Payment in Messages...

Apple WWDC 2016
Apple kicks off its Worldwide Developers Conference in San Francisco with an opening keynote on Monday, June 13. Expect news on the new versions of iOS 10, Mac OS X, Apple Watch and Apple TV software.
Shara Tibken 6/13/2016 6:36:13 PM
Scott Stein 6/13/2016 6:36:18 PMPayment in Messages...
Connie Guglielmo 6/13/2016 6:36:37 PMNow a demo of what you can do with iMessage apps.
Scott Stein 6/13/2016 6:36:40 PMThird-party support for stickers, and photo-enhanced stickers like JibJab, too
Shara Tibken 6/13/2016 6:36:52 PM
Scott Stein 6/13/2016 6:36:56 PMDemo. iMessage Apps...Mickey stickers, animated
Tyler Lizenby 6/13/2016 6:36:56 PM
Tyler Lizenby 6/13/2016 6:37:01 PM
Scott Stein 6/13/2016 6:37:26 PMFacebook-like. Finding Dory, Inside Out stickers. They can peel off and attach inside photos, too
Connie Guglielmo 6/13/2016 6:37:39 PMThe great thing about "stickers" is that you can peel them off and attach them to bubbles. "It's really pretty cool."
Scott Stein 6/13/2016 6:37:46 PMIf your sticker game isn't strong in 2016, you're in trouble
Tyler Lizenby 6/13/2016 6:37:52 PM
Connie Guglielmo 6/13/2016 6:38:32 PMApparently there about 5,000 developers in the room -- Craig just ordered us all samosas. (virtually)
Tyler Lizenby 6/13/2016 6:38:33 PM
Scott Stein 6/13/2016 6:38:40 PMYou can order $43,177 worth of Indian food right in Messages app
Tyler Lizenby 6/13/2016 6:38:48 PM
Scott Stein 6/13/2016 6:39:03 PMThis is all completely bonkers
Tyler Lizenby 6/13/2016 6:39:23 PM
Shara Tibken 6/13/2016 6:39:28 PM"All of this is available to you on your iPad as well. Mac and Apple Watch and receive content."
Scott Stein 6/13/2016 6:39:37 PMCan someone laser-confetti me some samosas?
Rich Brown 6/13/2016 6:39:43 PMI will pay a fair sum for a "block iMessage app" feature.
Shara Tibken 6/13/2016 6:39:47 PM"There's so much more we can't talk about now. Like Notes collaboration. Can work live with multiple people in the same note."
Shara Tibken 6/13/2016 6:40:00 PM"Live Photos editing. With digital video image stabilization. Editable now as well."
Scott Stein 6/13/2016 6:40:04 PMLive Photos can be edited.
Shara Tibken 6/13/2016 6:40:11 PM"Split view in Safari on iPad. Can put two websites side by side."
Shara Tibken 6/13/2016 6:40:23 PM"iOS 10 is a fantastic release for users. Also a gigantic release for developers."
Scott Stein 6/13/2016 6:40:28 PMSafari gets Split View on iPad. I've needed that since last fall
Scott Stein 6/13/2016 6:40:39 PM(what about other iPad updates?)
Shara Tibken 6/13/2016 6:40:44 PMNow talking about privacy.
Tyler Lizenby 6/13/2016 6:40:50 PM
Tyler Lizenby 6/13/2016 6:40:55 PM
Shara Tibken 6/13/2016 6:40:58 PM"In every feature we do, we carefully consider how to protect your privacy. ... make sure we use end to end encryption by default."
Tyler Lizenby 6/13/2016 6:41:00 PM
Scott Stein 6/13/2016 6:41:09 PMPrivacy time. So far, today, all the deep learning stuff has been on-device.
Shara Tibken 6/13/2016 6:41:16 PM"When it comes to peforming advanced, deep learning ... doing it on device. Keeping your personal data under your control."
Scott Stein 6/13/2016 6:41:22 PMFor photos, at least
Shara Tibken 6/13/2016 6:41:31 PM"When do searches on the internet ... we don't build user profiles."
Tyler Lizenby 6/13/2016 6:41:37 PM
Tyler Lizenby 6/13/2016 6:41:42 PM
Shara Tibken 6/13/2016 6:41:47 PM"Tool is spotting patterns how multiple users are using devices. Like what words are trending. Differential privacy."
Rich Brown 6/13/2016 6:42:06 PMApple does a better job talking about the importance of security than any other smart home player.
Tyler Lizenby 6/13/2016 6:42:06 PM
Shara Tibken 6/13/2016 6:42:06 PM"Lets crowdsourced info but keeping individual user info private."
Scott Stein 6/13/2016 6:42:16 PM"differential privacy" sounds like something that's complicated to digest.
Shara Tibken 6/13/2016 6:42:22 PM"We brought in the professor who co-wrote the book on differential privacy."