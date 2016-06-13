Apple WWDC 2016
Apple kicks off its Worldwide Developers Conference in San Francisco with an opening keynote on Monday, June 13. Expect news on the new versions of iOS 10, Mac OS X, Apple Watch and Apple TV software.
Shara Tibken 6/13/2016 5:54:53 PM"It's great on the iPhone and the iPad as well"
Shara Tibken 6/13/2016 5:54:55 PMNo. 2 is Siri
Shara Tibken 6/13/2016 5:55:07 PM"Huge part of the user experience in iOS. Services over 2B requests a week from customers."
Shara Tibken 6/13/2016 5:55:12 PM(last year the figure was 1B)
Shara Tibken 6/13/2016 5:55:18 PM"We're opening up Siri to developers"
Scott Stein 6/13/2016 5:55:18 PMSiri boost...now gets its SDK
Shara Tibken 6/13/2016 5:55:21 PM(this was expected)
Shara Tibken 6/13/2016 5:55:39 PM"Now we'll be able to ask Siri things like, send a WeChat to Nancy saying I'll be five minutes late."
Shara Tibken 6/13/2016 5:56:03 PM"Siri because it understands the domain, can say things so many ways. Can say, 'WeChat Nancy saying I'll be five minutes late.'"
Shara Tibken 6/13/2016 5:56:15 PMNow support Messaging with apps like Slack, WhatsApp.
Shara Tibken 6/13/2016 5:56:20 PMCan do things like ride booking in Siri.
Shara Tibken 6/13/2016 5:56:28 PMPhoto search in apps like Shutterfly and Pinterest
Shara Tibken 6/13/2016 5:56:36 PMCan pause and start workouts in Map My Run, Runtastic, Runkeeper
Shara Tibken 6/13/2016 5:56:43 PMCan even do payments with SquareCash, AliPay
Shara Tibken 6/13/2016 5:56:50 PMVOIP calling with Cisco, Vonage and Skype
Shara Tibken 6/13/2016 5:57:04 PMWorks great in the car as well. With CarPlay can send message and make VOIP calls.
Scott Stein 6/13/2016 5:57:11 PMSlack, WhatsApp, WeChat. Uber, Lyft. Photo Search. MapMyRun. Runtastic. SquareCash. CarPlay. That's a lot of connected apps n such for Siri.
Shara Tibken 6/13/2016 5:57:15 PMNo. 3 QuickType
Shara Tibken 6/13/2016 5:57:20 PMWe're bringing Siri intelligence to the keyboard.
Scott Stein 6/13/2016 5:57:23 PMInvoking the right Siri commands might be a challenge
Shara Tibken 6/13/2016 5:57:42 PMToday QuickType is able to use context to predict which word you'll type next. Using DeepLearning to enable much more intelligence in deeper context.
Shara Tibken 6/13/2016 5:57:51 PM"Siri can help you do responses more intelligently than ever."
Shara Tibken 6/13/2016 5:58:04 PM"If someone asks, where are you, Siri can suggest your location and include Map"
Shara Tibken 6/13/2016 5:58:18 PM"Right locally on your device, Siri has information about what you're doing."
Scott Stein 6/13/2016 5:58:27 PMDeep learning surfaces in iOS typing to get better suggested responses, messages. A bit like Android's use of AI throughout for messages and its services
Shara Tibken 6/13/2016 5:58:30 PM"If talking about dim sum at 11 a.m. on Sunday, when go to calendar, Siri can fill it out for you"
Shara Tibken 6/13/2016 5:58:57 PM"Siri does so much more. Can check your calendar availability for you. Can automatically fill in address based on what browsing in another app. Siri multilingual typing."
Shara Tibken 6/13/2016 5:59:11 PMNo. 4 is Photos
Scott Stein 6/13/2016 5:59:15 PMQuickType keyboard intelligence kind of its own type of smart AI. Almost like a Siri...?
Shara Tibken 6/13/2016 5:59:20 PM"We love capturing so much of our lives on our cameras."
Shara Tibken 6/13/2016 5:59:39 PM"With iCloud Photo library we have those with us across all of our devices. Places lets you see all of your photos on a map"
Shara Tibken 6/13/2016 5:59:46 PM"Big news is photos this year is advanced computer vision."
Shara Tibken 6/13/2016 5:59:58 PM"Facial recognition to the iPhone. All done locally on the device."
Shara Tibken 6/13/2016 6:00:07 PM"Can get all of your most improtant people built into people albums for you."
Shara Tibken 6/13/2016 6:00:19 PM"We're applying the same kind of tech with deep learning to object & scene recognition as well."