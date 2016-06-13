Apple WWDC 2016 | CNET
Apple WWDC 2016

Apple kicks off its Worldwide Developers Conference in San Francisco with an opening keynote on Monday, June 13. Expect news on the new versions of iOS 10, Mac OS X, Apple Watch and Apple TV software.

  • Tyler Lizenby 6/13/2016 6:26:46 PM
  • Shara Tibken 6/13/2016 6:26:53 PM
    "Today no matter what you say, it's the same bubble. but no longer. Now have bubble effects."
  • Shara Tibken 6/13/2016 6:27:01 PM
    "If you want to say it loud, you can say it loud."
  • Shara Tibken 6/13/2016 6:27:11 PM
    "If you want to say it more gently, you can do that too. (smaller font)
  • Shara Tibken 6/13/2016 6:27:32 PM
    "Invisible ink, can clear away the message. So it might say 'i'm sorry' and then when slide finger, it says 'I've missed you'"
  • Shara Tibken 6/13/2016 6:27:49 PM
    Can do it with images too. Will look like bubbles but when slide finger across, can see photo of someone wearing an engagement ring.
  • Scott Stein 6/13/2016 6:27:49 PM
    The invisible ink message-appear trick is cute...and weird.
  • Shara Tibken 6/13/2016 6:27:58 PM
    "More handwritten messages."
  • Shara Tibken 6/13/2016 6:28:11 PM
    Ink sails into the transcript. Supports digital touch. Can send sketches, hearbeat
  • Rich Brown 6/13/2016 6:28:19 PM
    I predict much confusion for the first two or three months of invisible ink.
  • Shara Tibken 6/13/2016 6:28:28 PM
    "Sometimes what you say deserves the whole screen. Messages can do that as well."
  • Scott Stein 6/13/2016 6:28:32 PM
    Apple Watch style heartbeat, scribbles come to Message. How are heartbeats sent?
  • Shara Tibken 6/13/2016 6:28:39 PM
    Like if you say "Happy New Year," Whole screen can turn into a firework image
  • Shara Tibken 6/13/2016 6:28:48 PM
    Demo with Bethany and Emron (?)
  • Shara Tibken 6/13/2016 6:29:06 PM
    Demo time now
  • Connie Guglielmo 6/13/2016 6:29:18 PM
    An aside: several women giving demos at the this year's WWDC. Progress.
  • Scott Stein 6/13/2016 6:30:06 PM
    This is the most sparkly twinkly iOS demo ever
  • Shara Tibken 6/13/2016 6:30:23 PM
    Can send a digital touch video from within messages
  • Shara Tibken 6/13/2016 6:30:45 PM
    Tap Backs lets you double tap and send back
  • Shara Tibken 6/13/2016 6:31:11 PM
    If you press and hold the send button, you can change how big the bubble is (will send it in really small text)(but then ends up regular sized)
  • Shara Tibken 6/13/2016 6:31:31 PM
    Showing us how to make a digitized video
  • Scott Stein 6/13/2016 6:32:08 PM
    Feels vaguely like a Portlandia sketch right now
  • Connie Guglielmo 6/13/2016 6:32:12 PM
    "It's simply the best way to share music."
  • Shara Tibken 6/13/2016 6:32:18 PM
  • Scott Stein 6/13/2016 6:33:00 PM
    I am curious, though, how many of these messaging ideas can make their way to Apple Watch. As styles evolve, some of these tools could be wrist-ready
  • Connie Guglielmo 6/13/2016 6:33:19 PM
    Ok -- demo may have been "smashed"
  • Connie Guglielmo 6/13/2016 6:33:23 PM
    Waiting..
  • Rich Brown 6/13/2016 6:33:36 PM
    Very not dope.
  • Scott Stein 6/13/2016 6:33:50 PM
    Slam, loud, gentle...like punctuation for messages
  • Shara Tibken 6/13/2016 6:34:03 PM
    "I didn't like how you slammed that last response last night, tbh"
  • Connie Guglielmo 6/13/2016 6:34:18 PM
    We're getting a demo of invisible ink.. "Fantastic" when you want to keep something private.
  • Connie Guglielmo 6/13/2016 6:34:36 PM
    And of course, more emoji
    Disappearing text

  • Connie Guglielmo 6/13/2016 6:34:58 PM
    and effects like confetti and (disco?) music
  • Scott Stein 6/13/2016 6:35:04 PM
    You can use invisible ink and lasers. OR confetti. And maybe a slam.
  • Connie Guglielmo 6/13/2016 6:35:09 PM
    Craig Federighi back on stage.
    Those are some highlights for messages. We found when it comes to expressing yourself, there's more we can do...And we're opening up messages to developers too.
  • Shara Tibken 6/13/2016 6:35:44 PM
