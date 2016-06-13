Apple WWDC 2016
Apple kicks off its Worldwide Developers Conference in San Francisco with an opening keynote on Monday, June 13. Expect news on the new versions of iOS 10, Mac OS X, Apple Watch and Apple TV software.
3rd & 7 37yd
3rd & 7 37yd
B
S
O
close
close
-
-
Shara Tibken 6/13/2016 6:15:17 PM"Now let's go to radio. Live in almost 100 countries. Beats 1 is becoming the largest radio station in the world."
-
Tyler Lizenby 6/13/2016 6:15:40 PM
-
Shara Tibken 6/13/2016 6:15:51 PMSo the tabs on the bottom are (from left): Library, For You, Browse, Radio and Search
-
Tyler Lizenby 6/13/2016 6:15:59 PM
-
Shara Tibken 6/13/2016 6:16:05 PMin iOS 9, they are (from left) For You, New, Radio, Connect and My Music
-
Scott Stein 6/13/2016 6:16:21 PMApple Music looks...ok. Basically, cleaner design?
-
Shara Tibken 6/13/2016 6:16:24 PMEddy Cue is back up
-
Shara Tibken 6/13/2016 6:16:38 PM"It is incredible on your iPhone, iPad, Mac and PC, Apple TV and Android TV"
-
Shara Tibken 6/13/2016 6:16:43 PMNo. 7, let's talk about News
-
Shara Tibken 6/13/2016 6:16:57 PM"We now have over 2,000 publications in Apple News"
-
Shara Tibken 6/13/2016 6:17:05 PMOver 60M monthly users reading in News. iOS 10 has big changes
-
Tyler Lizenby 6/13/2016 6:17:06 PM
-
Shara Tibken 6/13/2016 6:17:10 PMStarts with an all-new design.
-
Shara Tibken 6/13/2016 6:17:21 PM"Taken all of the stories in For You and broken into clear sections for you to follow."
-
Scott Stein 6/13/2016 6:17:21 PMApple News...now gets redesigned, too. Apple Music-esque layout.
-
Shara Tibken 6/13/2016 6:17:35 PM"All of the topics you follow like sports. News is even smart enough to create new topics for you based on what you read."
-
Scott Stein 6/13/2016 6:17:45 PMI like the smart topic creation
-
Shara Tibken 6/13/2016 6:17:47 PM"You're going to love our featured stories, where editors hand pick featured stores."
-
Tyler Lizenby 6/13/2016 6:17:55 PM
-
Shara Tibken 6/13/2016 6:18:05 PMIntroducing Subscriptions. Can read every article from magazines like Nat Geo, newspapers like WSJ just from inside News
-
Shara Tibken 6/13/2016 6:18:13 PMBreaking news notifications delivered right to your lock screen
-
Tyler Lizenby 6/13/2016 6:18:22 PM
-
Shara Tibken 6/13/2016 6:18:27 PMCraig Federighi is now back up
-
Shara Tibken 6/13/2016 6:18:35 PM"Now onto No. 8 and it's HomeKit"
-
Scott Stein 6/13/2016 6:18:35 PMSo Apple News wants to be the place where publications put subscription apps. Does this mean NYT, magazines etc now choose Apple News, or a second option?
-
Rich Brown 6/13/2016 6:18:36 PMHomeKit time.
-
Shara Tibken 6/13/2016 6:18:50 PM"Before we announced HomeKit two years ago, the home devices space was a mess"
-
Tyler Lizenby 6/13/2016 6:18:57 PM
-
Shara Tibken 6/13/2016 6:19:05 PM"With HomeKit we've been changing all of that. Making sure your home automation products work together easily and securely."
-
Shara Tibken 6/13/2016 6:19:12 PMCameras, garage doors, thermostats. etc
-
Shara Tibken 6/13/2016 6:19:22 PM"Virtually every major maker has annoucend support."
-
Shara Tibken 6/13/2016 6:19:32 PMHome builders also building homes with HomeKit built in (Lennar, etc)
-
Tyler Lizenby 6/13/2016 6:19:34 PM
-
Shara Tibken 6/13/2016 6:19:43 PM"This year we're taking the next big step for HomeKit and iOS in the home."
-
Shara Tibken 6/13/2016 6:19:47 PMGreat new app we call "Home"
-
Rich Brown 6/13/2016 6:19:52 PMFinally, a dedicated HomeKit app.
-
Shara Tibken 6/13/2016 6:20:12 PMWhen you launch the Home app, you get to see your own personalized wallpaper and your personal accessories. When you turn on the light, just tap it. If want to adjust the dimmer, just slide
-
Tyler Lizenby 6/13/2016 6:20:15 PM
-
Rich Brown 6/13/2016 6:20:16 PMPreviously device makers made their own app that looped in commands for other devices. Too confusing. Desperately needs standardization.
-
Tyler Lizenby 6/13/2016 6:20:33 PM
-
Shara Tibken 6/13/2016 6:20:37 PM"Sometimes you'd like to trigger a change to all of them, something we call Scenes. Like Good Night."
-
Shara Tibken 6/13/2016 6:20:49 PM"Siri knows how to interact with scenes. In the morning if you say good morning to Siri, Siri gets the home all ready for you during the day."
-
Tyler Lizenby 6/13/2016 6:20:51 PM
-
Shara Tibken 6/13/2016 6:20:55 PM"HomeKit built into control center."
-
Shara Tibken 6/13/2016 6:21:01 PM"With just a tap, open up your garage door"