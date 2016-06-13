Apple WWDC 2016
Apple kicks off its Worldwide Developers Conference in San Francisco with an opening keynote on Monday, June 13. Expect news on the new versions of iOS 10, Mac OS X, Apple Watch and Apple TV software.
3rd & 7 37yd
3rd & 7 37yd
B
S
O
close
close
-
-
Shara Tibken 6/13/2016 6:21:13 PM"If someone rings the doorbell, can tap in and get a live feed of your front door camera"
-
Tyler Lizenby 6/13/2016 6:21:15 PM
-
Rich Brown 6/13/2016 6:21:31 PMNow built into a swipe-up menu. Quick tap to get your camera feed open, without unlocking your phone. It's those ease of use touches this market needs so badly.
-
Tyler Lizenby 6/13/2016 6:21:32 PM
-
Shara Tibken 6/13/2016 6:21:38 PM"Since your Apple TV is always on, always plugged in, it can serve as a secure point for remote acess."
-
Shara Tibken 6/13/2016 6:22:08 PM"You can set up automation like geofences so when you roll into your driveway, you can make sure your garage door opens, your lights turn on ..."
-
Tyler Lizenby 6/13/2016 6:22:09 PM
-
Rich Brown 6/13/2016 6:22:15 PMThey keep talking about garages, but there are so far no HomeKit-compatible garage door openers shipping, I believe.
-
Shara Tibken 6/13/2016 6:22:18 PM"Apple Watch comes in with built in Home control support as well."
-
Shara Tibken 6/13/2016 6:22:27 PMNo. 9 phone
-
Connie Guglielmo 6/13/2016 6:22:36 PMCraig Federighi just called the Apple Watch "the remote you have on your wrist."
-
Scott Stein 6/13/2016 6:22:38 PMPhone improvements!
-
Shara Tibken 6/13/2016 6:22:48 PM"We all receive a lot of calls but we want to make sure when you miss a call, you have the best experience possible. Voicemail transcription of incoming calls."
-
Scott Stein 6/13/2016 6:23:02 PMVoice mail transcription...I assume that doesn't work for full-length interviews
-
Tyler Lizenby 6/13/2016 6:23:08 PM
-
Shara Tibken 6/13/2016 6:23:11 PM"Sometimes we are there and receive calls and wonder what the heck it's all about. Third parties like Tencent can tell you if it's possible spam."
-
Tyler Lizenby 6/13/2016 6:23:28 PM
-
Scott Stein 6/13/2016 6:23:37 PMSpam heads-up is needed for me. I keep getting some insurance car scam
-
Shara Tibken 6/13/2016 6:23:49 PM"People love doing calling from many many different apps. Now in iOS 10, great VOIP for third parties. So if getting call from WhatsApp, integrated in lock screen, phone recents, phone favorites."
-
Tyler Lizenby 6/13/2016 6:23:54 PM
-
Connie Guglielmo 6/13/2016 6:23:55 PMCraig Federighi understatement of the year: "This is going to be super useful for a lot of people."
-
Rich Brown 6/13/2016 6:23:56 PMVery eager to check out the new HomeKit app. Apple still needs a better way to get whole home access to Siri, though. Your iPhone mic doesn't have enough reach.
-
Shara Tibken 6/13/2016 6:23:59 PM"Phone remembers how you like to call each person so can access that way with just a tap."
-
Shara Tibken 6/13/2016 6:24:07 PM"Working with Cisco on elevating mobility in the enterprise."
-
Tyler Lizenby 6/13/2016 6:24:12 PM
-
Shara Tibken 6/13/2016 6:24:14 PM"Never been easier to use iPhone at work."
-
Scott Stein 6/13/2016 6:24:16 PMContact cards now allow for other communication easier. In case your friend is a WhatsApp friend
-
Shara Tibken 6/13/2016 6:24:36 PM"Next No. 10. This one's a doozy. Messages."
-
Shara Tibken 6/13/2016 6:24:51 PM"The most frequently used app on iOS. Love sharing things like photos and links to websites. Now have rich links."
-
Shara Tibken 6/13/2016 6:25:08 PM"It's especially awesome when you get to share things like video. Can play right in line with the transcript."
-
Tyler Lizenby 6/13/2016 6:25:17 PM
-
Shara Tibken 6/13/2016 6:25:19 PM"Love using camera to share. Made it easier in messages"
-
Tyler Lizenby 6/13/2016 6:25:21 PM
-
Scott Stein 6/13/2016 6:25:22 PMMessages...now gets rich links, can share video, YouTube, etc.
-
Tyler Lizenby 6/13/2016 6:25:27 PM
-
Shara Tibken 6/13/2016 6:25:31 PM"Can also slide over and see your family."
-
Shara Tibken 6/13/2016 6:25:40 PM"You can just tap those and insert those right into the transcript."
-
Tyler Lizenby 6/13/2016 6:25:46 PM
-
Shara Tibken 6/13/2016 6:25:47 PM"People really love emoji. Now we've made them 3X bigger"
-
Shara Tibken 6/13/2016 6:26:02 PM"To help you always reach the right emoji, we're providing emoji predictions as you type"
-
Scott Stein 6/13/2016 6:26:13 PMSUPER BIG EMOJI. Mike drop, that's it
-
Shara Tibken 6/13/2016 6:26:26 PM"We've provided the solution, when you tap the emoji button, we highlight the emojifiable words there, and you can change them."
-
Tyler Lizenby 6/13/2016 6:26:32 PM
-
Scott Stein 6/13/2016 6:26:34 PMAlso, an Emoji-converter? Moms and Dads will rejoice
-
Shara Tibken 6/13/2016 6:26:39 PM"Children of tomorrow will have no understanding" (of words? didn't catch what he said.)