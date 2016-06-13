Apple WWDC 2016
Apple kicks off its Worldwide Developers Conference in San Francisco with an opening keynote on Monday, June 13. Expect news on the new versions of iOS 10, Mac OS X, Apple Watch and Apple TV software.
3rd & 7 37yd
3rd & 7 37yd
B
S
O
close
close
-
-
Tyler Lizenby 6/13/2016 6:26:46 PM
-
Shara Tibken 6/13/2016 6:26:53 PM"Today no matter what you say, it's the same bubble. but no longer. Now have bubble effects."
-
Shara Tibken 6/13/2016 6:27:01 PM"If you want to say it loud, you can say it loud."
-
Shara Tibken 6/13/2016 6:27:11 PM"If you want to say it more gently, you can do that too. (smaller font)
-
Shara Tibken 6/13/2016 6:27:32 PM"Invisible ink, can clear away the message. So it might say 'i'm sorry' and then when slide finger, it says 'I've missed you'"
-
Shara Tibken 6/13/2016 6:27:49 PMCan do it with images too. Will look like bubbles but when slide finger across, can see photo of someone wearing an engagement ring.
-
Scott Stein 6/13/2016 6:27:49 PMThe invisible ink message-appear trick is cute...and weird.
-
Shara Tibken 6/13/2016 6:27:58 PM"More handwritten messages."
-
Shara Tibken 6/13/2016 6:28:11 PMInk sails into the transcript. Supports digital touch. Can send sketches, hearbeat
-
Rich Brown 6/13/2016 6:28:19 PMI predict much confusion for the first two or three months of invisible ink.
-
Shara Tibken 6/13/2016 6:28:28 PM"Sometimes what you say deserves the whole screen. Messages can do that as well."
-
Scott Stein 6/13/2016 6:28:32 PMApple Watch style heartbeat, scribbles come to Message. How are heartbeats sent?
-
Shara Tibken 6/13/2016 6:28:39 PMLike if you say "Happy New Year," Whole screen can turn into a firework image
-
Shara Tibken 6/13/2016 6:28:48 PMDemo with Bethany and Emron (?)
-
Tyler Lizenby 6/13/2016 6:28:58 PM
-
Tyler Lizenby 6/13/2016 6:29:03 PM
-
Shara Tibken 6/13/2016 6:29:06 PMDemo time now
-
Tyler Lizenby 6/13/2016 6:29:12 PM
-
Tyler Lizenby 6/13/2016 6:29:17 PM
-
Connie Guglielmo 6/13/2016 6:29:18 PMAn aside: several women giving demos at the this year's WWDC. Progress.
-
Scott Stein 6/13/2016 6:30:06 PMThis is the most sparkly twinkly iOS demo ever
-
Shara Tibken 6/13/2016 6:30:23 PMCan send a digital touch video from within messages
-
Shara Tibken 6/13/2016 6:30:45 PMTap Backs lets you double tap and send back
-
Shara Tibken 6/13/2016 6:31:11 PMIf you press and hold the send button, you can change how big the bubble is (will send it in really small text)(but then ends up regular sized)
-
Shara Tibken 6/13/2016 6:31:31 PMShowing us how to make a digitized video
-
Scott Stein 6/13/2016 6:32:08 PMFeels vaguely like a Portlandia sketch right now
-
Connie Guglielmo 6/13/2016 6:32:12 PM"It's simply the best way to share music."
-
Shara Tibken 6/13/2016 6:32:18 PM
-
Shara Tibken 6/13/2016 6:32:48 PM
-
Scott Stein 6/13/2016 6:33:00 PMI am curious, though, how many of these messaging ideas can make their way to Apple Watch. As styles evolve, some of these tools could be wrist-ready
-
Connie Guglielmo 6/13/2016 6:33:19 PMOk -- demo may have been "smashed"
-
Connie Guglielmo 6/13/2016 6:33:23 PMWaiting..
-
Rich Brown 6/13/2016 6:33:36 PMVery not dope.
-
Scott Stein 6/13/2016 6:33:50 PMSlam, loud, gentle...like punctuation for messages
-
Shara Tibken 6/13/2016 6:34:03 PM
-
Scott Stein 6/13/2016 6:34:08 PM"I didn't like how you slammed that last response last night, tbh"
-
Connie Guglielmo 6/13/2016 6:34:18 PMWe're getting a demo of invisible ink.. "Fantastic" when you want to keep something private.
-
Connie Guglielmo 6/13/2016 6:34:36 PMAnd of course, more emoji
-
Shara Tibken 6/13/2016 6:34:46 PM
Disappearing text
-
Connie Guglielmo 6/13/2016 6:34:58 PMand effects like confetti and (disco?) music
-
Scott Stein 6/13/2016 6:35:04 PMYou can use invisible ink and lasers. OR confetti. And maybe a slam.
-
Connie Guglielmo 6/13/2016 6:35:09 PMCraig Federighi back on stage.
-
Tyler Lizenby 6/13/2016 6:35:24 PM
-
Connie Guglielmo 6/13/2016 6:35:39 PMThose are some highlights for messages. We found when it comes to expressing yourself, there's more we can do...And we're opening up messages to developers too.
-
Shara Tibken 6/13/2016 6:35:44 PM