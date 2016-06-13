Apple WWDC 2016
Apple kicks off its Worldwide Developers Conference in San Francisco with an opening keynote on Monday, June 13. Expect news on the new versions of iOS 10, Mac OS X, Apple Watch and Apple TV software.
Shara Tibken 6/13/2016 6:07:48 PM"Quick controls to let you see route details. Where food, gas stations are etc. Will tell you how much longer your trip will take if you go to any of those."
Tyler Lizenby 6/13/2016 6:07:52 PM
Shara Tibken 6/13/2016 6:08:02 PM"If a lot of traffic, Maps will proactively give other routes and tell you how much time it will save."
Tyler Lizenby 6/13/2016 6:08:03 PM
Shara Tibken 6/13/2016 6:08:13 PM"We are opening Maps up to developers."
Shara Tibken 6/13/2016 6:08:32 PM"Now with Map Extensions, you can enable all new capabilities in Maps."
Scott Stein 6/13/2016 6:08:42 PMMaps plus developers??? OpenTable, and...what else would I use that for?
Shara Tibken 6/13/2016 6:09:01 PM"When you're ready to leave, tap directions. Have ability to book a ride like Uber, pay for it with Apple Pay and see the status."
Tyler Lizenby 6/13/2016 6:09:05 PM
Shara Tibken 6/13/2016 6:09:23 PM"Can look up restaurants, book a reservation, book a car, wait for it to arrive, pay, all without leaving Maps."
Shara Tibken 6/13/2016 6:09:28 PMNo. 6 Music
Tyler Lizenby 6/13/2016 6:09:33 PM
Shara Tibken 6/13/2016 6:09:38 PM"Apple Music lets you play millions of songs, curated by our experts."
Shara Tibken 6/13/2016 6:09:50 PM"Now over 15M paid subscribers. Fastest music service ever in its first year."
Shara Tibken 6/13/2016 6:09:58 PMAll new redesign for Apple Music from the ground up
Scott Stein 6/13/2016 6:10:00 PMApple Music gets a big old overhaul
Shara Tibken 6/13/2016 6:10:02 PMClarity and simplicity
Tyler Lizenby 6/13/2016 6:10:02 PM
Shara Tibken 6/13/2016 6:10:12 PM"It has a beautiful new design language that allows the music to be the hero."
Tyler Lizenby 6/13/2016 6:10:24 PM
Scott Stein 6/13/2016 6:10:24 PMI'm not wild about this first image of Apple Music
Shara Tibken 6/13/2016 6:10:25 PM"Nothing shows this more than Now Playing. New structure makes it clear where you are."
Tyler Lizenby 6/13/2016 6:10:28 PM
Shara Tibken 6/13/2016 6:10:29 PMMore intuitive and famiiar
Shara Tibken 6/13/2016 6:10:47 PMTime for a demo of Apple Music
Tyler Lizenby 6/13/2016 6:11:13 PM
Shara Tibken 6/13/2016 6:11:26 PM"Lots of people listen to their music from their library. When open up the music app, the first tab is the library. Easier to navigate library. New section called Downloaded Music. Can see all the music on the iPhone." (didn't catch the name of the exec saying this)
Scott Stein 6/13/2016 6:11:31 PMA clear way to see downloaded music...which was impossible before
Shara Tibken 6/13/2016 6:11:43 PM"There's also the recently added section. Includes the albums, songs and playlists I've recently added to my library."
Tyler Lizenby 6/13/2016 6:12:04 PM
Scott Stein 6/13/2016 6:12:10 PMWe're being asked to clap along
Shara Tibken 6/13/2016 6:12:10 PMWe're listen to Rapper's Delight by The Sugarhill Gang.
Tyler Lizenby 6/13/2016 6:12:13 PM
Shara Tibken 6/13/2016 6:12:23 PM"Beautiful detail on artwork, controls. And now there are lyrics."
Tyler Lizenby 6/13/2016 6:12:47 PM
Shara Tibken 6/13/2016 6:12:52 PM"We're going to pause this because some of you guys are NOT clapping to the beat." haha
Tyler Lizenby 6/13/2016 6:13:11 PM
Shara Tibken 6/13/2016 6:13:24 PMFor You section: A top is a discovery mix. Songs picked just for me so I can discover new songs and artists. Recently played. And daily curated playlists.
Tyler Lizenby 6/13/2016 6:13:44 PM
Tyler Lizenby 6/13/2016 6:14:19 PM
Scott Stein 6/13/2016 6:14:28 PMApple Music seems so minimal now! No more weird trees of menus. No Connect tab, either. But it's still in there.
Shara Tibken 6/13/2016 6:14:39 PM"Browse, this tab is for all of us. The Apple Music editors have taken so much time to tell us what's the most recent."
Shara Tibken 6/13/2016 6:14:53 PM(connection to artists is under For You. So artists you follow can have videos etc in there)
Shara Tibken 6/13/2016 6:14:58 PMBrowse shows top charts
Tyler Lizenby 6/13/2016 6:15:15 PM