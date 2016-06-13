Apple WWDC 2016 | CNET
Apple kicks off its Worldwide Developers Conference in San Francisco with an opening keynote on Monday, June 13. Expect news on the new versions of iOS 10, Mac OS X, Apple Watch and Apple TV software.

  • Shara Tibken 6/13/2016 6:36:13 PM
  • Scott Stein 6/13/2016 6:36:18 PM
    Payment in Messages...
  • Connie Guglielmo 6/13/2016 6:36:37 PM
    Now a demo of what you can do with iMessage apps.
  • Scott Stein 6/13/2016 6:36:40 PM
    Third-party support for stickers, and photo-enhanced stickers like JibJab, too
  • Shara Tibken 6/13/2016 6:36:52 PM
  • Scott Stein 6/13/2016 6:36:56 PM
    Demo. iMessage Apps...Mickey stickers, animated
  • Tyler Lizenby 6/13/2016 6:36:56 PM
  • Tyler Lizenby 6/13/2016 6:37:01 PM
  • Scott Stein 6/13/2016 6:37:26 PM
    Facebook-like. Finding Dory, Inside Out stickers. They can peel off and attach inside photos, too
  • Connie Guglielmo 6/13/2016 6:37:39 PM
    The great thing about "stickers" is that you can peel them off and attach them to bubbles. "It's really pretty cool."
  • Scott Stein 6/13/2016 6:37:46 PM
    If your sticker game isn't strong in 2016, you're in trouble
  • Tyler Lizenby 6/13/2016 6:37:52 PM
  • Connie Guglielmo 6/13/2016 6:38:32 PM
    Apparently there about 5,000 developers in the room -- Craig just ordered us all samosas. (virtually)
  • Tyler Lizenby 6/13/2016 6:38:33 PM
  • Scott Stein 6/13/2016 6:38:40 PM
    You can order $43,177 worth of Indian food right in Messages app
  • Tyler Lizenby 6/13/2016 6:38:48 PM
  • Scott Stein 6/13/2016 6:39:03 PM
    This is all completely bonkers
  • Tyler Lizenby 6/13/2016 6:39:23 PM
  • Shara Tibken 6/13/2016 6:39:28 PM
    "All of this is available to you on your iPad as well. Mac and Apple Watch and receive content."
  • Scott Stein 6/13/2016 6:39:37 PM
    Can someone laser-confetti me some samosas?
  • Rich Brown 6/13/2016 6:39:43 PM
    I will pay a fair sum for a "block iMessage app" feature.
  • Shara Tibken 6/13/2016 6:39:47 PM
    "There's so much more we can't talk about now. Like Notes collaboration. Can work live with multiple people in the same note."
  • Shara Tibken 6/13/2016 6:40:00 PM
    "Live Photos editing. With digital video image stabilization. Editable now as well."
  • Scott Stein 6/13/2016 6:40:04 PM
    Live Photos can be edited.
  • Shara Tibken 6/13/2016 6:40:11 PM
    "Split view in Safari on iPad. Can put two websites side by side."
  • Shara Tibken 6/13/2016 6:40:23 PM
    "iOS 10 is a fantastic release for users. Also a gigantic release for developers."
  • Scott Stein 6/13/2016 6:40:28 PM
    Safari gets Split View on iPad. I've needed that since last fall
  • Scott Stein 6/13/2016 6:40:39 PM
    (what about other iPad updates?)
  • Shara Tibken 6/13/2016 6:40:44 PM
    Now talking about privacy.
  • Tyler Lizenby 6/13/2016 6:40:50 PM
  • Tyler Lizenby 6/13/2016 6:40:55 PM
  • Shara Tibken 6/13/2016 6:40:58 PM
    "In every feature we do, we carefully consider how to protect your privacy. ... make sure we use end to end encryption by default."
  • Tyler Lizenby 6/13/2016 6:41:00 PM
  • Scott Stein 6/13/2016 6:41:09 PM
    Privacy time. So far, today, all the deep learning stuff has been on-device.
  • Shara Tibken 6/13/2016 6:41:16 PM
    "When it comes to peforming advanced, deep learning ... doing it on device. Keeping your personal data under your control."
  • Scott Stein 6/13/2016 6:41:22 PM
    For photos, at least
  • Shara Tibken 6/13/2016 6:41:31 PM
    "When do searches on the internet ... we don't build user profiles."
  • Tyler Lizenby 6/13/2016 6:41:37 PM
  • Tyler Lizenby 6/13/2016 6:41:42 PM
  • Shara Tibken 6/13/2016 6:41:47 PM
    "Tool is spotting patterns how multiple users are using devices. Like what words are trending. Differential privacy."
  • Rich Brown 6/13/2016 6:42:06 PM
    Apple does a better job talking about the importance of security than any other smart home player.
  • Tyler Lizenby 6/13/2016 6:42:06 PM
  • Shara Tibken 6/13/2016 6:42:06 PM
    "Lets crowdsourced info but keeping individual user info private."
  • Scott Stein 6/13/2016 6:42:16 PM
    "differential privacy" sounds like something that's complicated to digest.
  • Shara Tibken 6/13/2016 6:42:22 PM
    "We brought in the professor who co-wrote the book on differential privacy."
