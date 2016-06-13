Apple WWDC 2016 | CNET
Apple WWDC 2016

Apple kicks off its Worldwide Developers Conference in San Francisco with an opening keynote on Monday, June 13. Expect news on the new versions of iOS 10, Mac OS X, Apple Watch and Apple TV software.

  • Shara Tibken 6/13/2016 6:42:31 PM
    "Aaron Roth from UPenn."
  • Tyler Lizenby 6/13/2016 6:42:50 PM
  • Shara Tibken 6/13/2016 6:42:52 PM
    "We believe you should have great features and great privacy."
  • Shara Tibken 6/13/2016 6:42:54 PM
    One more thing
  • Shara Tibken 6/13/2016 6:43:14 PM
    "We are so excited about everything you've just seen with iOS 10. We couldn't help ourselves. We made a video."
  • Scott Stein 6/13/2016 6:43:17 PM
    Notable: almost no discussion of iPad and iOS 10.
  • Tyler Lizenby 6/13/2016 6:43:47 PM
  • Scott Stein 6/13/2016 6:43:52 PM
    Apple Watch updates seem great, though.
  • Shara Tibken 6/13/2016 6:44:10 PM
    Developer preview is available today.
  • Shara Tibken 6/13/2016 6:44:19 PM
    "We're doing a public beta this July."
  • Shara Tibken 6/13/2016 6:44:29 PM
    Free upgrade this fall.
  • Shara Tibken 6/13/2016 6:44:48 PM
    Tim Cook is back up.
  • Shara Tibken 6/13/2016 6:45:00 PM
    "I could not be more proud and excited about the advancements across all of our platforms."
  • Shara Tibken 6/13/2016 6:45:13 PM
    "We believe it's crucial we provide the best tools so you can create the best apps. That's why we created Swift."
  • Shara Tibken 6/13/2016 6:45:19 PM
    (this is where reporters start to doze)
  • Shara Tibken 6/13/2016 6:45:45 PM
    "Since we released Swift less than two years ago, we've seen an amazing response to the developer community. Already more than 100K apps using it. Twitter, Lyft."
  • Shara Tibken 6/13/2016 6:46:09 PM
    "We wanted everyone to use Swift so we released it as open source in December. Already the No. 1 language project on GitHub."
  • Tyler Lizenby 6/13/2016 6:46:10 PM
  • Shara Tibken 6/13/2016 6:46:27 PM
    "This is a very important point for us. Because Swift is so easy to learn, has the potential to bring many more people into coding."
  • Sarah Tew 6/13/2016 6:46:33 PM
  • Shara Tibken 6/13/2016 6:46:38 PM
    "Today introducing a new app for iPad. We call it Swift Playgrounds."
  • Shara Tibken 6/13/2016 6:46:50 PM
    A new way to learn to code with Swift on iPad.
  • Scott Stein 6/13/2016 6:46:54 PM
    I saw someone from Apple wearing a t-shirt with Swift flair on the shoulders. Was pretty cool.
  • Tyler Lizenby 6/13/2016 6:46:55 PM
  • Shara Tibken 6/13/2016 6:47:01 PM
    "Instantly makes it accessible for hundreds of milions of people around the world."
  • Shara Tibken 6/13/2016 6:47:10 PM
    (I wonder if this is an app you won't be able to delete)
  • Tyler Lizenby 6/13/2016 6:47:18 PM
  • Shara Tibken 6/13/2016 6:47:19 PM
    "To show it to you, I'd like to invite Cheryl Thomas up."
  • Shara Tibken 6/13/2016 6:47:28 PM
    Now getting a demo on this.
  • Scott Stein 6/13/2016 6:47:29 PM
    Swift coding education via Swift Playgrounds: I should get my 7-year-old on this so he can attend next year.
  • Scott Stein 6/13/2016 6:47:46 PM
    I love the way this app looks.
  • Shara Tibken 6/13/2016 6:47:59 PM
    Shows lessons like "fundamentals of Swift."
  • Connie Guglielmo 6/13/2016 6:48:30 PM
    Apple's answer to Minecraft??
  • Scott Stein 6/13/2016 6:48:43 PM
    This Swift app is fascinating. Literally looks like a way for kids to ramp up to Swift. The world is changing rapidly.
  • Shara Tibken 6/13/2016 6:48:53 PM
    Have images on the right where you can spin a world. Left is the instructions on how to issue commands.
  • Tyler Lizenby 6/13/2016 6:49:21 PM
  • Connie Guglielmo 6/13/2016 6:49:26 PM
    The interface for teaching kids to code is very engaging. "Kids are going to love it."
  • Tyler Lizenby 6/13/2016 6:49:54 PM
  • Tyler Lizenby 6/13/2016 6:50:21 PM
  • Sarah Tew 6/13/2016 6:50:27 PM
  • Tyler Lizenby 6/13/2016 6:50:43 PM
  • Connie Guglielmo 6/13/2016 6:51:20 PM
    "Wouldn't this have been cool when we were all learning to code?"
  • Tyler Lizenby 6/13/2016 6:51:27 PM
  • Shara Tibken 6/13/2016 6:51:30 PM
    "Swift Playgrounds is a fantastic app to master the basics, but it doesn't stop there."
  • Shara Tibken 6/13/2016 6:51:40 PM
    "Can also explore advanced coding and use the power of the iOS SDK to do anything I'd like."
