interactive live status update."
-
Shara Tibken 6/13/2016 5:52:39 PM"Can get notifications from the top of the screen. Now can clear all notifications with a tap."
-
Scott Stein 6/13/2016 5:52:46 PMNotifications become a bit like mini-apps. A bit like Instant Apps on Android N, maybe?
-
Tyler Lizenby 6/13/2016 5:52:47 PM
-
Shara Tibken 6/13/2016 5:52:51 PM"Control Center is available from the bottom of the screen as well. Can swipe up from the bottom."
-
Shara Tibken 6/13/2016 5:53:02 PM"If swipe over, a special area for music with nice big controls and album art"
-
Shara Tibken 6/13/2016 5:53:12 PM"Made it easier than ever to get to camera from lock screen. Slide over from the right."
-
Scott Stein 6/13/2016 5:53:22 PMMusic play has been off-shifted to second screen on Control Center. More buttons, perhaps
-
Tyler Lizenby 6/13/2016 5:53:27 PM
\
-
Shara Tibken 6/13/2016 5:53:29 PM"Made it easier than ever to get to widgets. Slide over the other way."
-
Shara Tibken 6/13/2016 5:53:43 PM"I can even get more information right here from apps on my home screen."
-
Tyler Lizenby 6/13/2016 5:53:47 PM
-
Shara Tibken 6/13/2016 5:53:52 PM"I can see who it is I've been ignoring this whole time."
-
Shara Tibken 6/13/2016 5:54:01 PM"I also get great information on activity without opening the app"
-
Shara Tibken 6/13/2016 5:54:11 PM"Can work well with third party apps as well. ESPN, for instance."
-
Tyler Lizenby 6/13/2016 5:54:19 PM
-
Scott Stein 6/13/2016 5:54:25 PMYou can see who's been sending messages in mail, or get activity heads-up in 3D Touch...widgets mean the apps are almost Apple Watch-like.
-
Shara Tibken 6/13/2016 5:54:34 PM"I can get that show more information and I get a graphical update of highlights on the last game. If I tap in, live action" video of a game
-
Scott Stein 6/13/2016 5:54:52 PMHmm...live video in notifications! My Jets games will never be the same.