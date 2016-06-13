We're still seeing this demo.

Apple WWDC 2016
Apple kicks off its Worldwide Developers Conference in San Francisco with an opening keynote on Monday, June 13. Expect news on the new versions of iOS 10, Mac OS X, Apple Watch and Apple TV software.
Tyler Lizenby 6/13/2016 6:52:24 PM
Tyler Lizenby 6/13/2016 6:52:53 PM
Shara Tibken 6/13/2016 6:53:05 PMWe're still seeing this demo.
Shara Tibken 6/13/2016 6:53:10 PMAt least they're trying to make Swift interesting.
Scott Stein 6/13/2016 6:53:15 PMSwift has its own specialized coding keyboard.
Scott Stein 6/13/2016 6:53:50 PMI find this fascinating. It's entertaining. It's also a specific type of coding, though. I wonder if this means the Kid Coding Games have begun. They already have, actually.
Shara Tibken 6/13/2016 6:53:53 PMTim Cook is back up now.
Scott Stein 6/13/2016 6:54:07 PMThe Race To Grab Your Kid And Make Them Code In Your Language
Shara Tibken 6/13/2016 6:54:31 PMReleasing with dev preview today. Public beta next month. In the app store when iOS 10 ships in the fall.
Scott Stein 6/13/2016 6:54:52 PMI assumed this app was free.
Shara Tibken 6/13/2016 6:54:52 PM"We believe coding should be a required language in all schools," Cook says. So making Swift Playground free.
-
Tyler Lizenby 6/13/2016 6:55:13 PM
Shara Tibken 6/13/2016 6:55:50 PMVideo to inspire young developers.
Shara Tibken 6/13/2016 6:55:52 PM(Too bad they don't also give you a free iPad!)
Shara Tibken 6/13/2016 6:55:52 PMFeatures Apple developers talking about what inspired them to code.
Shara Tibken 6/13/2016 6:56:15 PMRight, Scott? I don't think anyone was thinking you'd have to pay for this.
Tyler Lizenby 6/13/2016 6:57:08 PM
Scott Stein 6/13/2016 6:57:17 PMThey should give out more iPads.
Shara Tibken 6/13/2016 6:58:20 PMVideo is still going on. FYI
Shara Tibken 6/13/2016 6:59:14 PMOk, Cook is back up.
Shara Tibken 6/13/2016 6:59:29 PM"I can't wait to see what this next generation of developers is going to create to make the world a better place."
Shara Tibken 6/13/2016 6:59:45 PM"What a great morning. Great updates to all of the platforms. Starting with WatchOS. Faster performance, better navigation."
Scott Stein 6/13/2016 6:59:55 PMIt looks like we're near the end here...
Shara Tibken 6/13/2016 7:00:02 PM"tvOS, the future of TV is apps, and it now just got a whole lot better with expanded Siri search and single sign on"
Shara Tibken 6/13/2016 7:00:07 PM"Bringing Apple Pay to the Mac."
Shara Tibken 6/13/2016 7:00:18 PM"Gigantic release of iOS. The mother of all releases."
Connie Guglielmo 6/13/2016 7:00:32 PMTim Cook just called the new iOS "the mother of all releases." Just pointing out.
Shara Tibken 6/13/2016 7:00:32 PM"Incredible new opportunities for developers to integrate their apps with Siri, Maps, Messages."
Shara Tibken 6/13/2016 7:00:48 PM"People believe technology should lift humanity and enrich people's lives in all the ways they want to experience it."
Shara Tibken 6/13/2016 7:01:12 PM"This is a huge moment for us. Four great platforms that become even more capable from working with all of you."
Shara Tibken 6/13/2016 7:01:22 PM"I'd like to thank all of the developers today."
Scott Stein 6/13/2016 7:01:24 PMBiggest things to me were Apple Watch updates, authentication on Mac via other devices, that mysterious Memory-making photos stuff, and the Swift Playgrounds app.
Shara Tibken 6/13/2016 7:01:29 PMThanking everyone at Apple.
Shara Tibken 6/13/2016 7:01:34 PM"Thank you very much and have a fantastic week."
Scott Stein 6/13/2016 7:01:38 PMiPad really got short shrift today.
Shara Tibken 6/13/2016 7:01:44 PMWait so no concert. Well that's a bummer.
Shara Tibken 6/13/2016 7:01:53 PMI was hoping since we were in Bill Graham.
Shara Tibken 6/13/2016 7:01:56 PMWell that's it, folks.
Sarah Tew 6/13/2016 7:02:03 PM
Scott Stein 6/13/2016 7:02:03 PMiPad Pro...I guess it stays the course.
Shara Tibken 6/13/2016 7:02:07 PMThanks so much for tuning in.
Shara Tibken 6/13/2016 7:02:31 PMOr else, Scott, they're just saving all the iPad Pro stuff for later this year.
Shara Tibken 6/13/2016 7:02:36 PMWell, anyway, thanks folks!
Shara Tibken 6/13/2016 7:02:51 PMTune into CNET for all of our coverage!
Tyler Lizenby 6/13/2016 7:03:01 PM
Tyler Lizenby 6/13/2016 7:03:41 PM
Tyler Lizenby 6/13/2016 7:04:44 PM
Tyler Lizenby 6/13/2016 7:06:05 PM
Carrie Mihalcik 6/13/2016 7:19:55 PM