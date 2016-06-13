Apple WWDC 2016
Apple kicks off its Worldwide Developers Conference in San Francisco with an opening keynote on Monday, June 13. Expect news on the new versions of iOS 10, Mac OS X, Apple Watch and Apple TV software.
Tyler Lizenby 6/13/2016 6:00:20 PM
Scott Stein 6/13/2016 6:00:25 PMComputer Vision comes to photos...facial recognition, done on-device. (not cloud). "privacy protected." Also objects, scenes. Google Photos-esque.
Shara Tibken 6/13/2016 6:00:32 PM"Able to detect there's a horse, water, mountain. Can do powerful searching on device."
Scott Stein 6/13/2016 6:00:36 PMA slide: Memories.
Scott Stein 6/13/2016 6:00:44 PM(digital memories fascinate me)
Shara Tibken 6/13/2016 6:00:47 PM"Not just finding the photo you're looking for but being reminded serendipitiously about a memory."
Connie Guglielmo 6/13/2016 6:01:22 PMThe AI moment has arrived. We have Advanced Computer Vision deep learning tech for object & scene recognition, Siri on your Mac for ordering a Lyft, finding you movie tickets. Yep -- he said it -- "advanced artificial intelligence."
Shara Tibken 6/13/2016 6:01:25 PM"Cluster together photos and relate them based on people, scenes. Can spot trips that might be improtant to you. Can figure out want to see a highlight reel of the last weekend or year and can bring those forward at the right time."
Shara Tibken 6/13/2016 6:01:31 PMTopics like "on the water"
Scott Stein 6/13/2016 6:01:32 PMApple promises to bring up memories that will be relevant any given moment, via photos and people. Hmm. Served up in what way, I wonder?
Shara Tibken 6/13/2016 6:01:46 PM"Pull into an intuitive user interface that make this so engaging"
Tyler Lizenby 6/13/2016 6:01:57 PM
Shara Tibken 6/13/2016 6:01:58 PM"Let's take a look at photos. New tab called Memories."
Shara Tibken 6/13/2016 6:02:07 PM"A number of memories offered up in Memory Feed."
Tyler Lizenby 6/13/2016 6:02:27 PM
Scott Stein 6/13/2016 6:02:30 PMMemories is a new tab, and basically brings up a type of clustered gallery/movie section.
Shara Tibken 6/13/2016 6:02:31 PM"Movie at the top. Down below, beautiful highlight of photos and movies. Draws out most special photos into highlights."
Shara Tibken 6/13/2016 6:02:55 PM"If scroll down, has pulled out people, map of location where photos were taken, related memories similar to this one."
Shara Tibken 6/13/2016 6:03:08 PM"Tahoe City trip was an outdoor vacation, so offered up another one, Alaska."
Tyler Lizenby 6/13/2016 6:03:21 PM
Shara Tibken 6/13/2016 6:03:31 PM"We all take so many pictures and movies and we never go back to assemble them into something we want to watch. Now our iPhone can do that for us automatically."
Tyler Lizenby 6/13/2016 6:03:58 PM
Scott Stein 6/13/2016 6:04:01 PMAutomatically-made memory movies. I fully expect that when I'm old, my AI will replay my life with soothing tones.
Tyler Lizenby 6/13/2016 6:04:19 PM
Shara Tibken 6/13/2016 6:04:23 PM"Advanced computer vision of photos app is doing analysis of just the right photos to include, integrating with right music and mood."
Shara Tibken 6/13/2016 6:04:38 PM"Can make it shorter for sharing. Or change the mood. There's a mood slider."
Shara Tibken 6/13/2016 6:04:47 PM"Based on changes, it will completely re-edit the move to new music."
Tyler Lizenby 6/13/2016 6:05:01 PM
Scott Stein 6/13/2016 6:05:05 PMWith the music slider, any memory can become "The Revenant."
Sarah Tew 6/13/2016 6:05:34 PM
Shara Tibken 6/13/2016 6:05:35 PM"Memories in iOS 10 is really fantastic on iPhone, great on iPad as well. Mac gets many of these features too, facial recognition. Apple TV can watch them."
Scott Stein 6/13/2016 6:05:38 PMThe new currency is memory making
Tyler Lizenby 6/13/2016 6:05:44 PM
Shara Tibken 6/13/2016 6:05:50 PM"Next I want to talk about the big news in all of our services at Apple."
Shara Tibken 6/13/2016 6:05:56 PMEddy Cue is back for No. 5, 6, 7
Shara Tibken 6/13/2016 6:06:08 PM"Let's get started with Maps. Last year introduced Nearby and Transit," Cue says.
Shara Tibken 6/13/2016 6:06:34 PM"For iOS 10, we've got an all new design for Maps. Easy to access controls and details on locations. More proactive, can slide up from the bottom and see suggestions."
Shara Tibken 6/13/2016 6:06:46 PM"Also gives you convenient ways to filter down on the places you might want to go."
Shara Tibken 6/13/2016 6:06:55 PM"Can see all the seafood restaurants right in San Francisco."
Tyler Lizenby 6/13/2016 6:07:07 PM
Scott Stein 6/13/2016 6:07:08 PMSeafood search has never been easier in Maps
Shara Tibken 6/13/2016 6:07:12 PM"We're applying all of these new designs to navigation as well. Easier to follow and control. We even included traffic on route."
Tyler Lizenby 6/13/2016 6:07:23 PM
Shara Tibken 6/13/2016 6:07:26 PM"When driving, will automatically zoom in. When on strightaway, will zoom out."
Scott Stein 6/13/2016 6:07:47 PMDynamic Travel looks like a much more hospitable way to help navigate while driving with a friend